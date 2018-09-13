Log in
FSE Engineering : Date of Board Meeting

09/13/2018 | 06:13am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 331)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of FSE Services Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 26 September 2018 for the purposes of, among other matters, approving the release of the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2018 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend.

By order of the Board FSE Services Group Limited

Lee Kwok Bong

Executive Director & Joint Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 13 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Cheng Kar Shun, Henry (Chairman) and Mr. Wong Kwok Kin, Andrew as non-executive directors, Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Patrick (Vice-Chairman), Mr. Poon Lock Kee, Rocky (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Doo William Junior Guilherme, Mr. Lee Kwok Bong, Mr. Soon Kweong Wah and Mr. Wong Shu Hung as executive directors, Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, Stephen, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung and Dr. Tong Yuk Lun, Paul as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

FSE Engineering Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 04:12:02 UTC
