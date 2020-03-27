Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FSA Federal : Names Tim Prange to Head DHS Administrative Services Division

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:01am EDT

Forfeiture Support Associates, LLC d/b/a FSA Federal announced today that federal government contract management veteran Tim Prange has joined the company to lead its new division providing support services to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005053/en/

Tim Prange, lead/program manager for FSA's DHS administrative services division (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Prange, lead/program manager for FSA's DHS administrative services division (Photo: Business Wire)

As USCIS division lead and program manager reporting directly to FSA’s Managing Director George Mendiola, Prange will oversee all operational aspects of its growing homeland security services business, which builds upon FSA’s 15-year history of industry-leading records management and other support to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Tim is a strong leader with deep expertise in business process services to drive FSA’s expansion into adjacent customer spaces,” said Mendiola. “His approach is to deliver customer satisfaction by implementing continual process improvement that stems from listening to our employees and customers.”

Prange’s experience includes nearly two decades overseeing administrative services contracts at numerous agencies within DHS, DOJ, U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, and U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Most recently, Prange served as a vice president at PAE, where he was responsible for managing Department of State contracts valued at $400 million for Visa Support Services and Diplomatic Pouch and Mail. He also managed 35 professional services contracts for the U.S. Coast Guard National Maritime Center, the Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, the DHS Federal Protective Service, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and other agencies.

Prange holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Wisconsin Lutheran College and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University.

About FSA Federal

FSA serves the U.S. federal law enforcement and national security communities by providing high-quality administrative, legal and investigative support services. FSA is a joint venture owned by SAIC and Amentum. Recognized for focused industry experience and superior customer service, FSA employs more than 2,000 professionals at more than 400 government sites across the U.S. Learn more at fsafederal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aINPHI CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:16aTERRANUEVA : IIROC Trading Halt - TEQ
AQ
08:16aFlywheel and Imbio team up to help researchers fight COVID-19
PR
08:16aKAUNO ENERGIJA : Information on The Election of The General Manager of The Public Limited Liability Company Kauno Energija
AQ
08:16aCDISC : Launches Task Force to Rapidly Develop Standards for COVID-19
BU
08:16aADAPTING FROM HOME : This Week's View of Video Meeting Triumphs and Concerns
BU
08:16aUNIT CORPORATION : Elects to Terminate Exchange Offer
BU
08:15aSEC Gives Extra Time to File Reports as Firms Assess Coronavirus Impact
DJ
08:15aACUITY BRANDS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
08:15aTRAUMHAUS AG : Report on the Covid 19 pandemic
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOMERICA, INC. : BIOMERICA : U.S. companies, labs rush to produce blood test for coronavirus immunity
2MAIL.RU GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse
3MAN SE : VOLKSWAGEN BURNING THROUGH $2.2 BILLION A WEEK AS CORONAVIRUS HALTS PRODUCTION: CEO
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : U.S. airlines to dash for cash grants, not loans, even with..
5ESSILORLUXOTTICA : ESSILORLUXOTTICA : Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica sees second-quarter profit hit, scraps gu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group