FSE Engineering : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018-2019

0
11/29/2019 | 04:53am EST

Environmental, Social and Governance Report

2018-2019

CONTENTS

About this Report ......................................................................................................

2

Governance Structure for Sustainability .....................................................................

5

Our Human Capital.....................................................................................................

6

Our Environment .....................................................................................................

16

Our Value Chain .......................................................................................................

20

Our Community .......................................................................................................

22

Awards and memberships in FY2018/19 ...................................................................

26

Performance Data Summary.....................................................................................

34

HKEx ESG Reporting Guide Content Index .................................................................

37

ESG Report 2018-2019

1

ABOUT THIS REPORT

About FSE Services Group Limited

FSE Services Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "FSE Services") consists of four divisions - FSE Engineering Group, FSE Environmental Technologies Group, Waihong Services Group and New China Laundry Group. With their professionalism and expertise, together with the extensive synergies created among the companies under FSE Services, the Group is able to build up a strong network and offers a full range of professional services to renowned clients and main contractors who are often engaged in property developments, public infrastructures, education and transportation facilities as well as entertainment and travel industries in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China.

Our Vision

  • Better Life, Better Home, Better Quality to You Everyday

Our Mission

  • We offer superior service, we create an integrated, convenient and safe living environment.
    • CUSTOMERS: We provide customized service and maintain long term partnership.
    • STAFF: We promote work-life balance and create a strong sense of belonging.
    • COMMUNITY: We maintain sustainable development and contribute to community.

Our Core Value

  • Quality
  • Teamwork
  • Integrity
  • Caring
  • Passion
  • Innovation

ESG Report 2018-2019

2

Reporting Standard and Scope

The Group prepared this Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report in accordance with the ESG Reporting Guide ("ESG Guide") issued by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx"). It details our performance, policies and strategies in four key areas including human capital, environment, value chain, and community for the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 (the "reporting year" or "FY2018/19"), and serves as a transparent channel for the Group to communicate its ESG-related initiatives and efforts to various stakeholders.

This report covers the Group's E&M engineering services and environmental management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. The reporting scope of FY2018/19 has been expanded to include our two newly acquired major groups of companies under the Facility Services Segment, namely Waihong Services Group ("Waihong") and New China Laundry Group ("NCL"), to provide a complete account of our ESG performance.

Reporting Scope for FY2018/19

  • Corporate Offices
  • Warehouse and Workshop Operations
  • E&M Engineering Segment
  1. Installation Division
  1. Maintenance Division
    1. Trading and Retail Sales of Building Materials
  • Environmental Management Services Segment
  • Facility Services Segment
  1. Waihong Services Group
  1. New China Laundry Group

An ESG Content Index has been included in pages 37 - 39 for easy reference. We also welcome your feedback. Please send your suggestions or comments to johnlee@fseng.com.hk.

ESG Report 2018-2019

3

Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment

  1. structured, three-stage materiality assessment was undertaken to identify important ESG issues to be included in the report. A stakeholder engagement exercise and materiality assessment were conducted by an independent consultant appointed by the Group.

Stage 1: Identification

To determine the current level of disclosure in the industry, a peer benchmarking exercise was conducted to review the ESG disclosure of local and international peers. Internal stakeholders were invited to complete an online survey to rank the importance of each ESG topic.

Stage 2: Prioritisation

The results of the peer benchmarking, the stakeholder engagement workshop conducted during the period from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018 ("FY2017/18") and the latest online survey were combined and analysed. A prioritised list of potential material ESG issues was consolidated for further validation.

Stage 3: Validation

The consolidated list was considered by the senior management of the Group to finalise a list of material ESG issues and the relevant HKEx Aspects and Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") for disclosure in this report.

ESG Report 2018-2019

4

GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Our Management Approach

Under the leadership of an Executive Director, the Group's management committee oversees the implementation of the Group's Integrated Management System ("IMS") and sustainability policies. The IMS comprises three international management system standards - ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System. This integrated system allows us to monitor and manage ESG-related risks in an organised manner. In order to establish our IMS across operations in the Group, all departments are required to develop their own set of guidelines and are held responsible for compliance. The system is regularly audited by both internal and external parties and the results are studied by the Group's senior management to monitor performance and compliance. The effectiveness of the system is reported to the Company's board of directors on a regular basis. For more information on our corporate governance and risk management, please refer to the Group's Annual Report FY2018/19.

Our Committees

To strengthen enterprise-wide operational management and support our long-term development, the Group has established the following committees:

Committee

Purpose

BIM Buildability Technologies

To provide training and workshops on Building

Committee

Information Modeling ("BIM")

To drive innovation and application of new

technology

Business Development

To enhance business competitiveness

Committee

To explore new areas of development

CSR Committee

To encourage employee participation in social

services

To practice corporate citizenship and strengthen

teamwork among employees

Green & Safety Committee

To establish a green enterprise culture and policy

To strengthen environmental awareness

To conduct regular safety workshops for

employees and develop appropriate safety

policies

ESG Report 2018-2019

5

Committee

Purpose

IT, Technical & Training

To introduce innovative technologies in the

Committee

industry and continuously improve business

quality

To provide training to retain and nurture talents

Investor Relations Committee

To develop strategies for involvement and

cultivation of investors

Labour Relations Committee

To enable better communication with labour

unions on labour-related issues

Publication Committee

To promote company brand development and

enhance corporate communications

Sports & Recreation Committee

To promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle for

employees and strengthen their sense of

belonging

Trade Association & Institution

To gather feedback from contractors and other

Committee

business partners on government policies and

drafted legislation

Youth Committee

To gather innovative ideas from early-career

employees within the Group

Caring Ambassador

To build a culture of care

To care for our employees and all stakeholders

contributing to our operations

OUR HUMAN CAPITAL

Employees are the cornerstone of our business and the Group is fully committed to creating an inclusive, respectful and collaborative work environment. This includes embracing diversity regardless of nationality, race, religion, gender, age or family status; promoting development and learning; encouraging engagement and involvement and maintaining high safety and health standards.

