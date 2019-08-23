|
FRONTEO : Business Report for Fiscal 2018, ended March 31, 2019
08/23/2019 | 01:38am EDT
FRONTEO Group Overview
(as of March 31, 2019)
10 locations overseas
53% of
employees are non-Japanese
FRONTEO, Inc.
(Tokyo / JAPAN)
FRONTEO Korea, Inc.
(Seoul / KOREA)
(Taipei / TAIWAN)
FRONTEO USA, Inc.
(New York / USA)
FRONTEO Group
Discovery support business
Locations: New York (HQ), Washington D.C., San Francisco,
Los Angeles, Houston, Golden, London, Manila
Discovery support business
Discovery support business
Medical data analysis system development, diagnosis support, healthcare operation support, and pharmaceutical industry support
Credit card fraud investigation business
Company Information
Trade name:
FRONTEO, Inc.
Securities code:
2158
Established:
August 2003
Capital:
JPY2,559,206,000
HQ address:
2-12-23 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo
No. of employees:
387
Executives
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and
Masahiro Morimoto
Chairman of the Board
Executive Vice-President Chief
Naritomo Ikeue
Operating Ofﬁcer and Director
Board of Director, CTO Director
Hideki Takeda
Director, Chief Financial Ofﬁcer,
Tomohiro Uesugi
Chief Administrative Ofﬁcer
Director*1
Makoto Funahashi
Director*1
Hirooki Kirisawa
Standing Statutory Auditor*2
Kunihiro Sudo
Statutory Auditor*2
Takaharu Yasumoto
Statutory Auditor*2
Kei Okubo
*1 Outside Director
*2 Outside Statutory Auditor
About our Website
The FRONTEO Group strives to disclose information immediately on our website. We receive opinions and questions from our shareholders, so please do not hesitate to contact us via email or other methods. We also look forward to hearing your views about "FRONTEO News."
FRONTEO global Search
https://www.fronteo.com/global
FRONTEO News
Business Report for Fiscal Year 2018
April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019
Feature:
FRONTEO as a Front Runner in the Natural Language × AI Field
Business Environments and Future Development for LegalTech AI Business / AI Solutions Business
CEO Message
Earnings Highlights and Earnings Forecast for the Next Fiscal Year News Flash
Testimonials from Our Partners FRONTEO Lounge
T o p M e s s a g e
FRONTEO Mission
Bright Value
What we mean by Bright Value
Securely Identify the Risks and Opportunities Buried in Records
By making the best use of AI to provide solutions optimized to securely identify the risks and opportunities buried in records, we realize the fair world where the most needed and most appropriate information is accessible and discoverable for all in various scenes of society.
The development and Use of AI over 7 years
Business Field ► We have developed LegalTech AI Business and AI Solutions Business, which serve as the base of our earnings.
To our shareholders,
We would like to thank you for the continuous support that you have given to our business.
Since our founding, FRONTEO Group has diligently strived to accomplish our mission of "Securely identifying important information (risks and opportunities) buried in records." For this, we have developed our two original artiﬁcial intelligence engines KIBIT and Concept Encoder and are doing our utmost to provide solutions and develop technologies that satisfy market needs.
The AI market in Japan has shifted stages from "veriﬁcation of effect" to "implementation in society." While the on-going labor shortage becomes more and more serious, demand for AI to improve productivity and reduce the necessary work force is accelerating day by day as AI increasingly becomes a key factor in maintaining economic growth and ﬁnding solutions to social problems.
