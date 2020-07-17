FSC media release: FSC welcomes new fund managers to board pdf

MEDIA RELEASE

Friday 17 July 2020

FSC WELCOMES NEW FUND MANAGERS TO BOARD

The Financial Services Council (FSC) today welcomes four appointments to its Board. The FSC also announces the establishment of a new board committee, the Fund Management Board Committee (FMBC), to drive the strategic policy direction for the Australian funds management sector.

FSC Chairman and CEO of MLC Wealth Mr Geoff Lloyd said the FSC's new directors bring global leadership and experience in funds management to the FSC Board, complementing its existing strength in the sector.

The new appointments to the FSC Board are:

Andrew Landman BlackRock Asset Management Australia Limited Bryce Doherty UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Jen Driscoll AllianceBernstein Australia Limited Liz Hastilow First Sentier Investors

"Australia's fund managers are some of the best in the world, thanks to innovative leaders and a competitive environment. We are pleased to have a mix of leading global and Australian fund managers on our board, particularly now as we face into this highly challenging economic period," added Mr Lloyd.

Mr Lloyd and FSC CEO Sally Loane welcome the following eighteen CEO and Country Head fund manager members to the FMBC:

Andrew Landman BlackRock Asset Management Australia Limited Brett Jollie Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited Bryce Doherty UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd Chris Durack Schroder Investment Management Australia Limited Frank Kolimago Vanguard Investments Australia Limited Garry Mulcahy MLC Wealth Management James MacNevin State Street Global Advisors, Australia Limited Jen Driscoll AllianceBernstein Australia Limited Jodie Hampshire Russell Investments Group John McMurdo Australian Ethical Investment Ltd Justin Cowper Ninety One Australia Pty Limited Liz Hastilow First Sentier Investors Matthew Drennan Zurich Financial Services Australia Ltd Matthew Harrison Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Ltd