A Competent and Diverse Workforce

Committed to creating benefits and value for individual staff as well as for the Group, we have established a set of well-defined and transparent policies and procedures on talent acquisition and employee dismissal, which allow the Group to manage its human resources in a more efficient way. As part of the principle of equal opportunity, our recruitment decisions are based on the candidate's knowledge, area of competence,

ESG Report 2018-2019

6

qualifications, and experience. Our recruiting procedures comply with the applicable laws and regulations related to labour standards in all locations where we operate.

Percentage of employees by age group and business segmenta

73%

45%

43%

29%

32%

26%

25%

24%

3%

E&M Engineering

Environmental

Facility Services

Management Services

Under 30

30 - 50

Above 50

Our employees are rewarded with competitive remuneration packages and fringe benefits which are commensurate with their experiences and responsibilities. Our Employee Handbook stipulates the Group's policies and procedures, including benefits, compensation and professional behavioural expectations. We have established a fair and open performance appraisal system to monitor and evaluate employee performance annually. Guidelines are set out for performance appraisals to steer managers to make evidence-based objective decisions. The appraisals also serve as a two-way communication platform between employees and management to gather feedback and discuss their career goals.

We respect data privacy of every staff member. Governed by the Group's Privacy Policy, all personal data collected from our current and former employees, including records of personal and family particulars, salary and allowances, and promotion assessment, are handled by designated personnel in strict confidence.

  1. Includes both full-time and part-time employees in Hong Kong, Macau and the People's Republic of China ("PRC").

ESG Report 2018-2019

7

To ensure compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirementsb, the management reviews our employment policies and guidelines on a regular basis. Additionally, our employment practices and expectations are provided to new recruits during an orientation session and briefings, while existing staff are reminded of the Group's expectations and requirements with relevant refresher workshops. During the reporting period, there were no cases of non-compliance with the laws and legislation relating to employment, labour practices and the prevention of child and forced labour in all locations where we operate.

A Positive Workplace

We believe that the well-being of all employees is essential to creating a positive workplace. The Group abides by the statutory requirements to ensure reasonable working hours and rest days are arranged for our staff. We have organised a range of staff engagement activities such as cuttlefish fishing night, Christmas party, orientation party for young engineers and technical staff, 7-a-side football matches, an annual mahjong competition, hiking, a barbecue night, birthday parties, afternoon tea gathering, and a variety of interest classes in order to accommodate the diverse interests of our employees. Apart from engagement activities with our staff such as presenting Long Service Recognition and Outstanding Employees Award, we have also extended our care to family members of our employees. For instance, our FSE Children Academic Star Award provides an opportunity for the children of our employees to receive awards for their academic excellence.

We provide a range of communication channels to gather employee feedback, including regular lunch box meetings, newsletters, seminars and committee meetings. We seek to create more open communication channels between employees and management to ensure their voices are heard, initiate new staff development programmes and caring events and further develop our health and safety measures.

  1. The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, the Employment Ordinance (Cap. 57), the Labour Law of the PRC, the Provisions on Prohibition of Child Labour of the PRC, and the Labour Relations Law in Macau.

ESG Report 2018-2019

8

Leather Working Interest Class

Waihong organised two leather working classes for their staff members to customise their own leather card holders and passport holders under the guidance of experienced instructors.

2018 Orientation Party for New

Young Staff

FSEE Youth Committee organised an Orientation Party for 83 young staff who joined the company in 2018. It allowed them to communicate with each other and foster teamwork

through enjoyable friendly competition.

Christmas Party

The Group organised a Christmas Party for our employees on 20 December 2018 at head office. A total of 435 staff attended and had a wonderful memorable Christmas Party by enjoying the food, games, lucky draw and photo-shooting with Santa.

ESG Report 2018-2019

9

Cuttlefish Fishing Night

On 14 June 2018 Friday night, FSEE organised a Cuttlefish Fishing Night for their employees as well as their family members. After an onboard buffet, they enjoyed cuttlefish fishing and had a good harvest on that night.

BBQ Night 2019

On 26 April 2019, Waihong organised a barbecue night for their employees as well as their family members. A total of 150 participants joined us for a fun and relaxing night.

Hiking in Wu Tip Shan

The Group actively promote the well-being of our staff members. At NCL, a hiking activity was organised, as staff walked along the Wu Tip Shan trail to appreciate the beauty of nature.

ESG Report 2018-2019

10

Managerial Retreat 2018

To strengthen communication among managerial staff, Waihong held a two-day trip to Macau. This served as an additional platform to further improve staff engagement and involvement outside of an office setting.

Training and Development

FSE Services encourages and organises job-specific training and development opportunities in order to further improve employees' work performance and enhance their career development within the Group.

In a constantly changing business and social environment, it is important to equip our staff with up-to-date knowledge and skill set to remain competitive in the market. To suit the diverse needs of our operations, we arrange tailor-made training sessions on a variety of topics such as technical workshops, customer service excellence, stress management and application of emotional quotient ("EQ") and adversity quotient ("AQ") at work, communication skills and occupational health and safety. Our established Training and Education Subsidy Scheme allows the Group to cultivate a continuous learning culture and effectively explores the potential of our employees which helps fostering staff growth and development.

