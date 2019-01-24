FRISS : Expands to France in Order to Fight Insurance Fraud

Today FRISS, the global provider of fraud and risk solutions for the P&C insurance industry, announced the opening of its French office in Paris. At the same time FRISS is expanding their team, led by the experienced country manager Nicolas Kaploun.

The expansion into France is a next phase of acceleration following a Series A funding in 2017 by French based Blackfin Capital Partners and US based Aquiline Technology Growth. By building the team in France and opening a regional office, FRISS answers to the growing attraction from insurers for their AI-powered fraud detection solutions.

FRISS added seasoned professional Nicolas Kaploun as country manager to further expand the team. Kaploun has years of experience and held senior positions at Salesforce, Genesys, Business-Objects and MicroStrategy. He will leverage his extensive knowledge of the French market to help the insurance industry fight fraud.

Kaploun: “I am eager to expand the success of FRISS to France. Insurance fraud is a big issue around the world, and France is no exception. I feel that the moment is now for insurers to start leveraging the predictive modeling and machine learning capabilities of the FRISS platform to automate their fraud efforts. This will help insurers lower their loss ratio and help focus on the sincere customers.”

Marc Mulder, FRISS CCO added: “I am very happy to on board such an experienced and great person like Nicolas Kaploun to open up and grow the French office for FRISS. We’ve seen growing demand in the French territory in recent years. By supporting the French insurance community from Paris, we feel ourselves better positioned to help out. Together with our strong partner network we are keen to bring honest insurance alive in France.”

About FRISS

FRISS has a 100% focus on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU help over 150 insurers grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 6 months, with fixed price projects, and realize an ROI within 12 months. Their solutions help lower the loss ratio, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience.

