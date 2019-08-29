FPT Signs Digital Transformation Deal with Europe's Delivery Expert DPDgroup

Southeast Asia’s leading IT firm FPT on Thursday entered into a digital transformation agreement with DPDgroup, the Europe’s second largest parcel delivery network. The deal is not only a testament to FPT’s capabilities in operating at the highest end of the IT value chain, but also aligned with its goal of becoming a world’s leading provider of digital transformation services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005832/en/

FPT entered into a digital transformation agreement with DPDgroup, the Europe’s second largest parcel delivery network. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to the agreement, FPT will be examining the IT system of DPDgroup before mapping out and deploying the digital technology platform IT4EM2 to improve business performance of the European courier across 12 countries. FPT will also work together with DPDgroup in Big Data analysis and help the client build the data architecture needed to become a data-driven business. The entire process will be guided by FPT Digital Kaizen methodology - ‘Think Big, Start Smart and Small, Scale Fast’, helping DPDgroup transform in the most cost-efficient and agile manner.

According to FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh, “this contract testifies the trust that DPDgroup puts in FPT’s expertise in logistics, technology capabilities, implementation capabilities, and our digital transformation methodology. It would also pay the way for us to become a Top 50 digital transformation services provider in the next ten years”.

“The world will be reinvented and will be explored. It demands us to be more creative and innovative. We can not do it all alone”, said Paul-Marie Chavanne, Chairman of GeoPost, the holding company of DPDgroup.

“We need a partner, and I hope that FPT is the privileged partner will help us jump high in this new world”, he added.

Posting 7-billion euro in sales last year, DPDgroup is the international subsidiary of the French Groupe La Poste, a Fortune Global 500 company. The digital platform that FPT sets to build for DPDgroup is expected to enable the company to improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience. Ultimately, this would help the courier reinforce its position as a parcel delivery leader in Europe and around the world.

The IT value chain includes consulting; system integration; software design, development, maintenance and programming. Consulting stands at the top end of the IT value chain and is also the area where the world’s leading tech firms such as IBM, Accenture, Tata, Infosys, etc. are most active.

FPT began partnership with DPDgroup in 2018 through a number of small and medium-sized projects. The company is currently involved in various stages of the customer life cycle from data collection, logistics consulting, UI/UX ideation, micro-services architecture, project development, implementation, and production support.

Following the agreement signing ceremony, a high-level delegation of La Poste, DPDgroup and its subsidiaries joined a FPT workshop in digital transformation for logistics and digital banking. The event provided them with insights into FPT’s technology capabilities through success stories in the aforementioned areas.

The European market is geared to catch up with the world’s latest digital transformation trends. According to a report by International Data Corporation (IDC), Europe spending for digital transformation is forecast to reach $378.2 billion in 2022, making it the third largest geography for DX spending. FPT’s sales in this market is also projected to grow 30 percent in the coming years, with digital transformation being a key driving force.

About FPT

FPT is a global leading technology and IT services group headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 33,000 employees. FPT is a pioneer in digital transformation and delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, AR/VR, Embedded Systems, Managed services, Testing, Platform modernization, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and more. The company has served over 600 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com.

About DPDgroup

DPDgroup is Europe’s second largest parcel delivery network.

DPDgroup combines innovative technology and local knowledge to provide a flexible and user-friendly service for both shippers and shoppers. With its industry-leading Predict service, DPDgroup is setting a new standard for convenience by keeping customers closely in touch with their delivery.

With more than 75,000 delivery experts and a network of more than 42,000 Pickup points, DPDgroup delivers 5.2 million parcels each day through the brands DPD, Chronopost, SEUR and BRT.

DPDgroup is the parcel delivery network of GeoPost, which posted sales of €7.3 billion in 2018. GeoPost is a holding company owned by Le Groupe La Poste.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190829005832/en/