We are also dedicated to nurturing young talents. To develop our young talents into well-rounded leaders of the future, eight young staff have been selected to join the 2-year YoungSTAR program in January 2019. In addition to the Graduate Scheme 'A' Training approved by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Project Management Procedures Training Programme, a mentorship programme and the Big Brother and Sister Program for junior engineers have also been established since April 2018.

ESG Report 2018-2019

11

AVERAGE TRAINING

TOTAL TRAINING HOURSc

HOURSd

77,462 11

HoursHours/Employee

Total training hours by business segment

E&M Engineering

62,099

Environmental Management Services

2,284

Facility Services

13,079

Average training hours completed per employee

by business segment

E&M Engineering

36.92

Environmental Management Services

25.10

Facility Services

2.61

c

d

Received by all employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC.

Equals to total training hours divided by total number of employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC.

ESG Report 2018-2019

12

Average training hours completed per employee

by employee category

Executive

32.21

Manager

21.74

Engineering and Office Staff

34.90

Technical and Operations Staff

4.69

Percentage of employees trained by employee category

Executive

92.86%

Manager

91.03%

Engineering and Office Staff

82.63%

Technical and Operations Staff

56.78%

Annual Supervisory Workshop and Experiential Training

At Waihong, we continue to invest in nurturing our talent through two core training programmes called Annual Supervisory Workshop and Experiential Training 2018. This year, to enhance staff safety awareness at the workplace, we invited a guest speaker from Asia Insurance to conduct sharing sessions for our frontline managerial and supervisory staff. By providing this workshop, staff can equip necessary skills and knowledge associated with workplace safety, and more importantly, cultivate a strongsafety culture internally.

To further enhance the cohesiveness between our frontline staff and supporting staff at headquarters, we worked with experienced trainers from YWCA to organise our Experiential Training 2018. The activity-based programmes enable better communicationwith one another and solve problems in a collaborative manner.

ESG Report 2018-2019

13

Occupational Health and Safety

Caring, which is one of our six core corporate values, is the Group's top priority for building a safe, inclusive and caring workplace. We have implemented the OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System to mitigate and control occupational health and safety hazards in our operations. In Mainland China, we adopt the GB/T28001-2011/OHSAS 18001:2007 Occupational Health and Safety Management System and the Safety Management Handbook, which effectively manage occupational health and safety hazards in our operations at all times.

Our safety-related proactive and preventive measures are in place to eliminate and reduce occupational risks for our employees. To effectively manage and mitigate such health and safety risks, we carefully examine and analyse each potential hazard and actively engage with relevant stakeholders to develop and implement appropriate health and safety measures. Following the Group's success of inventing light-duty detachable gas cylinder carts to avoid welding injuries and overhead drilling system to prevent falls from height when engaging in ceiling drilling, we concentrate our efforts to reduce risks associated with working at height this year. We enhance the safety performance of our scissor working platforms by adding innovative features, which in turn allows the workers to perform work safely.

The prototypes of the "innovative scissor platform"

At Waihong, a risk reporting system is in place to monitor high-risk activities at the workplace. Information is collected by personnel in charge of the site, and consolidated at the designated department. The department will then implement relevant plans for onsite inspections and monitoring. In addition, we commission Registered Safety Officers ("RSOs") to perform regular safety inspections to identify potentially hazardous risks and

ESG Report 2018-2019

14

recommend relevant control measures. The RSOs also conduct accident investigations, emergency preparedness and risk assessments in order to mitigate and manage any potential occupational health and safety hazards.

Subcontractors' health and safety is also our top priority as the subcontractors work closely with our employees on site. We provide on-the-spot training to ensure work-related hazards and preventive measures are clearly communicated. To further enhance safety knowledge and awareness, our safety award scheme acknowledges subcontractors and workers with good performance in health and safety management.

With the enhanced safety awareness of our staff and the safety measures that we have implemented, there were no work-related fatalities during the reporting year. Meanwhile, FSEE's average accident rate is 9.38 per 1,000 workers during the reporting year, lower than the published industrial average accident rate of 31.7 per 1,000 workers in 2018. We were further encouraged at Majestic Engineering Co. Ltd as we were presented with three safety awards jointly organised by the Labour Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Council, namely Gold Award in the Construction Site - Sub-contractor category, the Construction Site - Outstanding Performance in Work-at-height Safety Award and the Certificate of Good Performance in the Construction Industry Safety Award Scheme 2018/ 2019.

During the reporting period, a total of 2 non-compliance cases were recorded regarding industrial safetye at Waihong relating to the provision of a safe working environment and the protection of employees from occupational hazards.

Anti-Corruption

We are committed to maintaining high ethical standards and integrity in our business operations. The Group's Employee Handbook details the requirements of professional conduct where all staff are required to comply. We have adopted strict rules on accepting gifts from business partners. An internal notice is also distributed to our staff as a reminder of the rules during festive seasons. Moreover, our Anti-Fraud Policy and Whistleblowing Policy provide a dedicated confidential reporting channel for employees and external stakeholders such as customers and suppliers to raise their concerns regarding unethical behaviour, and report malpractice and misconduct. This procedure

  1. The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (Cap. 509); the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance (Cap. 59); and Law of the PRC on the Prevention and Treatment of Occupational Diseases.

ESG Report 2018-2019

15

enables employees and management to collaborate to resolve any issues and avoid further misconduct. During the reporting period, the Group complied fully with laws and regulationsf relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering.

