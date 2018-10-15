FSD Pharma and SciCann Therapeutics to Attend the CannX International Medical Cannabis Convention in Tel Aviv Israel

CSE: HUGE

OTCQB: FSDDF

FRA: 0K9

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - FSD Pharma Inc. ("FSD Pharma") (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9) is pleased to announce that its Head of Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Zohar Koren, will attend the 3rd International Medical Cannabis Conference, ("CannX") in Tel Aviv, Israel from October 14 to 16, 2018.

The CannX convention is a central annual meeting point of global leaders in all areas related to medical cannabis and cannabinoid medicine. The convention will feature the latest scientific developments in this rapidly evolving field, including cultivation, extraction and manufacturing cutting-edge technologies and clinical research breakthroughs. The convention will also showcase Key Opinion Leaders that are physicians and researchers including Professor Rafael Mechoulam, the Israeli scientist who was the first to discover the human endocannabinoid system.

FSD Pharma and its strategic R&D partner, SciCann Therapeutics Inc. ("SciCann Therapeutics"), are actively seeking novel technologies that may synergize with their own advanced cannabinoid scientific research programs. Dr. Zohar Koren, Head of the Scientific Advisory Board for FSD Pharma and CEO of SciCann Therapeutics, will lead these efforts and will meet leading Israeli scientists, clinicians, and biotech firms that wish to collaborate with the two companies.

Zeeshan Saeed, EVP and Director of FSD Pharma, stated "We are excited about the attendance of FSD Pharma at the international CannX conference through our Head of the Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Zohar Koren. Our deep collaboration with SciCann Therapeutics allows us a first line look into the heart of the thriving Cannabis R&D medical research arena of Israel, where most advancements in cannabinoid science have been made in the last few decades. We look forward to meeting the leading cannabis researchers and clinicians working diligently in Israel, and expect to review multiple collaboration opportunities through our attendance at CannX."

About FSD Pharma (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF) (FRA: 0K9)

FSD Pharma through its wholly-owned subsidiary FV Pharma, is a licensed producer of marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) having received its cultivation license on October 13, 2017. Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour's drive from Toronto, FV Pharma management's mission is to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. FV Pharma intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development.

About SciCann Therapeutics

SciCann Therapeutics is a Canadian-Israeli specialty pharmaceutical company, dedicated to the development and commercialization of novel and disruptive pharmaceutical products that target and modulate the endocannabinoid system. SciCann Therapeutics is active in the fields of oncology, pain management, neurodegenerative diseases and inflammatory disorders, and develops a line of proprietary products for the treatment of chosen life-threatening conditions that present a high level of unmet need.

SciCann has created a network of collaborations with leading academic centers and medical institutions in Israel in order to engage in cutting edge science and rigorous clinical studies to develop its products, while using the permissive regulatory climate in Israel for performing its R&D programs quickly and efficiently.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the development of the Corporation's indoor cannabis facility and its business goals and objectives. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and the Corporation is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking-information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

