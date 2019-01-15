Log in
FRESH Communications : Names Amy Sullivan as Chief Marketing Officer

01/15/2019 | 11:42am EST

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FRESH Communications is proud to announce that Amy Sullivan has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Sullivan has more than 20 years of experience in food marketing, business strategy, media and production.  In her new role, Sullivan will lead FRESH Communications' rapid growth in building healthy lifestyle brands through creative public relations, niche nutrition marketing and strategic communications.   

FRESH Communications logo

"Amy's leadership, knowledge and extensive experience will propel FRESH into a whole new stage of growth within the health and wellness category," said Stephanie Ferrari, president of FRESH Communications.  "Amy has served on the Board of Directors at FRESH since our inception. We are thrilled that she's bringing her creativity, insight, and incredible talent to a leadership role on our team."

Sullivan began her career in brand management working with companies such as Chatham Village Foods and Cape Cod Potato Chips. She subsequently assumed a leadership role in media as the Director of Client Development for WCVB-TV.  Most recently, Sullivan served as Director of Strategic Partnerships and Studio25 Executive Producer at WFXT-TV. It is this combined experience in food and media that makes Sullivan a perfect fit for FRESH Communications.

"I have spent my career connecting companies with consumers.  The FRESH approach combines nutrition marketing with savvy public relations techniques, meeting consumers' demand for more transparency when it comes to their food," said Sullivan. "FRESH has an amazing roster of clients including Swerve, Grateful Burger, Incredible Foods and more. I look forward to helping build our clients' brands and to further establishing FRESH as the premier agency for companies with a focus on a healthy lifestyle." 

For more information visit FRESHCommunications.com.

About FRESH Communications, Inc.
FRESH is a marketing and communications agency connecting companies with consumers through creative campaigns that spotlight science, nutrition, and the latest trends. Find out more at FRESHCommunications.com.

Media Contact:
Samantha Bartholomew, MS, RDN
samantha@freshcommunications.com 
781-775-7101

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fresh-communications-names-amy-sullivan-as-chief-marketing-officer-300778650.html

SOURCE FRESH Communications


© PRNewswire 2019
