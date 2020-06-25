Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FSC Media Release: FSC response LCCC compliance report pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Friday 26 June 2020

FSC RESPONSE: LCCC COMPLIANCE REPORT

The Financial Services Council (FSC) notes the Life Code Compliance Committee's (LCCC) report on the life insurance industry's compliance with the Life Insurance Code of Practice (the Code) for the year from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, just the second year of the Code's existence.

The FSC established the Code, and the LCCC to monitor it, as a way to improve industry standards. The LCCC Report identifies areas the industry needs to focus on.

FSC CEO Sally Loane said: "When we established the Code we knew that the industry was taking the first step on a journey to improve, and feedback from the Code Compliance Committee helps the industry progress. The 2018-19 report reflects results from the Code's second year in existence and we are confident the industry is undertaking determined steps to improve the way it delivers services to customers.

"We note examples where industry has improved markedly in the past 12 months, including investing $600m in new systems, including claims management systems that have Code monitoring and reporting embedded in them."

As the third year of the Code approaches on 30 June 2020, the next iteration of the Life Code is already under construction, and will further raise the bar for Australian life insurers and assist consumers. It will set some of the highest standards for life insurers seen anywhere in the World.

In 2019, life insurers paid more than $12 billion in claims to around 100,000 Australians and their families.

A copy of the LCCC report can be found on the LCCC website: https://lifeccc.org.au/.

Contact: Esther Jago on 0421 102 944 or ejago@fsc.org.au

About the Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has over 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale funds management businesses, superannuation funds, life insurers, financial advisory networks and licensed trustee companies. The industry is responsible for investing almost $3 trillion on behalf of more than 15.6 million Australians. The pool of funds under management is larger than Australia's GDP and the capitalisation of the Australian Securities Exchange and is the fourth largest pool of managed funds in the world.

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Council published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 03:58:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aAlibaba's Lazada announces Chun Li as new CEO
RE
01:11aThailand sees 60% slump in January-May tourist arrivals, spending
RE
01:03aIn China's 'Little Africa,' a struggle to get back to business after lockdown
RE
01:02aSingapore May factory output down 7.4%, misses forecasts for rise
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : FSC response LCCC compliance report pdf
PU
06/25BOJ's Kuroda warns second-round effect of COVID-19 may dent economic growth
RE
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/25ADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Sustained Reforms Crucial for Mongolia's Long-Term Growth — ADB
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Pricing of Public Offerings of $20 Million of ..
2AIR FRANCE-KLM : AIR FRANCE KLM : Netherlands agrees to contribute 3.4 billion euros to Air France-KLM bailout
3Stocks going nowhere as virus fears hold optimism in check
4PLUG POWER INC. : PLUG POWER : Presentation (opens in new window)
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australian regulator loses legal appeal in Westpac bank lendin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group