Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

FSC media release: FSC welcomes new fund managers to board pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 12:21am EDT

MEDIA RELEASE

Friday 17 July 2020

FSC WELCOMES NEW FUND MANAGERS TO BOARD

The Financial Services Council (FSC) today welcomes four appointments to its Board. The FSC also announces the establishment of a new board committee, the Fund Management Board Committee (FMBC), to drive the strategic policy direction for the Australian funds management sector.

FSC Chairman and CEO of MLC Wealth Mr Geoff Lloyd said the FSC's new directors bring global leadership and experience in funds management to the FSC Board, complementing its existing strength in the sector.

The new appointments to the FSC Board are:

Andrew Landman

BlackRock Asset Management Australia Limited

Bryce Doherty

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Jen Driscoll

AllianceBernstein Australia Limited

Liz Hastilow

First Sentier Investors

"Australia's fund managers are some of the best in the world, thanks to innovative leaders and a competitive environment. We are pleased to have a mix of leading global and Australian fund managers on our board, particularly now as we face into this highly challenging economic period," added Mr Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd and FSC CEO Sally Loane welcome the following eighteen CEO and Country Head fund manager members to the FMBC:

Andrew Landman

BlackRock Asset Management Australia Limited

Brett Jollie

Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited

Bryce Doherty

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

Chris Durack

Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited

Frank Kolimago

Vanguard Investments Australia Limited

Garry Mulcahy

MLC Wealth Management

James MacNevin

State Street Global Advisors, Australia Limited

Jen Driscoll

AllianceBernstein Australia Limited

Jodie Hampshire

Russell Investments Group

John McMurdo

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd

Justin Cowper

Ninety One Australia Pty Limited

Liz Hastilow

First Sentier Investors

Matthew Drennan

Zurich Financial Services Australia Ltd

Matthew Harrison

Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Ltd

Page 1 of 2

Nick Fels

Bell Asset Management Ltd

Nick Hamilton

Challenger Limited

Rachel Farrel

JPMorgan Asset Management (Australia) Limited

Richard Brandweiner

Pendal Group Limited

The FMBC will be supported by an Investment Expert Group (IEG) to advance the FSC's policy objectives.

- Ends -

Contact: Esther Jago on 0421 102 944 or ejago@fsc.org.au

About the Financial Services Council

The Financial Services Council (FSC) has over 100 members representing Australia's retail and wholesale funds management businesses, superannuation funds, life insurers, financial advisory networks and licensed trustee companies. The industry is responsible for investing almost $3 trillion on behalf of more than 15.6 million Australians. The pool of funds under management is larger than Australia's GDP and the capitalisation of the Australian Securities Exchange and is the fourth largest pool of managed funds in the world.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

FSC - Financial Services Council published this content on 17 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2020 04:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:11aDollar supported by virus fears, euro awaits word on stimulus
RE
12:57aTwitter says about 130 accounts were targeted in cyber attack this week
RE
12:54aChina's Wuhan declares red alert as floods disrupt supply chains
RE
12:54aJapan's Abe faces anger over backflip on coronavirus-spurred tourism subsidy
RE
12:46aMARKETS AND MARKETS : Automotive Pump Market worth $17.7 billion by 2025
PU
12:31aCOVID-19 : impacts on markets
PU
12:26aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Leading industry projects presented
PU
12:23aSensex, Nifty rise as investors bet on strong earnings
RE
12:21aFSC MEDIA RELEASE : FSC welcomes new fund managers to board pdf
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDEA BANK ABP. : Nordea Posts 2Q Net Profit Miss as Loan Losses Rise
2AKER BP ASA : AKER BP : Ine Dolve appointed SVP Operations & Asset Development in Aker BP
3Uzbekistan, Hungary enhance horizons of cooperation
4ASCOM HOLDING AG : ASCOM : shows solid performance in the first half-year 2020
5KESKO OYJ : KESKO OYJ : sales grew in June
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group