OUR ENVIRONMENT

Since the Group's core business involves a wide range of engineering services, indirect environmental impacts may arise from installation, commissioning and maintenance works. While there are no major environmental impacts associated with the nature of our business, it is our responsibility to contribute to a greener future in principle. We aim to enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, conserve resources, manage waste and promote environmental awareness to optimise the benefits of environmental protection.

To monitor and manage our environmental performance, we have established an ISO 14001 Environmental Management System. This systematic approach allows us to effectively identify and mitigate the environmental issues associated with our operations through a continuous improvement cycle. Our Environmental Aspect Register records identified environmental issues in order to take appropriate mitigation measures in a timely manner and keep track of improvements over time.

Energy Consumption and Emissions

The Group aims to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in our business operations. As electricity usage in the city mostly comes from buildings, we actively integrate green building principles in our services, and offer our clients with cost-effective and energy-efficient electrical and mechanical solutions.

We also strive to reduce energy consumption in our daily operations. To conserve energy from the lighting and air conditioning systems, we have adopted the following measures:

  • Installation of occupancy sensors to control lighting and outdoor air intake;
  • Installation of UV protection window film to help maintain the indoor temperature; and
  • Switching off lighting and air conditioning systems after working hours at the offices.
  1. The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (Cap. 201).

ESG Report 2018-2019

16

GHG INTENSITYg

ENERGY INTENSITYh

2.66 9.74

Tonnes of CO2e/Full-time Employee '000 kWh/Full-time Employee

FSES is a signatory of the "Energy Saving Charter" and the "4Ts Charter" launched by the Hong Kong Government's Environmental Protection Department ("EPD"). We believe that it is crucial to promote internal environmental awareness to achieve an overall reduction of our carbon footprint. We share energy saving tips with our employees through quarterly newsletters and emails to encourage behavioural change. Our active participation in external initiatives such as "No Air Con Night" and "Earth Hour" also reflects our staunch commitment and enhances energy conservation awareness among employees.

Integrating Efficient Energy Management into

Business Operations

NCL has made a commitment to energy reduction by implementing the ISO 50001 Energy Management System. To further develop our energy efficiency practices, we have adopted a policy to guide our energy use, along with a relevant reduction target. To achieve this target, NCL has installed new flatwork ironers and fresh air dryer filters to further enhance energy efficiency during business operations. Compared with the baseline level in 2015, the total energy usage for drying and ironing operations has been reduced by 1.1% in 2018.

g

h

Equals to total GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) generated by fuel consumption in fleet and electricity consumption divided by total number of full-time employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC.

Equals to total energy consumption divided by total number of full-time employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC.

ESG Report 2018-2019

17

Waste Management

Chemical Waste

In our daily engineering service operations, chemical waste such as lube oil may be generated, which requires specified treatment before disposal. We fully comply with the Waste Disposal Ordinance (Cap. 54) in Hong Kong by following strict procedures to ensure the proper and safe handling of chemical waste. As part of the EPD's requirement, we are registered as a Chemical Waste Producer, and only engage licensed waste collectors to collect and properly dispose of chemical waste. Additionally, Waihong purchases environmentally friendly chemical products to enhance their environmental performance in their sanitation and hygienic cleaning services.

Steel Scrap

A solid waste reduction programme was launched at our Fanling workshop to reduce the disposal of scrap pipe sections generated during steel pipe pre-fabrication processes. While we strive to achieve optimal resource utilisation, some pipe sections may not be reused after being cut into smaller pieces. Through our solid waste reduction programme, we recycle all unused pipe sections which helps conserve natural resources. We will continue to explore new technologies to maximise opportunities to reuse materials at our operations.

Paper Waste

With our newly-introduced Green Office Guidelines ("Guidelines"), we continue with our well-established policies to reduce paper waste. To encourage the reuse of paper which has only been printed on one side, scrap paper boxes are placed next to printers for employees. Paper recycling bins are also deployed at various locations. To further prevent reusable paper materials from being disposed of in landfills, we have extended our waste reduction policies to our site offices and workshops. We also purchase printing paper with green labels, and are coordinating with our main contractors to arrange monthly collection of waste paper by qualified collectors for recycling.

During the year, there was no significant non-compliance with relevant laws and regulationsi relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and the generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste.

  1. The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, Air Pollution Control Ordinance (Cap.311); Noise Control Ordinance (Cap. 400); and Waste Disposal Ordinance (Cap. 354).

ESG Report 2018-2019

18

Building a Culture of Sustainability

We believe fostering behavioural change within the Group is key to driving sustainable growth. To nurture an environmentally friendly culture within the Group, the Green Office Guidelines were officially launched in November 2016. The Guidelines focus on paper use reduction, energy conservation and materials recycling at our offices, sites, workshops and plant rooms. Announcements have been made to all employees to introduce the new green initiatives.

Instilling a Green Office Culture

To enhance our internal environmental

awareness over time, we continue to organise a

series of green activities for our employees

every year. We participated in Biz-Green Dress

Day organised by the Construction Industry

Council and the Hong Kong Green Building

Council on 20 September 2018. This event

targeted at reducing air-conditioning use in

offices, as our employees followed the

Biz-Green Dress Day

Biz-Green Dress Code by dressing light yet

professional on that day.

Green activities are regularly organised to further promote environmental stewardship among our employees. In October 2018, we held an exhibition booth in the Eco Expo Asia 2018 event to present our environmental solutions. Our Green and Safety Committee organised an eco-tour for our staff to visit the Jockey Club Museum of Climate Change to enhance employees' understanding of sustainable development and green living.

