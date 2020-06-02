FSC Report: Accelerating Australia's Economic Recovery pdf

Contents

Foreword 2

Investing in Nation Building Infrastructure 3

Tax Reform to Promote Economic Growth 4

Reduce the company tax rate to 25 per cent for all companies 4

Abolish stamp duties 5

Simplify payroll tax 6

Superannuation 7

Restoring superannuation balances 7

Making superannuation more efﬁcient 8

Electronic communications 8

Funds Management 9

Accelerate skilled, high net wealth migration 9

Promote Australia as a ﬁnancial centre 10

Micro-economic tax reform 10

Investment in Modern Financial Products 11

Financial Advice 12

Increase access to affordable advice 12

Life Insurance 13

Permit early intervention by life insurers 13

Foreword

Foreword

As Australia's federal and state governments meet as the National Cabinet to develop a new economic agenda to get Australia back to work, other recovery plans are being developed by one of the country's largest sectors - ﬁnancial services.

Australia's $2.7 trillion superannuation industry could prove to be a vital tool in the road to recovery.

SALLY LOANE

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has developed this report - Accelerating Australia's Economic Recovery - with policy ideas sourced across our four portfolios of membership in superannuation, fund management, life insurance and ﬁnancial advice.

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Financial Services Council

The recommendations in this report build on our platform of sound, evidence-based policy positions, to determine what will make the most impact as we move towards economic recovery, such as reducing company tax for all businesses, promoting the modernisation of obsolete systems and products, simplifying payroll tax and abolishing stamp duty on life insurance.

The FSC has developed a plan to democratise investment in critical domestic infrastructure development, making these projects not only attractive but also accessible to every Australian with money in superannuation.

The new Australian Superannuation and Infrastructure Investment Vehicles (ASIIVs) will unlock a large chunk of funds - around $1.7 trillion in choice and Self-Managed Superannuation Funds (SMSFs) - for infrastructure projects from investors who today have limited access to them.

The FSC and its members are here to do our bit to drive Australia's long-term economic recovery. By implementing the reforms raised in this report, the National Cabinet and Commonwealth Government can get the best bang for the nation's buck and get Australia back up on its feet.

Investing in Nation Building Infrastructure

Investing in Nation Building Infrastructure

Australia's superannuation industry manages almost $2.7 trillion in domestic savings that can be harnessed to invest in infrastructure to accelerate Australia's economic recovery.

The FSC has recommended to the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission the creation of new 'Australian Superannuation and Infrastructure Investment Vehicles' (ASIIVs). ASIIVs are designed to:

1. Accelerate the ﬁnancing of new infrastructure projects by providing governments access to additional sources of capital; and

2. Expand access to existing asset recycling programs to all categories of superannuation investors.

The strength of ASIIVs is that they will enable governments to more effectively tap into categories of investors seeking the steady income stream that infrastructure can often provide, including the almost $700 billion SMSF sector and the $1 trillion invested by 'choice' customers.

The FSC recommends the National Cabinet agree to establish two categories of ASIIVs:

• Single-asset ASIIVs to ﬁnance new infrastructure developments, for investors seeking exposure to a speciﬁc asset, such as community housing; and

• Multi-asset ASIIVs that 'bundle' existing infrastructure assets, collectively producing a predictable and stable yield, and allowing different levels of Governments to contribute assets into the vehicle.

ASIIVs will encourage asset recycling by creating collective vehicles that governments can participate in through the National Cabinet, freeing up capital to allow investment in new infrastructure projects.

ASIIVs also overcome the current reliance on institutional investors for ownership of infrastructure. Recent experience has shown direct ownership of infrastructure by a narrow ﬁeld of investors generates perceptions of liquidity risk that undermines public conﬁdence in the superannuation system.

ASIIVs address these concerns by being:

• Tradeable on secondary markets, supporting liquidity and facilitating price discovery;

• Available to retail investors through existing platforms; and

• Unitised and regularly valued by independent consultants.

To maximise the attractiveness of ASIIVs to investors tax issues with funds owning infrastructure should be resolved, including the double taxation of funds owning depreciating assets and the 'trapping' of tax losses in the fund.