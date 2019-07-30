Log in
FRONTEO : Announces the Change to U.S. Leadership

07/30/2019 | 10:55pm EDT

July 31, 2019

FRONTEO Announces the Change to U.S. Leadership

TOKYO, July 31, 2019 ̶FRONTEO, Inc.("FRONTEO") today announced a change to the US leadership of its subsidiary, FRONTEO USA, Inc. ("FRONTEO USA"). FRONTEO has appointed Yutaka Okura as CEO of FRONTEO USA effective August 1st.

As a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of FRONTEO, FRONTEO USA is a global technology and services company specializing in service and litigation consulting for the eDiscovery market in North America. This change in leadership is aimed at accelerating growth in the North American market and achieving the overall business plan of FRONTEO.

New CEO

Yutaka OKURA

Appointment Date

Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Yutaka OKURA's Biography

Okura joined FRONTEO in 2019, bringing his more than 20 years of international sales, strategy with operations expertise, and executive management experience in leading tech business organizations to his role with the company.

As the CEO of FRONTEO USA, Okura is expected to manage the company's strategic direction and its performance, and is expected to bring thought leadership, operational excellence, multi-cultural and people skills needed for success in a fast-paced,AI-driven LegalTech business.

Prior to joining FRONTEO, Okura held senior leadership positions at various global companies including Square Enix (US HQ in Los Angeles and UK), Google (US HQ in Mountain View and Japan) and Sony (Japan HQ, France, US and Venezuela).

About FRONTEO, Inc.

FRONTEO, Inc. ("FRONTEO") (NASDAQ: FTEO) (TSE: 2158) supports the analysis of big data based on behavior informatics by utilizing its technology, "KIBIT". FRONTEO's KIBIT technology is driven by FRONTEO artificial intelligence based on knowledge acquired through its litigation support services. KIBIT incorporates experts' tacit knowledge, including their experiences and intuitions, and utilizes that knowledge for big data analysis. FRONTEO continues to expand its business operations by applying KIBIT to new fields such as healthcare and marketing. FRONTEO was founded in 2003 as a provider of e-discovery and international litigation support services. These services include the preservation, investigation and analysis of evidence materials contained in electronic data, and computer forensic investigation.

FRONTEO provides e-discovery and litigation support by making full use of its data analysis platform, "Lit i View", and its Predictive Coding technology adapted to Asian languages. The company name was changed from UBIC, Inc. to FRONTEO, Inc. as of July 1, 2016.

For more information about FRONTEO, contact global_pr@fronteo.comor visit https://www.fronteo.com/global/.

CONTACT: FRONTEO Global PR

global_pr@fronteo.com

