Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc. – FSCT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 06:04pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) between February 7, 2019 and October 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 2, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to join the case go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=forescout-technologies-inc&id=2148or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Sophie Zhang, Esq. or Spencer Lee toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com, slee@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=forescout-technologies-inc&id=2148.

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose  (1) Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company’s pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; (2) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.  Attorney Advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:36pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Reaches Settlement With Government Over Fake-Accounts Scandal -- Update
DJ
07:32pEBAY : in discussions with multiple parties for sale of classified business
RE
07:31pINVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
07:26pBridgeBio Pharma And Eidos Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
07:19pH LUNDBECK A/S : FDA approves Lundbeck's Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) – the first and only intravenous preventive treatment for migraine
PU
07:19pMEGUMAGOLD : to Acquire Palladium Project in British Columbia
AQ
07:18pFDA Approves Lundbeck's VYEPTI™ (eptinezumab-jjmr) – The First and Only Intravenous Preventive Treatment for Migraine
BU
07:17pCHEETAH MOBILE : Lost Money in Cheetah Mobile Inc.?
BU
07:16pVIACOMCBS : Portfolio of Networks BET, MTV, VH1, COMEDY CENTRAL, CMT, LOGO, TV LAND, POP and SMITHSONIAN to Simulcast 51st NAACP Image Awards Saturday, February 22, at 8 PM
BU
07:15pH LUNDBECK A/S : FDA approves Lundbeck's Vyepti (eptinezumab-jjmr) - the first and only intravenous preventive treatment for migraine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
2BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
3CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : Form 10-K - Annual Report
4B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : B RILEY FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 8-K
5TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group