FRONTEO has developed its original artiﬁcial intelligence engine
From 2014
"KIBIT" with accumulated data analyzing technology gained through
AI Solution Business
litigation support and fraud investigation services and launched AI
Solutions Business from 2014 by making the best use of KIBIT that
• Business Intelligence
can generally support human's decision-making process.
|
• Healthcare
From 2003 (when FRONTEO was founded)
From 2012
LegalTech AI Business
User companies:
• Discovery (disclosure of evidence)
• Forensic (fraud investigation)
KIBIT AI
176 companies
From March 2012
From April 2014
Start using
Release of
Finding of evidence in
our original AI in
AI-driven
international litigation /
LegalTech AI Business
e-mail auditing tool
Fraud investigation
9,150 or more cases in total
From 2018
AI Concept Encoder
From May 2018
Start full-scale marketing of an AI engine for
the healthcare industry
As a front runner in implementing AI into customers' business processes to put them ahead of their competitors, FRONTEO Group has insisted that our AI should be used at business sites rather than for research or experimental purposes. Consequently, for FY2018, we attained the top market share in the natural language analysis ﬁeld in Japan for three consecutive years and our AI product was nominated as a ﬁnalist for the Legaltech New York 2019 Product Innovation Competition. We gained high evaluations in both technical strength and problem-solving capability and feel conﬁdent in our products.
On the other hand, our business results for FY2018 have not reached projected levels, leaving us with a great many remaining challenges. For FY2019, we will make it a point to review our marketing and sales approaches and strengthen the sales force of the entire group.
More than anything, we at FRONTEO Group will maintain a solid determination to realize our mission of "Securely identifying Risks and Opportunities Buried in Records." We greatly appreciate your continued support.
Thank you.
Masahiro Morimoto,
CEO and Chairman of the Board of FRONTEO, Inc.
F e a t u r e
Feature FRONTEO as a Front Runner in the Natural Language × AI Field
FRONTEO's AI engine has been implemented in various ﬁelds, including international litigation support, fraud investigation, manufacturing, ﬁnance, retail and healthcare, etc.
Legaltech New York 2019 Product Innovation Competition
FRONTEO was selected as a ﬁnalist (top 7 companies)
We were selected as a ﬁnalist in the Product Innovation Competition of the Legaltech New York 2019 which is one of the world's largest and most important legal technology events, currently celebrating its 36th year.
ITR Market View: AI Market 2018
FRONTEO won top market share
in the natural language analysis market in Japan for 3 consecutive years.
The KIBIT series was announced
FY2017
|
FY2016
Language analysis market:
Sales share by vendor
FY2018
(forecast)
FRONTEO
27%
Source: ITR "ITR Market View: AI Market 2018"
FRONTEO's AI Engine serving as a source of solutions
FRONTEO's original KIBIT AI
Focus on natural language (text data)
High
relevant
May
Our second AI engine
2018
Developed speciﬁcally for the healthcare sector
Responding to various needs in the healthcare sector
Inhospitalized
Designated
Cancer patients
|
|
patients
1.01 million
|
|
1.32 million
KIBI +
BIT
|
|
|
|
information in computing
KIBIT makes a decision or selects information on behalf of humans in almost the same manner that humans do, combining FRONTEO's original technology Landscaping in charge of learning and evaluation and the behavior information science accumulated and systemized through data analyzing work.
3
Small volume of
training data*
AI
learns
Low
Possible to analyze
relevant
Scoring data
only with one laptop PC
similar to training data
*Training data: data of questions and answers given to AI
Concept Encoder can co-analyze text data and numerical data on valuable information sources such as e-carte, as well as respond to various needs in the healthcare sector.
Text data including
Omics
|
|
information
Vital data
Examination
value
0.94 million
Mental disease
Pharmaceutical
Dementia
patients
companies
patients
1.88 million
305 companies
4.62 million
Helthcare
Those certiﬁed
Chronic pain
as needing
companies
patients
care/support
318 companies
20 million
6.2 million
Surveyed by FRONTEO
4
F e a t u r e
Feature LegalTech AI Business: Business Environments and Future Development
The eDiscovery market seems to be continuing rapid growth.
Growth of the eDiscovery market (for Asian companies)
|
CAGR of over 15%
|
2,062
1,776
1,527
1,311
1,123
960
817
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
(Year)
Source: Mordor Intelligence "Global e-Discovery Market 2017-2023"
Electronic discovery (known as eDiscovery) is the process under the evidence disclosure system required in civil cases in the U.S. The evolution of IoT has dramatically increased the amount of data created by companies. In addition, because of a growing awareness of illegal matters and compliance, the number of cases of eDiscovery is expanding signiﬁcantly as well.
