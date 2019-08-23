Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FRONTEO : Business Report for Fiscal 2018, ended March 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 01:38am EDT

FRONTEO Group Overview

(as of March 31, 2019)

FRONTEO, Inc.

10 locations overseas

53% of

employees are non-Japanese

FRONTEO, Inc.

(Tokyo / JAPAN)

FRONTEO Korea, Inc.

(Seoul / KOREA)

FRONTEO Taiwan, Inc.

(Taipei / TAIWAN)

FRONTEO USA, Inc.

(New York / USA)

FRONTEO Group

Discovery support business

Locations: New York (HQ), Washington D.C., San Francisco,

Los Angeles, Houston, Golden, London, Manila

Discovery support business

Discovery support business

Medical data analysis system development, diagnosis support, healthcare operation support, and pharmaceutical industry support

Credit card fraud investigation business

Company Information

Trade name:

FRONTEO, Inc.

Securities code:

2158

Established:

August 2003

Capital:

JPY2,559,206,000

HQ address:

2-12-23 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

No. of employees:

387

Executives

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and

Masahiro Morimoto

Chairman of the Board

Executive Vice-President Chief

Naritomo Ikeue

Operating Ofﬁcer and Director

Board of Director, CTO Director

Hideki Takeda

Director, Chief Financial Ofﬁcer,

Tomohiro Uesugi

Chief Administrative Ofﬁcer

Director*1

Makoto Funahashi

Director*1

Hirooki Kirisawa

Standing Statutory Auditor*2

Kunihiro Sudo

Statutory Auditor*2

Takaharu Yasumoto

Statutory Auditor*2

Kei Okubo

*1 Outside Director

*2 Outside Statutory Auditor

About our Website

The FRONTEO Group strives to disclose information immediately on our website. We receive opinions and questions from our shareholders, so please do not hesitate to contact us via email or other methods. We also look forward to hearing your views about "FRONTEO News."

FRONTEO global Search

https://www.fronteo.com/global

FRONTEO News

Business Report for Fiscal Year 2018

April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019

Feature:

FRONTEO as a Front Runner in the Natural Language × AI Field

Business Environments and Future Development for LegalTech AI Business / AI Solutions Business

CEO Message

Earnings Highlights and Earnings Forecast for the Next Fiscal Year News Flash

Testimonials from Our Partners FRONTEO Lounge

TSE Code: 2158

T o p M e s s a g e

FRONTEO Mission

Bright Value

What we mean by Bright Value

Securely Identify the Risks and Opportunities Buried in Records

By making the best use of AI to provide solutions optimized to securely identify the risks and opportunities buried in records, we realize the fair world where the most needed and most appropriate information is accessible and discoverable for all in various scenes of society.

The development and Use of AI over 7 years

Business Field We have developed LegalTech AI Business and AI Solutions Business, which serve as the base of our earnings.

To our shareholders,

We would like to thank you for the continuous support that you have given to our business.

Since our founding, FRONTEO Group has diligently strived to accomplish our mission of "Securely identifying important information (risks and opportunities) buried in records." For this, we have developed our two original artiﬁcial intelligence engines KIBIT and Concept Encoder and are doing our utmost to provide solutions and develop technologies that satisfy market needs.

The AI market in Japan has shifted stages from "veriﬁcation of effect" to "implementation in society." While the on-going labor shortage becomes more and more serious, demand for AI to improve productivity and reduce the necessary work force is accelerating day by day as AI increasingly becomes a key factor in maintaining economic growth and ﬁnding solutions to social problems.

FRONTEO has developed its original artiﬁcial intelligence engine

From 2014

"KIBIT" with accumulated data analyzing technology gained through

AI Solution Business

litigation support and fraud investigation services and launched AI

Solutions Business from 2014 by making the best use of KIBIT that

• Business Intelligence

can generally support human's decision-making process.

• Healthcare

From 2003 (when FRONTEO was founded)

From 2012

LegalTech AI Business

User companies:

• Discovery (disclosure of evidence)

• Forensic (fraud investigation)

KIBIT AI

176 companies

From March 2012

From April 2014

Start using

Release of

Finding of evidence in

our original AI in

AI-driven

international litigation /

LegalTech AI Business

e-mail auditing tool

Fraud investigation

9,150 or more cases in total

From 2018

AI Concept Encoder

From May 2018

Start full-scale marketing of an AI engine for

the healthcare industry

As a front runner in implementing AI into customers' business processes to put them ahead of their competitors, FRONTEO Group has insisted that our AI should be used at business sites rather than for research or experimental purposes. Consequently, for FY2018, we attained the top market share in the natural language analysis ﬁeld in Japan for three consecutive years and our AI product was nominated as a ﬁnalist for the Legaltech New York 2019 Product Innovation Competition. We gained high evaluations in both technical strength and problem-solving capability and feel conﬁdent in our products.

