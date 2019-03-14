Log in
FRISS : Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Jim Murphy as Vice President of Products for North America

03/14/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Industry Veteran Joins FRISS to Drive Future Growth

FRISS, the leading provider of AI powered fraud and risk analytics for the P&C insurance industry, announced today that Jim Murphy, CFE has joined their team as VP of Products for North America. In this role, Jim will drive the company’s North American product strategy and will leverage his nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry to help FRISS deliver innovative fraud solutions to the market. Before joining FRISS, Jim excelled in similar roles at IBM, MetLife and Genpact.

“I see the impact that FRISS has on helping insurers make better decisions when it comes to risk and fraud, and I couldn’t pass on the chance to be a part of it,” Jim shared. “Fraud is an industry-wide problem and I’m excited to contribute toward evolving our innovative solutions and strengthening the company’s position as a market leader.”

Jim joins a growing team of experts who seek to make the insurance industry more honest. FRISS was founded in 2006 and has successfully launched their platform for insurers across 40 countries to date.

“With over 150 implementations worldwide, it’s clear that insurers trust FRISS as the global standard to help them mitigate their risks,” noted FRISS CEO and co-founder Jeroen Morrenhof. “Our team is focused on supporting insurers in North America, and we’re excited to have Jim’s expertise and leadership on board to ensure our customers’ success.”

Jim is keenly aware of the needs of the North American market and will focus on adherence to industry regulations and best practices. His insights will help guide FRISS’ innovation and ensure FRISS remains the trusted platform for insurers as they embrace digital transformation to improve both their profitability and their customer experience.

About FRISS

FRISS has a 100% focus on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU help over 150 insurers grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 6 months, with fixed price projects, and realize an ROI within 12 months. Their solutions help lower the loss ratio, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience. Learn more at FRISS.com.


© Business Wire 2019