FRONTEO is changing eDiscovery services with AI
-
Competition in acquiring highly proﬁtable big cases is becoming
more and more intense.
• As labor intensive low-proﬁt cases tend to be either outsourced or
offshored, there is concern that review quality has degraded.
Expansion of the
|
• Newcomers enter the market.
Our
FRONTEO promotes R&D to attain our ﬁnal goal where
Strategy
all eDiscovery work is processed in a fully automated manner.
As a pioneer of discovery support providers in Asia, we will expand business with our advantageous AI engine following the current positive trends in the market.
LegalTech AI Business
FRONTEO offers eDiscovery support services to Asia-based global companies when they are involved in US litigation cases.
In particular, we provide our AI-driven solutions to the review process.
By making the text review more automated with AI, we will realize a world where all review work is done by AI while humans can dedicate their time to the planning of case strategies and communications based on the results of review.
Catching the positive winds of the expanding eDiscovery market,
we will aim at a full-scale automation of all processes with our advantageous AI engine to cope with the two industrial challenges of "cost" and "quality."
*Major cases involving companies; IP, PL and Anti-trust, etc.
Flowchart of Discovery
Collection
Data Process
Document Review
Production
Hosting
Collecting
Classifying
Document
Numbering and
Data
data from
relevant data
review
Tiff creation
hosting
PCs and servers
with software
Review process
Representing 70% of
discovery costs
Human reads and classiﬁes text.
"1st by AI, QC by human"
Full-automation with limited condition (90%)*3 Reduction Support (Text masking)
"Review assignment optimization"
Automated tagging (40%)*2
Know-how and experience cultivated as a pioneer
Accommodation of various Asian languages
KIBIT AI
Globally established
1 KIBIT shortens review times support system
AI can improve quality and efﬁciency.
Lawyer
(
Processing volume
|
Request for
per hour
review
Automatic reduction of texts that should be reviewed (40%)*1 Automatic highlighting
of sections in texts that are important
Next-generation Heat Map
(Check from both quality and speed perspectives) Reviewer proﬁling
Automatic batch assignment
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
*1: When the percentage of evidence texts included in the group of texts to be reviewed is low *2: Predictive Coding *3: High risk text of a small amount is reviewed by humans.
F e a t u r e
Feature AI Solution Business: Market Environments and Future Development
Toward further growthby deeply penetrating and
actively developing new ﬁelds
We started AI Solution Business from 2014 using our original AI technology. Now, AI applications are widely spread and used in many existing ﬁelds such as ﬁnance, business efﬁciency and patenting etc.
In addition, AI is expected to be introduced in various ﬁelds in the future.
New Fields
where AI is expected to be introduced and used
Logistics
AI can offer dates and times when the receiver of a parcel is not usually at home by analyzing dairy reports.
Agriculture
AI can detect proper harvest timing and the risk of decreased crops by analyzing daily reports.
Retail
AI can detect the potential demands of customers from their posts on SNS and by their purchase history.
Healthcare (Medical & Nursing)
AI can support high level and good quality medical diagnosis of, as well as contribute to, solving labor shortage issues at sites by analyzing big data.
Education
AI can score test answers in a way that is more similar to model answers and detect signs from students that are difﬁcult for teachers to pick up.
Finance
AI checks from negotiation documents whether or not relevant laws and rules are complied with when selling ﬁnance products, and whether or not explanations are conducted in accordance with the suitability rules.
Existing Fields
where AI is expected to be
expanded in the market with full-scale operations
Compliance
AI detects risks of compliance violation by analyzing sales reports and dialogue with customers.
Business Efﬁciency
AI can support business by selecting news articles from domestic and overseas sources that may affect the management judge.
Patent
AI can support search and analysis of prior technologies and technology trend surveys.
