FSA Federal : Names Tim Prange to Head DHS Administrative Services Division

Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC d/b/a FSA Federal announced today that federal government contract management veteran Tim Prange has joined the company to lead its new division providing support services to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Tim Prange, lead/program manager for FSA's DHS administrative services division (Photo: Business Wire)

As USCIS division lead and program manager reporting directly to FSA’s Managing Director George Mendiola, Prange will oversee all operational aspects of its growing homeland security services business, which builds upon FSA’s 15-year history of industry-leading records management and other support to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Tim is a strong leader with deep expertise in business process services to drive FSA’s expansion into adjacent customer spaces,” said Mendiola. “His approach is to deliver customer satisfaction by implementing continual process improvement that stems from listening to our employees and customers.”

Prange’s experience includes nearly two decades overseeing administrative services contracts at numerous agencies within DHS, DOJ, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Most recently, Prange served as a vice president at PAE, where he was responsible for managing Department of State contracts valued at $400 million for Visa Support Services and Diplomatic Pouch and Mail. He also managed 35 professional services contracts for the U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Center, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, the DHS Federal Protective Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other agencies.

Prange holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Wisconsin Lutheran College and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University.

About FSA Federal

FSA serves the U.S. federal law enforcement and national security communities by providing high-quality administrative, legal and investigative support services. FSA is a joint venture owned by SAIC and Amentum. Recognized for focused industry experience and superior customer service, FSA employs more than 2,000 professionals at more than 400 government sites across the U.S. Learn more at fsafederal.com.

