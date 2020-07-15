FSC Media Release: FSC backs policies to promote Australia as a financial services hub pdf

MEDIA RELEASE

Thursday 16 July 2020

FSC BACKS POLICIES TO PROMOTE AUSTRALIA AS A FINANCIAL SERVICES HUB

The Financial Services Council (FSC) strongly supports calls to take advantage of a once in a generation opportunity to make Australia an international financial services hub.

To achieve this goal, which the FSC has advocated for over a long period, Australia needs to help significant investors and skilled employees move to Australia, remove excessive taxes that penalise investors in financial services, and prioritise the development of corporate collective investment vehicles that are familiar to investors in Asia.

CEO of the FSC, Sally Loane said: "These reforms would build on Australia's existing strengths including

our high quality education and training sector, the rule of law, our political stability, and our well-established funds management industry servicing Australia's superannuation sector.

"Our financial services sector is currently one of the best in the world, with the Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index finding Australia's pension regime is third best of the 37 countries surveyed;

and the Morningstar Global Investor Experience Study finding Australia leads the world for low fees.

"However, Government rules are holding us back. Morningstar also found that Australia has a tax and regulatory regime for managed funds that is inferior to 20 other markets including the UK, much of Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and Korea. Reductions in Australian taxes and red tape would make our market much more attractive to overseas investors and improve our global standing," Ms Loane said.

The Morningstar study shows Australia imposes one of the largest tax burdens on managed funds, with many other countries exempting investors from capital gains. By contrast, the Australian Government is planning on increasing the Capital Gains Tax on managed funds, which will hinder the goals to make Australia a financial centre.

"The FSC has done a great deal of work over the past decade supporting the case for Australia to become a global financial services hub, building on the important work of Mark Johnson. We would welcome all efforts by the Australian Government to remove the barriers that are holding back Australia from growing as an international financial centre," added Ms Loane.

The key reforms sought by the FSC are outlined below, this is an edited extract from the FSC's

report Accelerating Australia's Economic Recovery, released on 3 June 2020 - fsc.org.au/resources/2026-fsc- report-accelerating-australia-s-economic-recovery/file

Ends -

Page 1 of 3