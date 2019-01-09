January 8th, 2019

FRONTEO's "Patent Explorer 19" Named Finalist for "Product Innovation Competition" in the upcoming

Legaltech New York 2019, a Part of Legalweek

FRONTEO's AI-based Patent Search and Analysis System "Patent Explorer 19"

Shortlisted in The Product Innovation Competition

TOKYO, January 8th, 2019 ̶ FRONTEO, Inc. ("FRONTEO") (NASDAQ: FTEO) (TSE: 2158), a leading provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") based big data analysis services, is pleased to announce that FRONTEO's AI-based patent search and analysis system "Patent Explorer 19" has been selected as a finalist for the Legaltech New York 2019's "Product Innovation Competition". Other finalists include LexisNexis, Tikit, H5, OneTrust, Lex Machina and Fastcase. Through an independently developed AI engine "KIBIT" which leverages natural language processing technology, FRONTEO is applying the latest innovations in artificial intelligence to make patent search smarter, faster and more relevant.

The competition brings together best in legal technology products and services over the past year, and FRONTEO's Patent Explorer 19 has been nominated as a finalist (Top 7) amongst the 25 products and services from the solution vendors around the globe. The judging criteria are: 1) If the solution is distinctive or fundamentally different from existing products 2) If it enhances efficiency and/or productivity 3) If there is a clear market need 4) Design 5) Functionality 6) Applicability.

■ About Legaltech New York 2019

Date: January 28 - 31, 2019

Venue: New York Hilton Midtown (1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York 10019) Overview：Legaltech is the largest and most important legal technology event of the year. Legaltech® provides an in-depth look at what the technological world has in store for you and your practice AND offers an expansive exhibit floor with the most extensive gathering of innovative products designed to meet your current and future technology needs. Audience：20,000+ visitors (estimated count) URL：http://www.legaltechshow.com

About Patent Explorer 19

Patent Explorer enables scoring (assigning points to) the data in a short period of time and sorting of documents by teaching the KIBIT AI engine the content of the documents you wish to find (e.g., invention proposals, patent documents you wish to invalidate) as "training data," analyzing vast amounts of data based on a small amount of training data.

For more information, please see "Patent Explorer 19" press release: http://www.fronteo.com/global/news/uploadfile/docs/20181105-2_EN.pdf

About KIBIT

KIBIT is an AI engine developed by FRONTEO. KIBIT is a word coined by combining "kibi," a Japanese word meaning "subtlety," and "bit," the smallest unit of digital information, in order to indicate an AI capable of understanding the subtle elements of human behavior and personality.

About FRONTEO, Inc.

FRONTEO, Inc. ("FRONTEO") (NASDAQ: FTEO) (TSE: 2158) supports the analysis of big data based on behavior informatics by utilizing its technology, "KIBIT". FRONTEO's KIBIT technology is driven by FRONTEO artificial intelligence based on knowledge acquired through its litigation support services. KIBIT incorporates experts' tacit knowledge, including their experiences and intuitions, and utilizes that knowledge for big data analysis. FRONTEO continues to expand its business operations by applying KIBIT to new fields such as healthcare and marketing. FRONTEO was founded in 2003 as a provider of e-discovery and international litigation support services. These services include the preservation, investigation and analysis of evidence materials contained in electronic data, and computer forensic investigation. FRONTEO provides e-discovery and litigation support by making full use of its data analysis platform, "Lit i View", and its Predictive Coding technology adapted to Asian languages. The company name was changed from UBIC, Inc. to FRONTEO, Inc. as of July 1, 2016.

For more information about FRONTEO, contact global_pr@fronteo.com or visit http://www.fronteo.com/global/.

