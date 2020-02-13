FSC Media Release: compensation scheme of last resort pdf

MEDIA RELEASE

Friday 14 February 2020

FSC SUBMISSION: COMPENSATION SCHEME OF LAST RESORT

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has today released its submission on a compensation scheme of last resort (CSLR) and is urging the government to work with industry to ensure the CSLR is created to protect consumers and is targeted at the areas where unpaid determinations have historically arisen.

FSC CEO Sally Loane said the FSC has long had concerns about the risk of moral hazard that can arise from a scheme like this and wants to ensure the CSLR that is established is as targeted sustainable and as equitable, as possible.

"This means capping claims at reasonable levels, ensuring sectors which are responsible for the losses self-fund those losses and implementing a scheme without cross-subsidisation across financial services sectors," Ms Loane said.

Consistent with the Royal Commission Final Report, the FSC agrees that the CSLR should be "limited and carefully targeted at the areas of the financial sector where there is clear evidence of recurrent problems and uncompensated losses."

In its submission the FSC recommends:

a targeted 'mid-coverage' scheme which includes the sectors which have historically had unpaid determinations, namely financial advice, investments and credit;

a sustainable CSLR, which includes appropriate scheme caps, without any cross-subsidisation across financial services sectors to fund CSLR losses. Applying a general socialised levy could create a moral hazard, would not achieve the Government's or the Royal Commission's objectives of accountability and responsibility and would not address issues such as capital adequacy and robust professional indemnity insurance for advice firms;

risk-based funding approach as soon as reasonably practical; and If the Government decides to establish a cross-subsidised CSLR, then cross-subsidisation should only apply to a broader general levy funded by all Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) members where it is intended to be a resilience reserve. This General Levy Resilience Reserve would act as a backstop to Sector Specific Funding.

Ms Loane reiterated the FSC's view that the most important step towards protecting consumers is for the Government to address outstanding regulatory weakness, such as advice licensees being unable to meet their compensation obligations.