FSC Financial Services Council : The FSC Guide to the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse 2019 pdf
10/28/2019 | 05:42pm EDT
PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE
Table of Contents
FOREWORD
2
INTRODUCTION
3
About this Guide
3
KEY CHALLENGES AND CONSIDERATIONS
4
PART A) RISKS, RED FLAGS AND RESPONSES
6
WHAT IS ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE?
7
Defining Elder Financial Abuse
|
7
Prevalence of Elder Financial Abuse
8
COMMON FORMS OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE
|
9
Everyday forms of Elder Financial Abuse
9
Common Risk Profiles
9
The Misuse of Powers of Attorney Instruments (POA) & 'Inheritance Impatience'
10
COMMON RED FLAGS
11
Client-facing Red Flags
11
Transactional Red Flags
12
APPROPRIATE RESPONSES TO RED FLAGS
13
Best Practice Guidelines
13
Client Resources
16
Community Support Groups
16
EXAMPLES OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE ACROSS DIFFERENT FINANCIAL SERVICES
17
Superannuation
17
Life Insurance
18
Trustees
18
Financial Advice and Financial Planning
19
PART B) ORGANISATIONAL CONTROLS, POLICIES AND PROCESSES
20
GOVERNANCE EXPECTATIONS OF FINANCIAL SERVICES INSTITUTIONS
21
KEY AREAS OF EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE
22
Policies and Procedures
22
Related Policies
23
Policy Disclosure
23
Building Resilience of Monitoring Systems
24
Enforcing Powers of Attorney Safeguards
24
EMPLOYEE TRAINING AND INITIATIVES
26
Key Elements of Employee Training Programs
26
Employee and Third Party Training Resources
27
Collaboration with Third Parties
28
Broader Awareness-raising Campaigns
28
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
29
APPENDIX
30
A) High Risk Communities
30
B) Examples of Third Party Considerations
32
C) Relevant Instruments in State Agencies
33
D) Legal Resources for clients who suspect Elder Financial Abuse
35
Legal Aid across States and Territories
35
Law Societies that provide Independent Legal Advice
35
NOTES
36
THE FSC GUIDE TO THE PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE 1
FINANCIAL SERVICES COUNCIL
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
FOREWORD
SALLY LOANE
Chief Executive Officer Financial Services Council
Elder financial abuse can present in various ways across financial services institutions.
While Australia faces the challenges of an ageing population, the FSC remains committed to assisting members protect clients from the complexities of the issue through The FSC Guide on the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse.
The Guide acts as a starting point for non-banking financial service organisations - including superannuation, advice, trustees, life insurance and wealth - to address the risks of elder financial abuse within their organisations.
Caring for an ageing population presents society with a range of risks and challenges, and elder financial abuse is one area that is becoming increasingly prevalent in Australian society. It is vital the financial services industry continues to be engaged on the topic and know how to best prevent it happening.
Acknowledging the range of sensitives with elder financial abuse, the Guide does not prescribe a one- size-fits-all framework, but rather sets out ways in which organisations can voluntarily adapt and employ aspects of best practice risk management strategies.
The FSC has been engaged in discussions on elder financial abuse since 2015 and the Guide has been developed by the FSC Working Group on the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse and with the consultation of industry groups including the Australian Banking Association, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, the Association of Financial Advisers, the Financial Planning Association of Australia and Protecting Seniors Wealth.
Thank you to all involved with the production of this important Guide.
-
THE FSC GUIDE TO THE PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE
INTRODUCTION
ABOUT THIS GUIDE
INTRODUCTION
About This Guide
The FSC Guide to the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse ('the Guide') has been developed to assist non-banking financial services institutions - specifically, wealth, superannuation, advice, trustees and life insurance - in responding to the risks of elder financial abuse.
The content of the Guide collates leading policy recommendations, best practice guidance notes published by recognised industry bodies and key support resources currently available for both employee training and customer awareness. This information is intended to support financial services institutions in developing an appropriate response to elder financial abuse within their organisation.
The Guide is presented in two parts:
PART A:
Risks, Red Flags and Responses
This section provides the key definitions of elder financial abuse, discussions regarding the types of risks and the way they may present in different financial services, and articulates the leading best practice responses that have been published in relation to the financial services industry.
Part A is intended to be used by financial service professionals (FSPs) at all levels. It is also expected to assist employee training programs across the organisation.
PART B:
Organisational Controls, Policies and Processes
This section discusses organisational controls that may help financial services institutions effectively mitigate and respond to risks of elder financial abuse. It also discusses best practice policy, disclosure and training processes as identified by the FSC.
Part B is intended for Board members, senior management, governance and risk management committees. It is also expected to inform policy development and implementation.
Recommendations within the Guide reflect the needs of a collaborative cross-sector and cross-community approach towards the prevention and mitigation of elder financial abuse. As such, the content presented in this Guide relates to the current mechanisms and policy settings in relation to elder abuse and will be updated periodically as the policy environment progresses.
THE FSC GUIDE TO THE PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE 3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
FSC - Financial Services Council published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 21:41:04 UTC
