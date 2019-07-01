July 2, 2019
FRONTEO Validates Utility of AI-Based Trademark Examination
Support System in Project for Japan Patent Office
TOKYO, June 25, 2019 - FRONTEO, Inc. ("FRONTEO") (NASDAQ: FTEO) (TSE: 2518), a leading provider of artificial intelligence ("AI") based big data analysis services, has reported the results of the "Fiscal 2018 Empirical Research Project to Enhance and Improve the Efficiency of Operations for Checking Unclear Products and Services by Utilizing Artificial Intelligence" ("the Project"), which it was commissioned to carry out by the Japan Patent Office (JPO).
The purpose of the Project was to examine the possibility of using a support tool incorporating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) in order to enhance and improve the efficiency of assigning "similar group codes" indicating designated products and services, which are used to classify the scope of trademark rights when examining trademark applications. It is the continuation of a research project using natural language processing technology such as FRONTEO's KIBIT AI engine that the company was commissioned to carry out the previous fiscal year.
Drawing on the results of the previous fiscal year's project and issues it identified, the Project evaluated the applicability of technologies such as AI to trademark examination operations and helped to further clarify their scope of use. As a result of carrying out tests, including trials by trademark examiners, the Project was able to improve and refine the precision of algorithms and determined that AI technology is useful in examination work.
Project Overview
1. To validate improvements in the precision of technology supporting operations to check unclear products and services
To develop, measure the efficacy of, and propose improvements to a system for the purpose of supporting operations to check unclear products and services, based on the previous fiscal year's results, and validate the possibility of improving precision.
2. To verify its usability as an examination support tool and system implementation
To verify the developed system's usability as an examination support tool by measuring its efficacy and conducting trials by trademark examiners (user evaluations), as well as calculate its cost-effectiveness and define its nature, including determining the system requirements, with the aim of system implementation.
・It was possible to improve the precision of function supporting provisional assignment of similar group codes compared to the previous year's project, and the results made clear that the function is highly applicable to actual examination work.
・The user evaluation results were generally favorable with regard to the tool's value, in
terms of both functionality and operability (i.e. users indicated it was useful in performing practical work or at least capable of handling it).
・To develop the system for the purpose of practical implementation, it will be necessary to conduct user verification, drawing on the present validation results, and further refine the UI design and definition of requirements.
By leveraging the expertise in natural language processing technology acquired through its KIBIT AI engine and developing/implementing optimal algorithms tailored to the Project, FRONTEO has contributed to the promotion and verification of improvements that will enhance trademark examination operations and make them more efficient.
Going forward, FRONTEO will continue working to provide more optimal solutions using natural language processing technology based on its KIBIT AI engine for a wide range of tasks and businesses, including government offices.
