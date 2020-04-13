FRMO Corp. : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

FRMO Corp. (the “Company” or “FRMO”) (OTC Pink: FRMO) today reported its financial results for the 2020 third quarter, which ended February 29, 2020 (May fiscal year).

Financial Highlights

FRMO’s book value as of February 29, 2020 was $175.4 million ($3.98 per share on a fully diluted basis), including $51.6 million of non-controlling interests. The figure from the prior fiscal year-end as of May 31, 2019 was $175.0 million ($3.98 per share), including $48.6 million of non-controlling interests. Current assets, comprised primarily of cash and equivalents and equity securities, amounted to $120.0 million as of February 29, 2020, and $118.3 million as of May 31, 2019. Total liabilities were $19.9 million as of February 29, 2020, and $16.7 million as of May 31, 2019, comprised primarily of securities sold, not yet purchased and deferred taxes.

FRMO’s net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the three months ended February 29, 2020 was $(4,532,007) (($0.10) per share basic and diluted) compared to $686,989 ($0.02 per share) for the quarter ended February 28, 2019.

FRMO’s net (loss) income attributable to the Company for the nine months ended February 29, 2020 was $(5,232,587) (($0.12) per share basic and diluted) compared to $3,108,131 ($0.07 per share) for the nine months ended February 28, 2019.

FRMO’s net (loss) income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities net of taxes for the three months ended February 29, 2020 was $(1,156,465) (($0.03) per diluted share) compared to $587,901 ($0.01 per diluted share) for the three months ended February 28, 2019. For the nine months ended February 29, 2020, it was $(1,392,553) ((0.03) per diluted share) compared to $5,628,657 ($0.13 per share) for the same period in the previous year. Net (loss) income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized (losses) gains from equity securities net of taxes is a measure not based on GAAP and is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in “Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures” at the end of this release.

As of February 29, 2020 and May 31, 2019, the Company held an 18.86% and 15.49% equity interest in Horizon Kinetics Hard Assets LLC (“HKHA”), a company formed by Horizon Kinetics LLC and certain officers, principal stockholders and directors of FRMO Corp.(“the Company”). Due to the common control and ownership between HKHA and the Company’s principal stockholders and directors, HKHA has been consolidated within the Company’s financial statements. The noncontrolling interest of 81.14% and 84.51% in HKHA has been eliminated from results of operations for the periods ended February 29, 2020 and May 31, 2019.

Further details are available in the Company’s Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the quarter ended February 29, 2020. These statements have been filed on the OTC Markets Group Disclosure and News Services, which may be accessed at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings. These documents are also available on the FRMO website at www.frmocorp.com.

Conference Call

Murray Stahl, Chairman and CEO, and Steven Bregman, President and CFO, will host a conference call on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. ET. Only questions submitted to info@frmocorp.com before 1:00 p.m. on the day of the call will be considered. The call can be accessed by dialing 800-263-0877 (domestic toll free), or +1 323-794-2094 (international toll) and entering the following conference ID: 2844813. A replay will be available from 7:15 p.m. on the day of the teleconference until. To listen to the archived call, dial 888-203-1112 (domestic toll free) or +1 719-457-0820 (international toll), and enter conference ID number 2844813.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) February 29, May 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,116 $ 53,081 Equity securities, at fair value 67,907 63,565 Other current assets 934 1,639 Total Current Assets 119,957 118,285 Investment in limited partnerships and other equity investments, at fair value 46,260 47,513 Investments in securities exchanges 5,061 3,641 Other assets 1,858 547 Investment in Horizon Kinetics LLC 11,988 11,488 Participation in Horizon Kinetics LLC revenue stream 10,200 10,200 Total Assets $ 195,324 $ 191,674 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Securities sold, not yet purchased $ 9,825 $ 8,133 Other current liabilities 1,560 161 Total Current Liabilities 11,385 8,294 Deferred Tax Liability 7,742 8,383 Mortgage payable 766 - Total Liabilities 19,893 16,677 Stockholders' Equity: Stockholders' Equity Attributable to the Company 123,782 126,384 Noncontrolling interests 51,649 48,613 Total Stockholders' Equity 175,431 174,997 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 195,324 $ 191,674

