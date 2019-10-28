FSC Financial Services Council : The FSC Guide to the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse 2019 pdf

Elder financial abuse can present in various ways across financial services institutions.

While Australia faces the challenges of an ageing population, the FSC remains committed to assisting members protect clients from the complexities of the issue through The FSC Guide on the Prevention of Elder Financial Abuse.

The Guide acts as a starting point for non-banking financial service organisations - including superannuation, advice, trustees, life insurance and wealth - to address the risks of elder financial abuse within their organisations.

Caring for an ageing population presents society with a range of risks and challenges, and elder financial abuse is one area that is becoming increasingly prevalent in Australian society. It is vital the financial services industry continues to be engaged on the topic and know how to best prevent it happening.