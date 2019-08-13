FRMO Corp. : Announces Results for Fiscal 2019

FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the fiscal year 2019, which ended May 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s book value as of May 31, 2019 was $174.9 million ($3.98 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $48.6 million of non-controlling interests. The figure from the prior fiscal year-end as of May 31, 2018 was $146.9 million ($3.34 per share), including $27.6 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $118.3 million as of May 31, 2019, and $93.2 million as of May 31, 2018. Total liabilities were $16.7 million as of May 31, 2019, compared to $13.5 million as of May 31, 2018, primarily securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

FRMO’s net income attributable to the Company for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019 was $4,709,662 ($0.11 per share basic and diluted) compared to $14,052,518 ($0.32 per share) for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2018.

For the fiscal year 2019, comprehensive income attributable to the Company was $4,709,662 compared to $14,835,607 in the prior year.

FRMO’s net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended May 31, 2019 was $3,398,500 ($0.08 per diluted share) compared to $(4,265,263) ($(0.10) per share) for the three months ended May 31, 2018. For the year ended May 31, 2019, the amount was $9,027,157 ($0.21 per share) compared to $14,052,518 ($0.32 per share) for the same period in the prior year. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

As of May 31, 2019 and May 31, 2018, the Company held a 15.49% and 12.92% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of FRMO Corp.(“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 84.51% and 87.08% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended May 31, 2019 and May 31, 2018.

Further details are available in the Company’s Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2019. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Annual Meeting Information

The Chairman, President, and Board of Directors of FRMO Corp. cordially invite shareholders to attend the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders at which the Chairman and President will review the Fiscal 2019 financial results and the outlook for the future. Board members will be available to answer questions.

Date:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 3PM.

Location:

The Harvard Club of New York City

35 West 44th Street

New York, NY 10036

Admission to the FRMO Annual Meeting is limited to stockholders who owned Common Stock as of the close of business on July 26, 2019, the record date, or their duly appointed proxies, and one guest. Proof of ownership of FRMO stock and valid government-issued photo identification must be presented in order to be admitted to the Annual Meeting. Each guest must also present valid government-issued photo identification. If your shares are held in the name of a bank, broker, or other holder of record, you must bring a brokerage statement or other proof of ownership (or the equivalent proof of ownership as of the close of business on the record date of the stockholder who granted you the Proxy). If your shares are held in certificate form, ownership will be verified by consulting the list of Registered Shareholders as of the record date. Registration will begin at 2:00 p.m. No cameras, recording equipment, electronic devices, large bags, briefcases, or packages will be permitted in the Annual Meeting. Dress code for the Harvard Club is business casual (no jeans, sneakers, or athletic wear permitted).

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) May 31, May 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,081 $ 53,617 Equity securities, at fair value 63,565 38,522 Other current assets 1,639 1,095 Total Current Assets 118,285 93,234 Computer equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 95 76 Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value 47,513 41,407 Investments in securities exchanges 3,641 3,709 Other investments 452 189 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 11,488 11,624 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 191,674 $ 160,439 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 8,133 $ 5,495 Other current liabilities 161 193 Total Current Liabilities 8,294 5,688 Deferred Tax Liability 8,383 7,757 Total Liabilities 16,677 13,445 Stockholders' Equity: Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company 126,384 119,411 Noncontrolling interests 48,613 27,583 Total Stockholders' Equity 174,997 146,994 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 191,674 $ 160,439

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Revenue: Consultancy and advisory fees $ 522 $ 511 $ 2,027 $ 3,257 Equity earnings from partnerships and limited liability companies 2,360 318 2,560 3,782 Unrealized gains (losses) from investments recorded at fair value 1,283 (6,508) 3,839 8,351 Equity earnings (loss) from investment in The Bermuda Stock Exchange (5) 3 181 17 Other 869 643 4,233 1,006 Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 5,028 (5,033) 12,840 16,413 Unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities recorded at fair value (3,376) - 6,725 - Total Revenue 1,652 (5,033) 19,565 16,413 Total Expenses 345 198 1,332 808 Income (Loss) from Operations 1,307 (5,231) 18,233 15,605 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes 661 (1,171) 1,026 1,382 Net Income (Loss) 646 (4,060) 17,207 14,223 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (955) 205 12,498 171 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ 1,601 $ (4,265) $ 4,709 $ 14,052 Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $ 0.04 $ (0.10) $ 0.11 $ 0.32 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 43,976,781 43,973,781 43,974,940 43,959,554 Diluted 44,015,088 43,973,781 44,016,535 44,007,828

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 43,976,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of May 31, 2019.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities are provided as supplemental information, and are not a substitute for net income attributable to the Company and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Year Ended Year Ended May 31, 2019 May 31, 2018 May 31, 2019 May 31, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share Amount Diluted

earnings

per

common

share (000’s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 1,601 $ 0.04 $ (4,265) $ (0.10) $ 4,709 $ 0.11 $ 14,053 $ 0.32 Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities (3,376) - 6,725 - Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,319) - 12,135 - Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company (2,057) - (5,410) - Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the company 260 - 1,092 - Unrealized (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes (1,797) $ (0.04) - $ 0.00 (4,318) $ (0.10) - $ 0.00 Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities $ 3,398 $ 0.08 $ (4,265) $ (0.10) $ 9,027 $ 0.21 $ 14,053 $ 0.32 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,015,088 43,973,781 44,016,535 44,007,828

