FROSK, Inc.: Support for Korean Mobile App Developers! SmartBeat, the Smartphone App Crash Detection and Analytics Tool, Is Free for 30 Days!

Japan based FROSK, Inc. is offering a special campaign just for Korean
app developers, its smartphone app crash detection and analytics tool,
SmartBeat, free for 30 days!
[SmartBeat] https://smrtbeat.com/?lang=ko
The SmartBeat advantage
SmartBeat makes it easy to address
ongoing quality assurance problems. Error from over 100 countries and
regions are detected and analyzed, contributing to the quality
improvement of apps from around the world.
When a crash occurs, screen captures and a wealth of other data are
collected in real time!
Crash detection occurs simultaneous to
the error, so even data from users who leave for good is collected and
analyzed. Beyond just basic error information, screen captures ensure a
better understanding of what caused the error.
Must fix errors are automatically prioritized!
Errors with
the same content are automatically grouped, and since it's possible to
sort by the number of occurrences or affected users, or filter by app
version, etc, errors may be flexibly prioritized.
Multi-platform support! Unreal Engine 4 is supported!
In
addition to iOS and Android, Unity, Unreal Engine 4, Cocos2d-x and other
Game Engines are supported, so it can be used with many types of apps.
Additionally, there are many other useful features for improving the
quality of your apps.
[Feature details] https://smrtbeat.com/features/?lang=ko
Campaign Overview
Korean app developers will receive a 30
day extended free trial, normally only 14 days.
* Eligible free
trial applications must be made by March 15, 2019 as a first-time
business customer.
[Free Trial Application] https://smrtbeat.com/signup/?lang=ko
[Other
inquiries] https://smrtbeat.com/contact/?lang=ko
About FROSK, Inc.
FROSK, Inc. designs, develops and operates
support tools for smart device app developers. In the shape people "wish
for". Delivering a convenient service to speed app development.
https://frosk.co.jp/index.html?en