Incorporating Environmentally Friendly Design in Our Business Operations

We recognise fresh water as a valuable and limited natural resource, therefore we are dedicated to implementing water-efficient measures in our operations. To enhance the water consumption efficiency in our laundry services, NCL adopts the built-in waste water recycling system in the continuous batch washer to recover waste water during the washing process. As a result, our fresh water consumption is reduced by approximately

49,000m3 per annum, equivalent to a decrease of 30% as compared with last year.

ESG Report 2018-2019

19

Encouraging Self-initiated Environmental Projects

FSES encourages junior engineers to submit proposals for self-initiated environmental projects. The Group will review the submitted proposals and evaluate their effectiveness in enhancing operational efficiency and environmental performance. For example, we have adopted renewable energy systems and energy efficient devices proposed by our junior engineers in several projects. Through this on-going programme, we hope to spark innovation and promote a collaborative atmosphere that enables our junior engineers to turn their ideas into reality.

Research and Development Projects

Over the years, FSES has strengthened its commitment in research and development to enhance our existing services and protect the environment. Through collaboration with The Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited ("NAMI"), FSES has participated in two R&D projects involving water treatment and solid waste treatment. Currently, we are running a pilot water treatment project whilst the solid waste treatment project is in the development phase. We will continue to explore new technologies for a greener future.

OUR VALUE CHAIN

Supply Chain Management

Being one of the market leaders in our respective industries, we recognise the opportunity to extend sustainability considerations across its supply chain. In pursuit of long-term performance improvement, thereby effectively managing and mitigating supply chain risks, we actively incorporate responsible corporate practices into our supply chain management.

Number of suppliers by

Number of subcontractors

geographical region

by geographical region

4%

13%

17%

50%

46%

70%

Hong Kong PRC Macau

Hong Kong PRC Macau

ESG Report 2018-2019

20

With an extensive network of suppliers and subcontractors, we select partners who share our sustainability vision. Our Procurement and Subletting Manual stipulates that potential suppliers and subcontractors are required to submit an application form and attend an interview, which will be assessed based on aspects such as project experience, reputation, safety and financial performance. If the criteria are met, the suppliers and subcontractors will be admitted to an approved list on a probationary basis. Until the completion of their first project, we will closely monitor newly admitted suppliers and subcontractors for 12 to 24 months before admitting them to the permanent approved list.

With a comprehensive system in place, we regularly assess the performance of existing suppliers and subcontractors. For example, in our operations in Mainland China, suppliers and subcontractors are reviewed on a semi-annual basis and quarterly basis respectively, to ensure the quality and consistency of our services. Substandard suppliers and subcontractors will be suspended or even removed from our approved list in case of serious non-compliance.

Applying Green Product Philosophy into Our Product Selection

At our cleaning services, we are always exploring opportunities to enhance our environmental performance of our consumable materials. We order super-concentrated cleaning detergent instead of the traditional cleaning detergent to reduce plastic packaging. We have also achieved a 90% recycling rate for used bleach containers as a commitment in plastic waste recycling. With our green procurement principles in mind, suppliers' environmental performance is one of the key considerations within oursupplier selection process.

Responsible Services

The provision of efficient, professional and quality E&M engineering services is crucial to maintaining a high customer satisfaction rate. Apart from our long-standing IMS, guidelines have been established by each department to ensure a clear accountability within the organisation. In addition, FSES has adopted the international standard ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems to further demonstrate our commitment to quality standards. Regular audits are conducted to identify potential risks and defects in the production line and a standard audit system has been established for all our projects. In case of substantial quality and safety concerns, we will conduct in-depth investigations to identify the causes and execute appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of the incidents.

ESG Report 2018-2019

21

We are always looking for opportunities to enhance customer experience. Therefore, we conducted quarterly customer satisfaction surveys to collect customer feedback on our projects in Hong Kong and Macau. In FY2018/19, we received an overall rating of 7.6/10 from our clients, consultants, contractors and other business partners. We will continue to work with our stakeholders and strive for continuous improvement.

The Group is committed to safeguarding customer data and privacy. Our Employee Handbook stipulates clauses concerning the use and storage of customer data. Only authorised personnel have access to customer data and all personal data must be handled in an indiscriminate and appropriate manner.

It is our responsibility to ensure that the products and services we provide do not involve any act of copyright infringement. All employees are required to follow the Company Policy on Matters relating to the Intellectual Property (Miscellaneous Amendments) Ordinance when carrying out their business duties, including the installation of computer software and the use of other copyrighted works.

During the reporting year, we strictly complied with laws and regulations related to customer health and safety, advertising, labelling, intellectual property rights and privacy matters in all locations where we operate.

OUR COMMUNITY

With a deep-rooted spirit of giving back to the society, the group is dedicated to serving the environment and the needy, especially children, the elderly and other disadvantaged groups. During the reporting year, we went beyond Hong Kong and initiated various charitable activities in Macau and Mainland China. Contributing 2,280 volunteer hours, our enthusiastic colleagues served over 761 beneficiaries, creating positive impacts in our shared community.

Caring for the Environment

As an environmentally responsible company, we actively participate in an array of green living and energy-saving events to demonstrate our commitment and raise the environmental awareness of our employees. In collaboration with WWF-Hong Kong, we continued to participate in "Earth Hour 2019" in response to the global challenge of climate change. In October 2018, we supported "No Air Con Night 2018" organised by Green Sense and switched off the air conditioners at our offices from 7 pm to 7 am. We

ESG Report 2018-2019

22

also supported "Biz-Green Dress Day 2018" organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council, where employees were encouraged to dress light to reduce energy consumption from air conditioning.

