Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FSB Financial Stability Board : and IMF publish 2019 Progress Report on G20 Data Gaps Initiative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 09:06am EDT

Press enquiries:
+41 61 280 8138
[email protected]
Ref no: 32/2019

The Financial Stability Board (FSB) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) today published the Fourth Progress Report - Countdown to 2021 on the implementation of the Second Phase of the G20 Data Gaps Initiative (DGI-2). The report will be submitted to the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors ahead of their meetings in Washington D.C. in mid-October.

Data gaps limit the ability of policymakers and market participants to assess financial stability risks and economic developments in a timely and accurate manner. Addressing these gaps has been an important priority for the G20 economies. This report provides an overview of the progress since September 2018 and the challenges that remain in implementing the DGI-2 recommendations until the final deadline of 2021.

The report highlights that:

  • Participating economies made additional progress in closing the identified data gaps and promoting the regular flow of timely and reliable statistics for policy use. Overall improvements were noted in coverage, timeliness, or periodicity of: securities statistics, derivatives data, sectoral accounts, international investment position, international banking statistics, and government finance statistics.

  • Challenges remain in fully implementing the DGI-2 recommendations by 2021. While substantial achievements have been made in promoting data sharing, continued efforts are still needed. Retaining high-level political support is essential to overcome remaining challenges.

  • To facilitate full implementation of the agreed DGI-2 recommendations, the IMF staff and the FSB Secretariat, in close cooperation with the Inter-Agency Group on Economic and Financial Statistics (IAG), will continue to monitor progress on the DGI-2. Bilateral technical assistance and technical workshops will be conducted. The annual DGI Global Conference scheduled in mid-2020 will monitor the results achieved.

  • The IMF Staff and FSB Secretariat will report back to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors in the second half of 2020.

In October 2009 the FSB and IMF published The Financial Crisis and Information Gaps, a report which responded to a request from the G20 Ministers and Governors to explore information gaps and provide appropriate proposals for strengthening data collection. The report, which set out a series of recommendations to address identified data gaps, was endorsed by G20 Ministers and Governors and led to the first phase of work (DGI-1). In September 2015 it was agreed that the DGI work should continue into a second phase
(DGI-2).

The main objective of DGI-2 is to implement the regular collection and dissemination of reliable and timely statistics for policy use. DGI-2 also includes new recommendations to reflect evolving policymaker needs. Its twenty recommendations are clustered under three main headings: (i) monitoring risk in the financial sector; (ii) vulnerabilities, interconnections and spillovers; and (iii) data sharing and communication of official statistics. DGI-2 maintains continuity with the DGI-1 recommendations while setting more specific objectives for G20 economies to compile and disseminate minimum common datasets for these recommendations.

The member agencies of the Inter-Agency Group on Economic and Financial Statistics (IAG), are the Bank for International Settlements, European Central Bank, Eurostat, IMF (Chair), Organisation for Co-operation and Economic Development, United Nations and the World Bank. The FSB participates in the IAG meetings.

For further information on the FSB, visit www.fsb.org

For further information on the IMF, visit www.imf.org

Disclaimer

FSB - Financial Stability Board published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 13:05:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aProspect of Brexit Deal Bolstered After Irish-U.K. Talks -- Update
DJ
09:33aCanada gains more jobs than expected in September, unemployment drops to 5.5%
RE
09:33aFed's Kashkari says officials should consider yield-curve control as a potential tool
RE
09:33aWall St. opens higher on trade war de-escalation bets
RE
09:31aEURASIAN RESOURCES SARL : Group becomes a Platinum partner of flagship Mining Space Summit in Luxembourg
PU
09:30aGM appeals direct to employees as strike losses pile up
RE
09:22aEni plans to quadruple gasoline output at Angolan refinery by 2021
RE
09:19aCanada Added More Jobs Than Expected in September--Update
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2With U.S. tariffs looming, China drums up hope for a partial trade deal
3PUBLICIS GROUPE : Publicis Cuts Its Guidance After Loss of Ad Spending -- WSJ
4SAP AG : SAP : Shares Climb After Strong Third Quarter
5FTSE 100 : UK stocks rally as Brexit deal hopes grow; mid-caps soar 2%

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group