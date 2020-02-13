Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FSC Media Release: compensation scheme of last resort pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 06:09pm EST

MEDIA RELEASE

Friday 14 February 2020

FSC SUBMISSION: COMPENSATION SCHEME OF LAST RESORT

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has today released its submission on a compensation scheme of last resort (CSLR) and is urging the government to work with industry to ensure the CSLR is created to protect consumers and is targeted at the areas where unpaid determinations have historically arisen.

FSC CEO Sally Loane said the FSC has long had concerns about the risk of moral hazard that can arise from a scheme like this and wants to ensure the CSLR that is established is as targeted sustainable and as equitable, as possible.

"This means capping claims at reasonable levels, ensuring sectors which are responsible for the losses self-fund those losses and implementing a scheme without cross-subsidisation across financial services sectors," Ms Loane said.

Consistent with the Royal Commission Final Report, the FSC agrees that the CSLR should be "limited and carefully targeted at the areas of the financial sector where there is clear evidence of recurrent problems and uncompensated losses."

In its submission the FSC recommends:

  • a targeted 'mid-coverage' scheme which includes the sectors which have historically had unpaid determinations, namely financial advice, investments and credit;
  • Sector Specific Funding, whereby each sector responsible for the unpaid determinations solely funds the losses in its sector. For example, unpaid financial advice determinations are funded by advisers;
  • a sustainable CSLR, which includes appropriate scheme caps, without any cross-subsidisation across financial services sectors to fund CSLR losses. Applying a general socialised levy could create a moral hazard, would not achieve the Government's or the Royal Commission's objectives of accountability and responsibility and would not address issues such as capital adequacy and robust professional indemnity insurance for advice firms;
  • Unpaid determination data should be collected from the outset to enable the CSLR to move to a Financial Services Provider risk-based funding approach as soon as reasonably practical; and
  • If the Government decides to establish a cross-subsidised CSLR, then cross-subsidisation should only apply to a broader general levy funded by all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) members where it is intended to be a resilience reserve. This General Levy Resilience Reserve would act as a backstop to Sector Specific Funding.

Ms Loane reiterated the FSC's view that the most important step towards protecting consumers is for the Government to address outstanding regulatory weakness, such as advice licensees being unable to meet their compensation obligations.

"With most of the historical unpaid determinations arising from poorly capitalised financial advice businesses we want to see the introduction of adequate capital requirements and greater oversight of appropriate and strong professional indemnity (PI) insurance requirements for financial advice licensees.

"The introduction of a CSLR without strengthening the regulatory weaknesses in advice will result in an incredibly costly shortcut which won't address the underlying issues leading to financial advice licensees failing to meet their consumer compensation obligations.

"We know the UK has a very big compensation scheme, which cost more than a billion Australian dollars last year. We must learn from the UK experience and address our regulatory weaknesses upfront otherwise we will have a scheme that will blow out in size and cost.

"Should the Government opt for a cross-subsidised CSLR, then cross-subsidisation should only apply to a broader general levy funded by all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) members where it is intended to be a resilience reserve. This General Levy Resilience Reserve would act as a backstop to Sector Specific Funding," Ms Loane said.

The FSC submission is in response to Recommendation 7.1 of the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.

Read the submission in full here: https://fsc.org.au/resources/1935-fsc-submission-compensation- scheme-of-last-resort/file

Contact: Esther Jago on 0421 102 944 or ejago@fsc.org.au

About the Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has over 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale funds management businesses, superannuation funds, life insurers, financial advisory networks and licensed trustee companies. The industry is responsible for investing almost $3 trillion on behalf of more than 14.8 million Australians. The pool of funds under management is larger than Australia's GDP and the capitalisation of the Australian Securities Exchange and is the fourth largest pool of managed funds in the world.

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Council published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 23:08:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
06:30pGoDaddy quarterly results top estimates as revenue per user rises
RE
06:27pCANADA'S TELUS TO LAUNCH 5G NETWORK WITH HUAWEI GEAR : Financial Post
RE
06:27pCorrection to Essential Products Article
DJ
06:14pRoyal Caribbean cancels 18 cruises, warns coronavirus hit to yearly profit
RE
06:12pEmerson says will not pursue a break-up following internal review
RE
06:11pCN Rail to shut down Eastern Canadian operations due to protests
RE
06:09pJUDGE OKS PHILLY REFINER'S BANKRUPTCY PLAN, SALE TO PROPERTY DEVELOPER : documents
RE
06:09pFSC MEDIA RELEASE : compensation scheme of last resort pdf
PU
06:08pTC Energy eyes further hurdles, not ready to commit to Keystone XL pipeline
RE
06:01pEcuador Wants U.S. to Eliminate Tariffs on Its Key Exports
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC : Form 5
2PHOTON ENERGY N.V. : PHOTON ENERGY N : Reports Record Revenue of EUR 30.15 million and New Contract Awards in ..
3THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
4ADDED CAPITAL INC. : Added Capital Announces Effective Date of Consolidation
5LOGMEIN, INC. : LOGMEIN: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group