Over the festive season, we teamed up with Greeners Action during their "Lai See Packets Recycling and Reuse Programme 2019" to encourage our staff to recycle their lai see packets to help minimise waste generation and start a more environmentally-friendly festive tradition. To reduce food waste produced during festive periods, we participated in various food recycling programmes to promote a sharing and low-waste culture. During the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, we participated in Food Grace's event "Food Charter Movement 2018" and donated surplus mooncakes for distribution to underprivileged people in the local community. We also joined the "Chinese New Year Food Drive" organised by St. James Settlement over the Chinese New Year to share the joy of the holidays with less-fortunate families and elderly. Food and gift packs were collected from our staff and donated to St. James Settlement for distribution.

Food Charter Movement 2018 and Chinese New Year Food Drive

Caring for the Elderly

To show appreciation for the contributions to our senior citizens made to the development of our community, we take part in various elderly services to express our respect and gratitude. For the tenth year, we have cooperated with the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals to show our love and care to the elderly. Our collaboration this year took us to the Stephen Yow Mok Shing Neighbourhood Elderly Centre to enjoy a day of togetherness and festivities. We also partnered with Hong Kong Christian Service to launch the monthly "Clean for Elderly House Campaign" in June 2018. A volunteer from our headquarters joins a team of three professional cleaners to visit senior citizens. While the professional cleaning crew helps tidying the senior's house, our volunteer has warm and joyous conversations with the elderly resident. Spreading our care across the border, we continued our collaboration with the Macao Federation of Trade Unions to provide home support services to senior citizens.

ESG Report 2018-2019

23

Caring for Underprivileged Children

Child welfare is one of the focus areas of our community services. Working closely with the Hans Andersen Club, we organised different activities for children from grass-roots families. We also partnered with the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association during the summer break in support of children through the "Joyful Summer School - Movie Day" event. We were delighted to be able to provide these children with an unforgettable day filled with games and a movie. In November 2018, our PRC volunteers arranged a visit to an orphanage in Beijing where the children created artworks with our volunteers and received learning kits and household goods.

A Joyful Day in Children's Summer

Holiday

Caring for the Disadvantaged

To promote social inclusion, we work closely with different organisations and shared seasonal cheer with the disadvantaged throughout the year. In our continued collaboration with the Hong Kong Down Syndrome Association, we prepared interactive games and art sessions for individuals with Down syndrome and autism during the Mid-Autumn Festival. We also continued our cooperation with the Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service - Hong Kong ("ELCSS-HK") to provide support by joining 2018 International Rehabilitation Day and Ocean Park Fun Day for those in need.

2018 International Rehabilitation Day and Ocean Park Fun Day

ESG Report 2018-2019

24

On 8 December 2018, we supported ELCSS-HK to organise the "Be A Superstar 2018" event for disadvantaged groups. Over 40 volunteers participated in this event and helped disadvantaged individuals fulfill their goals and dreams of performing on stage.

Be a Superstar 2018

ESG Report 2018-2019

25

AWARDS AND MEMBERSHIPS IN FY2018/19

Awards and Recognitions

Issuer

Award

Company

Bordon Construction Company

1st Certificate of Honour for A&A

MEC

Limited

- Best Performance in the First

Assessment of Occupational Safety

Management

Construction Industry Council &

Construction Industry Volunteer Award

FSEE

Construction Industry Sports

- Merit Award for Participation

& Volunteering Programme

Department of Health and

Joyful @ Healthy Workplace Best

FSEE

Occupational Safety and

Practices Award (Enterprise /

Health Council

Organisation) - Merit Award

Employees Retraining Board

ERB Manpower Developer Award

FSEE

Scheme - Receiving the honour of

"Manpower Developer 1st"

(2010-2020)

Employees Retraining Board

ERB Manpower Developer Award

WH

Scheme

Environmental Bureau

Friends of EcoPark 2018 - Certificate of

FSES/NCL/WH

Appreciation

Environmental Campaign

Hong Kong Green Organisation

FSEE/WH

Committee

Certification - Wastewi$e Certificate

"Excellence Level"

Environmental Campaign

Hong Kong Green Organisation

NCL

Committee

Certification

Environmental Protection

Appreciation of Certification of

WH

Department

Supporting Food Waste Collection

Food Grace

The Green Mid-Autumn Festival 2018

FSEE/WH

Campaign - Eat Wise Charter

Home Affairs Bureau and Family

2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers

FSEE/MEC/

Council

Award Scheme - Special Mention

YEC/FE/EPS/

2017/18 (Gold)

JET/WH

ESG Report 2018-2019

26

Issuer

Award

Company

Home Affairs Bureau and Family

2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers

FSEE/MEC/

Council

Award Scheme - Family-Friendly

YEC/FE/EPS/

Employers 2017/18

JET/ELS/WH/

NCL

Home Affairs Bureau and Family

2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers

FSES/EXT

Council

Award Scheme - Meritorious

Family-Friendly Employers 2017/18

Home Affairs Bureau and Family

2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers

FSES/EXT/ELS

Council

Award Scheme - Special Mention

2017/18

Home Affairs Bureau and Family

2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers

FSES/FSEE/

Council

Award Scheme - Awards for

MEC/YEC/FE/

Breastfeeding Support 2017/18

EXT/WH

Hong Kong Brand Development

Hong Kong Top Brand Mark (Top Mark)

