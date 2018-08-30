Log in
FSA Farm Service Agency : USDA Designates Love County, Oklahoma, a Primary Natural Disaster Area

08/30/2018 | 04:17am CEST

Release No. 0141.18

Dana Rogge
573-876-0934
dana.rogge@mo.usda.gov

Emergency Support to Producers in Surrounding Counties/Border State Also Available

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2018 - Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue designated Love County, Oklahoma, as a primary natural disaster area. Producers who suffered losses due to a recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loans.

This designation by Secretary Perdue allows FSA to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganizing a farming operation or refinance certain debts.

Producers in the contiguous counties of Carter, Jefferson and Marshall in Oklahoma, along with Cooke, Grayson and Montague counties in Texas, are also eligible to apply for emergency loans.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is April 22, 2019.

FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

FSA has a variety of addition programs to help farmers recover from the impacts of this disaster. FSA programs that do not require a disaster declaration include: Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program.

Farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at https://www.farmers.gov/recover.

Disclaimer

FSA - Farm Service Agency published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 02:16:08 UTC
