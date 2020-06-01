Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FSC Financial Services Commission of Korea : to Work on Turning Crisis Situation into Opportunity for Digital Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 10:41pm EDT

Press Release

June 2, 2020

FSC TO WORK ON TURNING CRISIS SITUATION INTO

OPPORTUNITY FOR DIGITAL INNOVATION

FSC Vice Chairman Sohn Byungdoo held the 6th financial risk assessment meeting on June 2 to review the current status of the COVID-19 financial support for businesses and households.

The following is a summary of Vice Chairman's remarks.

(CURRENT SITUATION) The financial markets have largely stabilized due to the measures taken by the government. However, there still remain risk factors, and the government will continue to closely monitor markets while implementing its market stabilization measures. As decided on May 28 and 29, the government will promptly provide support to businesses through quick corporate bond underwriting program and issuance of P-CBOs, while providing liquidity to help businesses maintain their competitiveness. The government will also expedite the preparation for the effective operation of the key industry stabilization fund and special purpose vehicle to help most heavily affected industries as well as businesses with lower-rated bonds and CP.

(COVID-19 SUPPORT) The provision of the second phase financial support for small merchants has been effective, as the availability of untact application system helped minimize bottleneck effects. The government will also closely monitor trends in individual debtors although the number of debtors with overdue payments of five to 89 days or more than 90 days has been in decline.

(2020 KOREA FINTECH WEEK) Korea's second global fintech expo held virtually from May 28 has provided opportunities to develop strategies on fintech and digital finance. Participation from more than 150 businesses showcasing their innovative products and services has helped to advance our 'untact' capabilities. The government will work to turn this pandemic-induced situation into an opportunity for digital innovation.

FINANCIAL SUPPORT PROVIDED

As of May 29, a total of KRW117.3 trillion (1.42 million cases) in loans and guarantees as well as loan and guarantee extensions were provided to the SMEs and small-scale businesses that have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

FINANCING BY TYPE: KRW61.3 trillion (1.15 million cases) in new loans and guarantees, KRW56.1 trillion (280,000 cases) in maturity extensions and deferred payments

  • FINANCING BY INDUSTRY: KRW17.5 trillion (69,000 cases) to machinery & metal manufacturing, KRW14.6 trillion (161,000 cases) to wholesale businesses, KRW9.3 trillion (294,000 cases) to restaurant businesses and KRW9.5 trillion (243,000 cases) to retail businesses

  • FINANCING BY PROVIDER: KRW62.5 trillion (882,000 cases) by policy banks and KRW54.1 trillion (528,000 cases) by private sector financial institutions1

#

#

#

For any inquiry, please contact Foreign Press & Relations Team atfsc_media@korea.kr.

1

Local banks, insurance companies, credit card companies, credit finance businesses and savings banks

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Commission of Korea published this content on 02 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2020 02:40:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:43aAustralia's central bank holds cash rate at 0.25%
RE
12:35aOil prices rise ahead of OPEC+ meeting on extended output cuts
RE
12:35aSoutheast Asia stocks - Extend rally on economic rebound hopes, Indonesia jumps over 2%
RE
12:30aIndonesia's inflation cools to 20-year low in May, as expected
RE
12:22aVW closes $2.6 billion investment in self-driving startup Argo AI
RE
12:21aCENTRAL BANK OF PHILIPPINES : Overall BOP Position Posts US$448 Million Surplus in March 2020
PU
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aTransforming Lao PDR from a Land-locked to a Land-linked Economy
PU
12:17aPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : ETS changes need to be carefully implemented
PU
06/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : Facebook staffers walk out saying Trump's posts should be reined in
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : U.S. court refuses to shield Volkswagen in diesel scandal lawsuits
3ADIDAS AG : Facebook, Snapchat join chorus of companies condemning George Floyd death, racism
4MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Possible Securities Fraud and..
5REPLY S.P.A. : REPLY S P A : Alika S.r.l. completes placement of 2mm shares of Reply S.p.A. through an acceler..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group