FSC Financial Services Council : Media Release welcomes new appointment to board pdf

FSC Financial Services Council : Media Release welcomes new appointment to board

10/17/2019 | 09:04pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Friday 18 October 2019

FSC WELCOMES NEW APPOINTMENT TO BOARD

The Financial Services Council (FSC) today welcomed Jen Driscoll, Chief Executive Officer for AllianceBernstein (AB) in Australia, as a Director to the FSC Board.

Ms Driscoll has extensive knowledge in executing strategic priorities and establishing and growing vital teams within AB globally and in Australia.

FSC Chairman Geoff Lloyd said Jen was a welcome addition to the FSC board and her wealth of experience and knowledge in investment management and financial services will be valued.

"A successful leader, Jen has demonstrated experience in delivering insights, expertise and innovations to advance the interest of clients around the world," Mr Lloyd said.

Ms Driscoll said it was a privilege to join the FSC board and looked forward to using her extensive global funds management experience to help strengthen the financial services sector and bring positive insights to the board.

"With an ever-evolving sector, it is important the financial services industry has the strength to face tomorrow's challenges and have the tools to ensure consumers are at the heart of every business decision," Ms Driscoll said.

Ms Driscoll was appointed CEO of AB in Australia in December 2013. After joining AB in New York in 1997, Ms Driscoll helped launch the firm's London office in 2000 before joining the Sydney team in 2004.

Contact: Esther Jago on 0421 102 944 or ejago@fsc.org.au

About the Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has more than 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale funds management businesses, superannuation funds, life insurers, financial advisory networks and licensed trustee companies. The industry is responsible for investing $3 trillion on behalf of more than 15.6 million Australians. The FSC promotes best practice for the financial services industry by setting mandatory Standards for its members and providing Guidance Notes to assist in operational efficiency. The FSC's mission is to protect and enhance confidence in a strong, sustainable financial services sector that serves Australians with integrity

.

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Council published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 01:03:17 UTC
