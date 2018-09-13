Log in
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody Set to Premiere at the D Las Vegas

09/13/2018 | 07:09pm CEST

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, a comedic spin-off of the hit TV show that dazzled New York audiences, makes its Las Vegas premiere at the D Las Vegas on October 18 with the official opening on October 26, 2018.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody
The original off-Broadway cast of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody


The production will feature the six main characters from the cast: Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Monica, Joey and Phoebe, and will be set to original music that will make audiences laugh, cry and fall in love with these six FRIENDS all over again.

Following the path paved by the off-Broadway production, the soundtrack of FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will be set to a live band inside the showroom and will pay homage to some of the audience’s favorite moments from the original TV show. Unagi!

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is presented by Theater Mogul and Lynn Shore Entertainment. It will be directed by Paul Stancato, whose directorial pedigree includes Grease, Jekyll & Hyde and Hairspray, among many other productions both on and off Broadway. www.paulstancato.com

The production originated in New York City, New York in October 2017 at St. Luke’s Theatre. The show was originally announced as a limited engagement but was extended multiple times before officially closing in July 2018.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody - LAS VEGAS
FRIENDS! The Musical Parody is the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons TV's Friends! You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll Unagi! Friends! The Musical Parody celebrates and pokes fun at the wacky misadventures of a group of 20-something pals as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan.

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody performs at the D Las Vegas. Doors open at 8:15 p.m. and the show begins at 8:38 p.m., dark on Tuesdays. Tickets can be purchased online at theD.com or by calling the box office at 702-388-2111. Group pricing available.

Ticket Tiers  
On A Break (GA)$59 ++                                                                                             
You’ll be at the show!  
The One… (VIP)$74 ++ 
Includes line pass for second best seating, guaranteed seating at a cocktail table.
Central Perk Pack (VVIP)$89 ++ 
Includes first in showroom, guaranteed the best cocktail seating in the house, a cocktail or coffee drink and a souvenir photo.
 

Media Contact
Madi Olive
Ivory Star Productions
C: 702-622-2542
O: 702-222-9777
madi@ivorystar.com

FMP-Logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
