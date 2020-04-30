FSC Financial Services Commission of Korea : Revised Law Paves Way To Create Bailout Fund for Key Industries

Press Release

April 29, 2020

REVISED LAW PAVES WAY TO CREATE BAILOUT FUND

FOR KEY INDUSTRIES

The revisions to the Korea Development Bank Act passed the National Assembly on April 29, establishing a legal foundation to launch a bailout fund to help key industries struggling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

KEY PROVISIONS

S UPPORT T ARGETS : Businesses within industries that are considered crucial to the real economy, stability of the job market and national security, such as defense industry, industries barred from foreign investment, industries crucial for

emergency resources, key technology industries, essential public service providers, etc. 1

KRW40 trillion state-guaranteed bond issuance C ONDITIONS : Aid recipients shall be subject to following requirements-a) both the management and employees will work toward maintaining employment, b) aid- receiving businesses shall come up with own funding sources within a 20 percent of the amount of aid, and c) businesses shall work to improve management while refraining from diviend payouts, share buybacks and executive compensation.

FURTHER PLANS

The revisions to the Korea Development Bank Act are extected to take effect in May. The government will work on the changes to the relevant rules and regulations and draw up specific standards for aid provision to ensure prompt delivery of support to the businesses in need.

1 More detailed categories will be determined through a presidencial decree in May.