On the other hand, our business results for FY2018 have not reached projected levels, leaving us with a great many remaining challenges. For FY2019, we will make it a point to review our marketing and sales approaches and strengthen the sales force of the entire group.

More than anything, we at FRONTEO Group will maintain a solid determination to realize our mission of "Securely identifying Risks and Opportunities Buried in Records." We greatly appreciate your continued support.

Thank you.

Masahiro Morimoto,

CEO and Chairman of the Board of FRONTEO, Inc.

1

2

F e a t u r e

Feature FRONTEO as a Front Runner in the Natural Language × AI Field

FRONTEO's AI engine has been implemented in various ﬁelds, including international litigation support, fraud investigation, manufacturing, ﬁnance, retail and healthcare, etc.

Legaltech New York 2019 Product Innovation Competition

FRONTEO was selected as a ﬁnalist (top 7 companies)

We were selected as a ﬁnalist in the Product Innovation Competition of the Legaltech New York 2019 which is one of the world's largest and most important legal technology events, currently celebrating its 36th year.

ITR Market View: AI Market 2018

FRONTEO won top market share

in the natural language analysis market in Japan for 3 consecutive years.

The KIBIT series was announced

FY2017

to be the top in sales shares by

vendors for 3 consecutive years.

FY2016

Language analysis market:

Sales share by vendor

FY2018

(forecast)

FRONTEO

27%

Source: ITR "ITR Market View: AI Market 2018"

FRONTEO's AI Engine serving as a source of solutions

FRONTEO's original KIBIT AI

Focus on natural language (text data)

High

relevant

May

Our second AI engine

2018

Developed speciﬁcally for the healthcare sector

Responding to various needs in the healthcare sector

Inhospitalized

Designated

Cancer patients

intractable

patients

1.01 million

disease patients

1.32 million

KIBI +

BIT

Japanese word "kibi"

The smallest unit of

meaning subtlety

information in computing

KIBIT makes a decision or selects information on behalf of humans in almost the same manner that humans do, combining FRONTEO's original technology Landscaping in charge of learning and evaluation and the behavior information science accumulated and systemized through data analyzing work.

3

Small volume of

training data*

AI

learns

Low

Possible to analyze

relevant

Scoring data

only with one laptop PC

similar to training data

*Training data: data of questions and answers given to AI

Concept Encoder can co-analyze text data and numerical data on valuable information sources such as e-carte, as well as respond to various needs in the healthcare sector.

Text data including

Omics

medical charts

information

Vital data

Examination

value

0.94 million

Mental disease

Pharmaceutical

Dementia

patients

companies

patients

1.88 million

305 companies

4.62 million

Helthcare

Those certiﬁed

Chronic pain

as needing

companies

patients

care/support

318 companies

20 million

6.2 million

Surveyed by FRONTEO

4

F e a t u r e

Feature LegalTech AI Business: Business Environments and Future Development

The eDiscovery market seems to be continuing rapid growth.

Growth of the eDiscovery market (for Asian companies)

CAGR of over 15%

(Unit: million USD)

2,062

1,776

1,527

1,311

1,123

960

817

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

(Year)

Source: Mordor Intelligence "Global e-Discovery Market 2017-2023"

Electronic discovery (known as eDiscovery) is the process under the evidence disclosure system required in civil cases in the U.S. The evolution of IoT has dramatically increased the amount of data created by companies. In addition, because of a growing awareness of illegal matters and compliance, the number of cases of eDiscovery is expanding signiﬁcantly as well.

FRONTEO is changing eDiscovery services with AI

  • Competition in acquiring highly proﬁtable big cases is becoming

more and more intense.

As labor intensive low-proﬁt cases tend to be either outsourced or

offshored, there is concern that review quality has degraded.

Expansion of the

eDiscovery market

Newcomers enter the market.

Our

FRONTEO promotes R&D to attain our ﬁnal goal where

Strategy

all eDiscovery work is processed in a fully automated manner.

As a pioneer of discovery support providers in Asia, we will expand business with our advantageous AI engine following the current positive trends in the market.

LegalTech AI Business

FRONTEO offers eDiscovery support services to Asia-based global companies when they are involved in US litigation cases.

