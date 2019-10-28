Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FSC Financial Services Council : The FSC Guide to the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse 2019 pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:42pm EDT

THE FSC GUIDE TO THE

PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE

Table of Contents

FOREWORD

2

INTRODUCTION

3

About this Guide

3

KEY CHALLENGES AND CONSIDERATIONS

4

PART A) RISKS, RED FLAGS AND RESPONSES

6

WHAT IS ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE?

7

Defining Elder Financial Abuse

7

Prevalence of Elder Financial Abuse

8

COMMON FORMS OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE

9

Everyday forms of Elder Financial Abuse

9

Common Risk Profiles

9

The Misuse of Powers of Attorney Instruments (POA) & 'Inheritance Impatience'

10

COMMON RED FLAGS

11

Client-facing Red Flags

11

Transactional Red Flags

12

APPROPRIATE RESPONSES TO RED FLAGS

13

Best Practice Guidelines

13

Client Resources

16

Community Support Groups

16

EXAMPLES OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE ACROSS DIFFERENT FINANCIAL SERVICES

17

Superannuation

17

Life Insurance

18

Trustees

18

Financial Advice and Financial Planning

19

PART B) ORGANISATIONAL CONTROLS, POLICIES AND PROCESSES

20

GOVERNANCE EXPECTATIONS OF FINANCIAL SERVICES INSTITUTIONS

21

KEY AREAS OF EFFECTIVE GOVERNANCE

22

Policies and Procedures

22

Related Policies

23

Policy Disclosure

23

Building Resilience of Monitoring Systems

24

Enforcing Powers of Attorney Safeguards

24

EMPLOYEE TRAINING AND INITIATIVES

26

Key Elements of Employee Training Programs

26

Employee and Third Party Training Resources

27

Collaboration with Third Parties

28

Broader Awareness-raising Campaigns

28

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

29

APPENDIX

30

A) High Risk Communities

30

B) Examples of Third Party Considerations

32

C) Relevant Instruments in State Agencies

33

D) Legal Resources for clients who suspect Elder Financial Abuse

35

Legal Aid across States and Territories

35

Law Societies that provide Independent Legal Advice

35

NOTES

36

THE FSC GUIDE TO THE PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE 1

FINANCIAL SERVICES COUNCIL

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

FOREWORD

SALLY LOANE

Chief Executive Officer Financial Services Council

Elder financial abuse can present in various ways across financial services institutions.

While Australia faces the challenges of an ageing population, the FSC remains committed to assisting members protect clients from the complexities of the issue through The FSC Guide on the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse.

The Guide acts as a starting point for non-banking financial service organisations - including superannuation, advice, trustees, life insurance and wealth - to address the risks of elder financial abuse within their organisations.

Caring for an ageing population presents society with a range of risks and challenges, and elder financial abuse is one area that is becoming increasingly prevalent in Australian society. It is vital the financial services industry continues to be engaged on the topic and know how to best prevent it happening.

Acknowledging the range of sensitives with elder financial abuse, the Guide does not prescribe a one- size-fits-all framework, but rather sets out ways in which organisations can voluntarily adapt and employ aspects of best practice risk management strategies.

The FSC has been engaged in discussions on elder financial abuse since 2015 and the Guide has been developed by the FSC Working Group on the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse and with the consultation of industry groups including the Australian Banking Association, the Australian Financial Complaints Authority, the Association of Financial Advisers, the Financial Planning Association of Australia and Protecting Seniors Wealth.

Thank you to all involved with the production of this important Guide.

  • THE FSC GUIDE TO THE PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE

INTRODUCTION

ABOUT THIS GUIDE

INTRODUCTION

About This Guide

The FSC Guide to the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse ('the Guide') has been developed to assist non-banking financial services institutions - specifically, wealth, superannuation, advice, trustees and life insurance - in responding to the risks of elder financial abuse.

The content of the Guide collates leading policy recommendations, best practice guidance notes published by recognised industry bodies and key support resources currently available for both employee training and customer awareness. This information is intended to support financial services institutions in developing an appropriate response to elder financial abuse within their organisation.

The Guide is presented in two parts:

PART A:

Risks, Red Flags and Responses

This section provides the key definitions of elder financial abuse, discussions regarding the types of risks and the way they may present in different financial services, and articulates the leading best practice responses that have been published in relation to the financial services industry.

Part A is intended to be used by financial service professionals (FSPs) at all levels. It is also expected to assist employee training programs across the organisation.

PART B:

Organisational Controls, Policies and Processes

This section discusses organisational controls that may help financial services institutions effectively mitigate and respond to risks of elder financial abuse. It also discusses best practice policy, disclosure and training processes as identified by the FSC.

Part B is intended for Board members, senior management, governance and risk management committees. It is also expected to inform policy development and implementation.

Recommendations within the Guide reflect the needs of a collaborative cross-sector and cross-community approach towards the prevention and mitigation of elder financial abuse. As such, the content presented in this Guide relates to the current mechanisms and policy settings in relation to elder abuse and will be updated periodically as the policy environment progresses.

THE FSC GUIDE TO THE PREVENTION OF ELDER FINANCIAL ABUSE 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Council published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 21:41:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:02pGREEN BUILDING COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Making every building count
PU
05:58pA Financial Crunch Awaits Argentina's New Leader
DJ
05:57pLoonie holds near three-month high ahead of interest rate decisions
RE
05:54pBeyond Meat to offer more store discounts as competition heats up; shares fall
RE
05:42pFSC FINANCIAL SERVICES COUNCIL : The FSC Guide to the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse 2019 pdf
PU
05:36p'We know we made mistakes' on 737 MAX - Boeing CEO
RE
05:34p'WE KNOW WE MADE MISTAKES' ON 737 MAX : Boeing CEO
RE
05:32pLOCKHEED MARTIN AWARDED $7 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT : Pentagon
RE
05:28pU.S. may extend tariff suspensions on $34 billion in Chinese goods
RE
05:21pTrump administration eases risks for banks on false lending claims
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
2HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
3FITBIT, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google owner Alphabet in bid to buy Fitbit - sources
4Oil falls on weak Chinese data, forecasts for U.S. crude stocks build
5Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group