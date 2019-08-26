Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FRED: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Fred's Inc. Investors of Aug. 27 Deadline in Class Action  – FRED

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:55am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) between December 20, 2016 and June 28, 2017 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Fred’s investors under the federal securities laws.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 27, 2019.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. 

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=freds-inc&id=1940 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=freds-inc&id=1940 

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FTC had informed Defendants that the merger between Rite Aid Corp. and Walgreens was unlikely to garner regulatory approval as then constituted because of the significant market overlap between Rite Aid and Walgreens stores; (2) Defendants did not possess “clarity” from their non-public discussions with FTC regulators that the deal would be approved, but, rather, FTC officials had expressed concern that the planned divestitures did not go far enough to preserve competition in the pharmaceutical marketplace; (3) delay in the regulatory review process and FTC requests for additional information were not simply routine and inconsequential as Defendants had represented; (4) FTC Staff indicated to Defendants that Fred’s did not have the financial capability and incentives to acquire and operate the assets, nor the competitive ability to maintain or restore competition in the market; (5) Fred’s wouldn’t purchase the Rite Aid stores and certain assets related to store operations located across the eastern and western United States pursuant to the Asset Purchase Agreement; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Fred’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member.  Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.  

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:06aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. – HSDT
GL
11:06aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL : Global Investors Announces New Head of Funds Business
BU
11:06aUFP TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
11:05aNICKELODEON : 's Brand-new Preschool Series Blue's Clues & You! Bows Monday, Nov. 11, at 9 A.M. (ET/PT)
BU
11:05aTHE NAGA GROUP AG : Major Shareholder FOSUN to take majority, EUR5M growth capital to be injected.
EQ
11:05aZhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against L Brands, Inc. – LB
GL
11:05aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh signs contract on the divestiture of its Locomotives business
EQ
11:02aGENERAL DYNAMICS : Gulfstream Receives Order from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
PR
11:02aKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Again Certified by Great Place to Work in 2019
BU
11:01aSWISS AMERICAN CDMO : Ranked in Top Half of Inc. 5000 List of Most Inspiring, Fast-Growing Companies
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution
2VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
3ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
5China's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group