In particular, we provide our AI-driven solutions to the review process.

By making the text review more automated with AI, we will realize a world where all review work is done by AI while humans can dedicate their time to the planning of case strategies and communications based on the results of review.

Catching the positive winds of the expanding eDiscovery market,

we will aim at a full-scale automation of all processes with our advantageous AI engine to cope with the two industrial challenges of "cost" and "quality."

*Major cases involving companies; IP, PL and Anti-trust, etc.

Flowchart of Discovery

Collection

Data Process

Document Review

Production

Hosting

Collecting

Classifying

Document

Numbering and

Data

data from

relevant data

review

Tiff creation

hosting

PCs and servers

with software

Review process

Representing 70% of

discovery costs

Human reads and classiﬁes text.

Review speed

"Shorten time to Review"

"1st by AI, QC by human"

Full-automation with limited condition (90%)*3 Reduction Support (Text masking)

"Review assignment optimization"

Automated tagging (40%)*2

Know-how and experience cultivated as a pioneer

Accommodation of various Asian languages

KIBIT AI

Globally established

1 KIBIT shortens review times support system

AI can improve quality and efﬁciency.

Lawyer

(

Processing volume

)

Request for

per hour

review

Automatic reduction of texts that should be reviewed (40%)*1 Automatic highlighting

of sections in texts that are important

Next-generation Heat Map

(Check from both quality and speed perspectives) Reviewer proﬁling

Automatic batch assignment

3 to one third

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

*1: When the percentage of evidence texts included in the group of texts to be reviewed is low *2: Predictive Coding *3: High risk text of a small amount is reviewed by humans.

5

6

F e a t u r e

Feature AI Solution Business: Market Environments and Future Development

Toward further growthby deeply penetrating and

actively developing new ﬁelds

We started AI Solution Business from 2014 using our original AI technology. Now, AI applications are widely spread and used in many existing ﬁelds such as ﬁnance, business efﬁciency and patenting etc.

In addition, AI is expected to be introduced in various ﬁelds in the future.

New Fields

where AI is expected to be introduced and used

Logistics

AI can offer dates and times when the receiver of a parcel is not usually at home by analyzing dairy reports.

Agriculture

AI can detect proper harvest timing and the risk of decreased crops by analyzing daily reports.

Retail

AI can detect the potential demands of customers from their posts on SNS and by their purchase history.

FRONTEO's AI Engine

Healthcare (Medical & Nursing)

AI can support high level and good quality medical diagnosis of, as well as contribute to, solving labor shortage issues at sites by analyzing big data.

Education

AI can score test answers in a way that is more similar to model answers and detect signs from students that are difﬁcult for teachers to pick up.

Finance

AI checks from negotiation documents whether or not relevant laws and rules are complied with when selling ﬁnance products, and whether or not explanations are conducted in accordance with the suitability rules.

Existing Fields

where AI is expected to be

expanded in the market with full-scale operations

Compliance

AI detects risks of compliance violation by analyzing sales reports and dialogue with customers.

Business Efﬁciency

AI can support business by selecting news articles from domestic and overseas sources that may affect the management judge.

Patent

AI can support search and analysis of prior technologies and technology trend surveys.

7

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FRONTEO Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 05:37:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aMBB : grows revenues in first half-year and increases forecast after recent acquisition
EQ
02:18aCH KARNCHANG PCL : Notification of Signing of the Contract with Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited
PU
02:18aHIBERNIA REIT : Transactions in own shares
PU
02:18aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Britain's competition watchdog warns RBS, Santander over PPI procedures
RE
02:18aBH MACRO : Interim Report and Unaudited Financial Statements 2019
PU
02:18aENTERTAINMENT ONE : Hasbro to Acquire Entertainment One
PU
02:16aKAO : Insplorion sells an Acoulyte instrument to Kao Corporation for their research and development within cleaning agents
AQ
02:16aENEA : completes a directed share issue of SEK 271 million
AQ
02:15aP I A C A : First PIA Hajj flight returns from Saudi Arabia
AQ
02:15aNATIONAL BANK : Currency rates of NBP
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply
2KLOECKNER & CO SE : THYSSENKRUPP IN TALKS TO BUY STEEL TRADER KLOECKNER: Handelsblatt
3U.S. FAA says it will invite global Boeing 737 MAX pilots to simulator tests
4NFON AG : NFON AG: NFON AG continues on its growth course in first half of 2019
5SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. : Amazon to acquire minority stake in an Indian supermarket chain operator

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group