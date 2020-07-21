FRONTLINE ER : Offers Overnight COVID-19 Testing with Quick Results

FRONTLINE ER is leading the charge of COVID-19 testing. Starting on Tuesday, July 21, FRONTLINE ER is introducing overnight Rapid COVID-19 testing right from patient’s vehicles with immediate results.

“We felt it our responsibility to offer our communities more access to testing during this health crisis,” Laura Tschida said. “By offering the overnight testing on a daily basis, we feel we can test more people and help contain the virus that much more effectively.”

Ms. Tschida is regional marketing director for FRONTLINE ER.

The exact offering from FRONTLINE ER walk-up service (no appointment necessary)

Overnight testing all day, every day for $200

Insurance patients may come between 9 am and 6 pm daily

“The in-car testing minimizes exposure of both the patient and our staff,” Medical Director Dr. Ethan Tran said. “And the fact we can have the results immediately makes this a practical way to discover whether anyone in your household or workplace has been exposed.”

Major Insurance plans are only accepted during the daylight hours (9:00 am to 6:00 pm). Unfortunately, FRONTLINE ER cannot accept Medicaid or Tricare, but does accept Medicare. Patients are advised that due to an overwhelming response, there can be up to a 3-hour wait to be tested if paying by insurance.

Payment of $200 via cash, credit, or debit card is accepted. Out-of-pocket paying patients, on average, have waited up to 1-1/2 hours at our facility for testing.

FRONTLINE ER is a state-of-the-art freestanding emergency center providing diagnostics and treatment for patients 24/7. Equipped to provide trauma emergency care as well as treatment of workplace and household injuries, FRONTLINE ER has locations in Dallas and Houston, Texas. FRONTLINE ER has served the Richmond, Mission Bend, Katy, and Sugar Land, Texas, communities since 2015.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005612/en/