FRThankYou.com by AQONIQ Launches Performance Apparel Brand to Honor Medical First Responders, Grants 25 Percent of Sales to Charities Helping Those Most Impacted by COVID-19

First Responders Thank You (as FRThankYou.com,) a performance apparel brand from AQONIQ, a San Diego-based, Fundraising-PerformanceWear™ company, has launched to support first responders in emergency rooms and ICUs, as well as charities that provide relief for children, seniors, pets, and developing nations affected by COVID-19. The brand is being introduced with six charitable partners: Best Friends Animal Society, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, First Responders Children’s Foundation, Jhpiego, Meals on Wheels America, and No Kid Hungry.

FRThankYou.com offers consumers a way to do something more for their communities with every purchase of high-quality, well-priced performance apparel. Every purchase from FRThankYou.com helps:

25% of the purchase price of all sales will be donated to charities selected by the customer’s choice among FRThankYou.com’s non-profit partners;

When consumers buy a Healthcare Hero Performance Tee, an identical performance shirt will be gifted to deserving medical first responders nationwide.

“This unique partnership recognizes the dedication and sacrifice of first responders while supporting those in need here and around the world. FRThankYou.com’s contribution of 25% of sales to organizations such as ours is exceedingly generous, a commitment that Jhpiego knows will save lives,” said Melody McCoy, Vice President of Global Engagement and Communications at the global health non-profit and Johns Hopkins University affiliate.

AQONIQ was founded by CEO Ian Leopold, also chairman of American Collegiate Sports & Fitness (ACSF), because he saw the need for a performance brand to step up and help others during COVID-19 and economic crises being experienced. He developed AQONIQ as a Fundraising-PerformanceWear brand to grant at least double the apparel industry standard and is launching FRThankYou.com with a generous 25% grant level. The First Responders Thank You online store is available at "FRThankYou.com."

Leopold says, “Two million charities lost their big events, often their largest fundraisers, for this year and maybe next. We decided we had to do something about it, so we established AQONIQ to develop turnkey, charity-branded clothing promotions, using our proprietary technology, supply chains and sales tool kit, enabling us to donate 20% of sales to charities. With FRThankYou.com as our flagship fashion brand, to support medical first responders and charities helping people impacted by COVID-19, we decided to donate 25% of sales to our charity partners. Our goal is to gift at least $1 million to each of them and with the help of the communities, consumers, and charities’ supporters, we are confident we can!”

Charities consumers pick from are supporting communities impacted by COVID-19 in several different ways:

Best Friends Animal Society is a leading national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending killing of dogs and cats in America's shelters by 2025. In response to COVID-19, it expanded and streamlined emergency foster programs, remote adoptions, pet food distribution, virtual vet care, and whole family support to save lives.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America serves 4.6 million young people through over 4,700 Clubs, enabling young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Throughout COVID-19, Boys & Girls Clubs has supported kids, families and communities providing meals, virtual programming, and childcare for first responders and essential workers.

First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support, educational activities and programs to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty, as well as families enduring significant financial hardships. With COVID-19, it expanded its mission to include medical personnel, EMTs and paramedics in addition to police and firefighters, and granted millions to first responders in addition to distributing masks and providing hotel stipends so first responders can self-quarantine.

Jhpiego is a global health non-profit and Johns Hopkins University affiliate, based in Baltimore, delivering transformative health care services to women and families in more than 30 countries. In response to COVID-19, it has trained tens of thousands of health workers in infection prevention and control measures, and strengthened health systems to meet the challenges of the pandemic while maintaining essential health services for women and families.

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country addressing senior hunger and isolation. Vulnerable seniors are at greatest risk amid COVID-19. When COVID-19 hit, a staggering 89% of Meals on Wheels programs reported increased demand for meals, practically overnight. 79% of them saw demand double. Meals on Wheels America remains steadfast in their support of local programs on the frontlines, ensuring seniors stay safe, nourished and healthy at home.

No Kid Hungry: No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids healthy food they need to thrive. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

To purchase apparel to support first responders and charities, please go to https://www.frthankyou.com/. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200903005307/en/