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended February 29, February 28, February 29, February 28, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Consultancy and advisory fees $ 650 $ 462 $ 1,697 $ 1,505 Equity earnings (loss) from partnerships and limited liability companies 777 (1,463 ) 1,870 200 Unrealized (losses) gains from investments recorded at fair value (249 ) (2,658 ) (2,462 ) 2,556 Other 5 3,256 1,780 3,551 Total revenue before unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities 1,183 (403 ) 2,885 7,812 Unrealized (losses) gains from equity securities recorded at fair value (2,907 ) (7,228 ) (6,349 ) 10,101 Total Revenue (1,724 ) (7,631 ) (3,464 ) 17,913 Total Expenses 314 282 1,014 987 (Loss) Income from Operations (2,038 ) (7,913 ) (4,478 ) 16,926 Provision for (Benefit from) Income Taxes 1,204 (1,254 ) 3,267 365 Net (Loss) Income (3,242 ) (6,659 ) (7,745 ) 16,561 Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,290 (5,972 ) (2,512 ) 13,453 Net (Loss) Income Attributable to FRMO Corporation $ (4,532 ) $ (687 ) $ (5,233 ) $ 3,108 Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Common Share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.07 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 44,032,781 43,975,414 44,015,741 43,974,319 Diluted 44,032,781 43,975,414 44,015,741 43,974,319

About FRMO Corp.

FRMO Corp. invests in and receives revenues based upon consulting and advisory fee interests in the asset management sector.

FRMO had 44,032,781 shares of common stock outstanding as of February 29, 2020.

For more information, visit our website at www.frmocorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 – With the exception of historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Words like “believe,” “expect” and “anticipate” mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances that expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place, so our actual future results could differ significantly from those statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: our ability to maintain our competitive advantages, the general economics of the financial industry, our ability to finance growth, our ability to identify and close acquisitions on terms favorable to the Company, and a sustainable market.

Further information on our risk factors is contained in our quarterly and annual reports as filed on our website www.frmocorp.com and on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/FRMO/filings.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities is net income (loss) attributable to the Company exclusive of unrealized gains or losses from equity securities, net of tax. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities.

Management uses net income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities, along with other measures, to gauge the Company’s performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including unrealized gains (losses) from equity securities, which may vary significantly between periods. Net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities are provided as supplemental information, and are not a substitute for net income (loss) attributable to the Company and do not reflect the Company’s overall profitability.

The following table reconciles the net income (loss) attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities to net income (loss) attributable to the Company for the periods indicated:

share (000’s except per common share amounts and percentages) Net Income Attributable to the Company Excluding the Effect of Unrealized Gain (Loss) from Equity Securities and Diluted Earnings per Common Share Reconciliation: Net (loss) income attributable to the Company $ (4,532 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (687 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (5,233 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 3,108 $ 0.07 Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities (2,907 ) (7,228 ) (6,349 ) 10,101 Unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,283 (5,969 ) (2,519 ) 13,454 Unrealized (loss) gain from equity securities attributable to the Company (4,190 ) (1,259 ) (3,830 ) (3,353 ) Tax benefit on unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities attributable to the company 814 (16 ) (11 ) 832 Unrealized (loss) from equity securities attributable to the Company, net of taxes (3,376 ) $ (0.08 ) (1,275 ) $ (0.03 ) (3,841 ) $ (0.09 ) (2,521 ) $ (0.06 ) Net (loss) income attributable to the Company excluding the effect of unrealized gain (loss) from equity securities $ (1,156 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 588 $ 0.01 $ (1,392 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 5,629 $ 0.13 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 44,032,781 43,975,414 44,015,741 43,974,319 (Earnings per share components may not sum to totals due to rounding)

