FRISS : Survey Reveals Big Bang of Digital Transformation in Insurance is Yet to Come

Today, FRISS, the worldwide provider of AI powered fraud and risk
solutions for the P&C insurance industry, released the “Digital
Transformation in Insurance Survey 2018”. The survey was initiated to
get a better understanding of the current market state, uncovering
emerging global trends in P&C insurance regarding digital
transformation. Over 170 insurance professionals participated, from
various countries across the globe.
Digital transformation provides the insurance industry with the
opportunity to use technology in order to improve efficiency, customer
satisfaction and realize new strategic opportunities. These
opportunities could create new services or business models and improved
efficiency. Digitalization also opens doors to improve customer
experience. However, digitalization can also result in additional risks
and new emerging fraud schemes.
Key survey findings indicate:
-
Insurtech is the engine of innovation. 88% of the insurers are
convinced that insurtech offers great opportunities. While it is
certainly possible to develop specific technology yourself, many
companies like to use the expertise of specialized insurtech companies
to support the digital transformation, for example for the development
of mobile applications, machine learning, artificial
intelligence, bots or blockchain,
etc. The number of areas to be developed is extensive. The speed and
complexity is mind boggling. Half of the insurers are now working on
insurtech applications or conducting experiments with these
applications. 19% are already investing in it. For insurtech, the
question is whether to ‘make’ or ‘buy’. You can make it yourself, but
can you also maintain it and innovate further? Cooperation in
this area offers opportunities. 11% of insurers even consider buying insurtech companies
to ensure continuity of maintenance and innovation.
-
Use of Blockchain Technology is currently in an early development
stage. Insurers have also heard of blockchain, but it is scarcely
developed. 44% have no idea as yet whether or how blockchain could be
useful. Those insurers who have considered it, think it might be
useful to simplify transactions, facilitate the claim process or
reduce fraud. 21% are thinking of trying it. Only 2% have actually
started.
-
Online distribution seems more difficult than envisaged. It
seems logical and even necessary for insurers to switch to online
distribution channels. Many establish online channels alongside
traditional agents or advisers. Some only use online channels.
Nevertheless, this development does not seem to be occurring as
quickly as anticipated. 69% of insurers have some form of online
distribution. A similar survey from 2016 showed that at that time it
was 65%. This is an increase of only 4 percent point. However, 45% of
insurers who do not yet have an online channel currently say they want
to realize this in the coming year.
-
Fighting fraud is easier with technology. As processes speed up
in order to provide better and faster service to customers, it is
logical to expect that the number of fraudsters or fraudulent claims
that are not discovered by claims handling will also increase. It is
possible to make the automated claims handling process fast and
friendly for honest customers. At the same time, it is possible to
simplify processes, reduce risks and prevent and detect
more fraud. 32% of insurers now use technology for fraud
prevention. 48% of insurers use it to determine the level of premiums
and 45% use it to support underwriting.
Digital transformation as a motor
The digital transformation of the insurance industry is in full swing.
The sector is very aware that this process is not something that is
merely nice to have, but that it is increasingly the engine of the
industry. However, not all developments seem to penetrate the entire
sector as a matter of course and the pace is slower than expected.
Companies leading the way therefore take a bigger lead and slower
companies will have to make a big effort to avoid insurmountable
technological backwardness.
The full report can be downloaded for free via
this link.
