Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FSC Media Release: Life Insurance COVID initiatives extended pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 01:45am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Monday 27 July 2020

LIFE INSURANCE COVID INITIATIVES EXTENDED

When the COVID restrictions began in March, the Financial Services Council's (FSC) participating life insurers put two major initiatives in place - the commitment to Frontline Healthcare Workers and the Total and Permanent Disability (TPD) claims initiative.

The frontline healthcare workers initiative ensures that frontline healthcare workers are not prevented from obtaining life insurance cover purely because of their exposure, or potential exposure, to coronavirus through the crucial work they are doing on the frontline.

The TPD claims initiative ensures that if people lose their job, are stood down or have reduced working hours due to COVID, this will not affect their TPD cover.

Today, the Financial Services Council (FSC) announced the extension of both these initiatives until 1 January 2021.

In the case of the COVID TPD claims initiative, claims need to be lodged on or before 31 March 2021.

FSC CEO Sally Loane said: "These initiatives aim to ease any concerns Australians may have about their life insurance cover during uncertain times."

"What this means is that participating life insurers will have provided additional support to the community right through to the end of 2020.

"If anyone is unsure about what cover they have, contact your superannuation trustee, life insurer or financial adviser."

For more information please visit: https://fsc.org.au/policy/life-insurance/commitments

  • Ends -

Contact: Esther Jago on 0421 102 944 or ejago@fsc.org.au

About the Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has over 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale funds management businesses, superannuation funds, life insurers, financial advisory networks and licensed trustee companies. The industry is responsible for investing almost $3 trillion on behalf of more than 15.6 million Australians. The pool of funds under management is larger than Australia's GDP and the capitalisation of the Australian Securities Exchange and is the fourth largest pool of managed funds in the world.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Council published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 05:45:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:08aJAPAN EXCHANGE : 1st integrated stock, commodity futures bourse opens in Osaka
AQ
02:07aLondon copper advances as investors eye U.S. stimulus bill
RE
02:06aDYDO : Monthly Sales Report, July FY2020
PU
02:06aSHIONOGI : Execution of the Agreements on the Establishment of the Joint Ventures with Ping An and the Disposal of Treasury Shares by Way of Third-Party Allot
PU
02:06aCURVES : 【Delayed】Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended May 31, 2020
PU
02:06aOKABE : Notice of Status and Completion of Buyback of Treasury Shares
PU
02:06aNIHON KOHDEN : Notice regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Remuneration
PU
02:06aINVINCIBLE INVESTMENT : Performance Update for June 2020
PU
02:06aICHIGO HOTEL REIT INVESTMENT : Operating Results - June 2020
PU
02:06aNGK SPARK PLUG : Corporate Governance Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold hits record high as U.S.-China ties worsen, Asia stocks helped by tech
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Germany must toughen audit rules after Wirecard scandal - Weidmann
3HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING CO.,LTD : HANGZHOU TIGERMED CONSULTING : China's Tigermed to raise up to $1.38 bi..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo's impact was decisive for Juve's 9th straight title
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group