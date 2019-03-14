FRISS : Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Jim Murphy as Vice President of Products for North America

FRISS, the leading provider of AI powered fraud and risk analytics for
the P&C insurance industry, announced today that Jim Murphy, CFE has
joined their team as VP of Products for North America. In this role, Jim
will drive the company’s North American product strategy and will
leverage his nearly 30 years of experience in the insurance industry to
help FRISS deliver innovative fraud solutions to the market. Before
joining FRISS, Jim excelled in similar roles at IBM, MetLife and Genpact.
“I see the impact that FRISS has on helping insurers make better
decisions when it comes to risk and fraud, and I couldn’t pass on the
chance to be a part of it,” Jim shared. “Fraud is an industry-wide
problem and I’m excited to contribute toward evolving our innovative
solutions and strengthening the company’s position as a market leader.”
Jim joins a growing team of experts who seek to make the insurance
industry more honest. FRISS was founded in 2006 and has successfully
launched their platform for insurers across 40 countries to date.
“With over 150 implementations worldwide, it’s clear that insurers trust
FRISS as the global standard to help them mitigate their risks,” noted
FRISS CEO and co-founder Jeroen Morrenhof. “Our team is focused on
supporting insurers in North America, and we’re excited to have Jim’s
expertise and leadership on board to ensure our customers’ success.”
Jim is keenly aware of the needs of the North American market and will
focus on adherence to industry regulations and best practices. His
insights will help guide FRISS’ innovation and ensure FRISS remains the
trusted platform for insurers as they embrace digital transformation to
improve both their profitability and their customer experience.
About FRISS
FRISS has a 100% focus on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C
insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for
underwriting, claims and SIU help over 150 insurers grow their business.
FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital
transformation. Insurers go live within 6 months, with fixed price
projects, and realize an ROI within 12 months. Their solutions help
lower the loss ratio, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve
the customer experience. Learn more at FRISS.com.