WH

Council

Hong Kong Internet Registration

Web Accessibility Recognition Scheme

FSES/FSEE/

Corporation Limited

2018/19 - Gold Award

FSEET

Hong Kong Professional Building

2019 Building Inspectors Academy

MPL

Inspection Academy

Awards - Quality subcontractors

(Sanitary appliances / For drains and

water supply) - Artisan House

Hong Kong Professional Building

2019 Building Inspectors Academy

MPL

Inspection Academy

Awards - Quality subcontractors

(Sanitary appliances / For drains and

water supply) - The Parkville)

Hong Kong Productivity Council

The 9th Hong Kong Outstanding

WH/NCL

and Committee on the

Corporate Citizenship Awards for

Promotion of Civic Education

Enterprise Category

Hong Kong Productivity Council

The 9th Hong Kong Outstanding

FSEE/FSES

and Committee on the

Corporate Citizenship Awards for

Promotion of Civic Education

Enterprise Category & Volunteer

Category

ESG Report 2018-2019

27

Issuer

Award

Company

Hong Kong Q-Mark Council

Hong Kong Green Mark Certificate

WH

Federation of Hong Kong

Scheme

Industries

Hong Kong Q-Mark Council

Hong Kong Q-Mark Service Scheme

WH

Federation of Hong Kong

Industries

Hospital Authority

Hospital Authority New Year Run 2019

FSES

- Donation Bronze Award

Labour Department

Good Employer Charter 2018

FSES/FSEE/

YEC/FE/EXT/

ELS/EPS/JET/

TEC/WH/NCL

Labour Department, the

Construction Industry Safety Award

MEC

Occupational Safety and

Scheme 2018/2019 - Certificate of

Health Council, Hong Kong

Good Performance (Construction of

Housing Authority, Hong Kong

Public Rental Housing Development

Housing Society and various

at Fanling Area 49)

organisations from the

construction industry and the

public and private institutions

Labour Department, the

Construction Industry Safety Award

MEC

Occupational Safety and

Scheme 2018/2019 - Gold Award of

Health Council, Hong Kong

Construction Sites - Sub-Contractor

Housing Authority, Hong Kong

category (Construction of Public

Housing Society and various

Rental Housing Development at

organisations from the

Fanling Area 49)

construction industry and the

public and private institutions

Labour Department, the

Construction Industry Safety Award

MEC

Occupational Safety and

Scheme 2018/2019 - Outstanding

Health Council, Hong Kong

Performance in Work-at-height Safety

Housing Authority, Hong Kong

Award - Sub-Contractor category

Housing Society and various

(Construction of Public Rental

organisations from the

Housing Development at Fanling Area

construction industry and the

49)

public and private institutions

Labour and Welfare Bureau and

Social Capital Builder Logo Award

WH

Community Investment and

Inclusion Fund

ESG Report 2018-2019

28

Issuer

Award

Company

Macao Chamber of Commerce

Caridade Social 2017-18

FEM/MEM/

YEM

Mandatory Provident Fund

E-Contribution Award & Support for

WH

Schemes Authority

MPF Management Award

Mandatory Provident Fund

Good MPF Employer 2017/18

FSES/FSEE/

Schemes Authority

YEC/MEC/FE/

EXT/ELS/EPS/

JET/TEC/WH/

NCL

Promoting Happiness Index

Happy Company Award 2019 5years+

FSEE/FSEET/

Foundation

WH

Promoting Happiness Index

Happy Company Award 2019

FSES

Foundation

SFK Construction Holdings

Sun Fook Kong Safety and

MEC

Limited

Environmental Awards Scheme 2018:

Zero Accident Award Certificate (Apr

2018 - Sep 2018)

Social Welfare Department

Bronze award for volunteer service

FSEE

(Organisation)

Social Welfare Department

Gold award for volunteer service

FSES

(Organisation)

Technological and Higher

Career Fair 2019 - Certificate of

FSEE

Education Institute of Hong

Appreciation

Kong

The Federation of Hong Kong

FHKI CSR Recognition Scheme: Industry

NCL

Industries

Cares Caring Certificate

The Federation of Hong Kong

BOCHK Corporate Environmental

NCL

Industries and Bank of China

Leadership Awards

(Hong Kong)

The Hong Kong Council of Social

10 Years PLUS Caring Company Logo

FSEE/WH/NCL

Service

Award

ESG Report 2018-2019

29

Issuer

Award

Company

The Hong Kong Council of Social

Caring Company Logo Award 2018/19

FSES

Service

The Hong Kong General

Partner Employer Excellence Award

EPS/YEC/MEC/

Chamber of Small and

2018/19 5 Years

FE

Medium Business

The Hong Kong General

Partner Employer Award 2018/19 5

FSEE

Chamber of Small and

Years

Medium Business

The Hong Kong General

Partner Employer Award 2018/19

JET/WH/NCL

Chamber of Small and

Medium Business

The Hong Kong Institution of

The HKIE Engineer Day - Appreciation

FSEE

Engineers

Certificate

The Hong Kong Institute of

IFAPC Outstanding Listed Companies

FSES

Financial Analysts and

Award 2018

Professional Commentators

Limited

The Hong Kong Productivity

Happiness at Work Promotional

WH/NCL

Council

Scheme

The Occupational Safety and

Joyful@Healthy Workplace Best

NCL

Health Council

Practices Award

The Shengyang Hope

2018 Excellent Public Welfare Partner -

FSEE PRC

Volunteers Association

Certificate of Honor

ESG Report 2018-2019

30

Memberships

Association

Membership Type

Company

Association of Engineering Professionals

Ordinary Membership

MEC

in Society

Business Environment Council Limited

Membership

EPS

Commissioning Specialists Association

Associate Membership

FE

Environmental Contractors Management

Membership

WH

Association

HK Electrical Contractors' Association Ltd

Life Membership

MEC/FE

HK Plumbing and Sanitary Ware Trade

Membership

EXT/MPL

Association Limited

Hong Kong Association for Testing,

Membership

ELS/JET

Inspection and Certification Limited

Hong Kong Brand Development Council

Corporate Member

WH

(Top Brand)

Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in

Membership

FSEE PRC

China

Hong Kong Cleaning Association Limited

Membership

WH

Hong Kong Computer Society

Membership

FSEE

Hong Kong Construction Material

General Membership

EXT

Association Limited

Hong Kong General Chamber of

Membership

WH

Commerce

Hong Kong Institution of Human

Membership

FSEE

Resource Management

Hong Kong Occupational Safety and

Membership

FSEE

Health Resource

Hong Kong Pest Management

Active Member

WH

Association

Hong Kong Shanghai Pudong Association

Membership

FSEE

Macau Air-conditioning & Refrigeration

Membership

YEM

Chamber of Commerce

ESG Report 2018-2019

31

Association

Membership Type

Company

Macao Chamber of Commerce

Membership

FEM/MEM/

YEM

Macau Construction Association

Life Membership

MEM/YEM

Macau Management Association

Membership

YEM

Occupational Safety & Health Council

Green Cross Group

WH

Shanghai Intelligent Building

Membership

FSEE PRC

Construction Association

Shanghai Fire Fighting Association

Membership

YECS

The Association of Registered Fire Service

Life Membership

MEC

Installation Contractors of HK Ltd

Ordinary Membership

FE

The Federation of Environmental and

Membership

WH

Hygienic Services

The HK Air Conditioning & Refrigeration

Fellow Membership

YEC

Association Ltd

Associate Membership

EXT/FE

The HK E&M Contractors' Association

Council Membership

YEC

Membership

MEC

The Hong Kong Green Building Council

Institutional Member

EPS/MEC/YEC

The Hong Kong General Chamber of

Membership

EXT/FE/MEC/

Commerce

YEC

The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical

Ordinary Membership

EXT/FE/MEC/

and Mechanical Contractors Limited

MPL/YEC

Water Quality Association

Membership

JET

ESG Report 2018-2019

32

List of Abbreviation

FSES

FSE Services Group Limited

FSEE

FSE Engineering Group Limited

FSEET

FSE Environmental Technologies Group Limited

ELS

FSE Environmental Laboratory Services Limited

EPS

Environmental Pioneers & Solutions Limited

EXT

Extensive Trading Company Limited

FE

Far East Engineering Services Limited

FEM

Far East Technical Service (Macao) Limited

JET

Joneson Environmental Technologies Limited

MEC

Majestic Engineering Company Limited

MEM

Majestic Engineering (Macao) Company Limited

MPL

Majestic Plumbing Engineers Limited

TEC

Tridant Engineering Company Limited

YEC

Young's Engineering Company Limited

YEM

Young's Engineering (Macao) Company Limited

FSEE PRC

FSE Engineering Limited

YECS

Young's Engineering (Shanghai) Company Limited

NCL

New China Laundry Group

WH

Waihong Services Group

ESG Report 2018-2019

33

PERFORMANCE DATA SUMMARY

HKEx KPI

Unit

FY2018/19

A. Environmental

A1.1

The types of emissions and respective emissions dataj

- NOx

Tonnes

9.25

- SOx

Tonnes

0.01

- PM

Tonnes

0.72

A1.2

Greenhouse gas emissions in total and intensity

Scope 1 emissions

Tonnes of CO2e

10,542

Scope 2 emissions

Tonnes of CO2e

5,960

Scope 3 emissions

Tonnes of CO2e

206

Total (Scope 1 and 2

Tonnes of CO2e

16,502

emissions)

Intensity (Scope 1

Tonnes of CO2e

2.66

and 2 emissions)

/FTE

A1.3

Total hazardous waste produced

Lube Oilk

-

in total

L

360

-

by intensity

L/FTE

0.21

Stoddard Solventl

-

in total

kg

11,015

-

by intensity

kg/FTE

34.21

A1.4

Total non-hazardous

waste producedm

Recycled Office

Paper

-

in total

kg

13,632

-

by intensity

kg/FTE

2.2

Newspaper and

Carton Boxesn

-

in total

kg

931

-

by intensity

kg/FTE

0.53

Bleach Containerso

-

in total

kg

13,171

-

by intensity

kg/FTE

2.96

  1. Based on the fuel consumption of the Group's vehicles in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC.
  2. This data is confined to our E&M engineering services and environmental management services.
  3. This data is confined to our facility services (NCL).
  4. Covers office operations in Hong Kong only.
  5. This data is confined to our E&M engineering services and environmental management services.
  6. This data is confined to our facility services (NCL and WH).

ESG Report 2018-2019

34

HKEx KPI

Unit

FY2018/19

A2.1

Energy consumption by type

Total Direct Energy

Consumption

-

in total

'000 kWh

51,879

-

by intensity

'000 kWh/FTE

8.37

Diesel Oil

-

in total

'000 kWh

7,764

-

by intensity

'000 kWh/FTE

1.25

Petrol

-

in total

'000 kWh

296

-

by intensity

'000 kWh/FTE

0.05

Total Indirect Energy

Consumption

(Purchased

Electricity)

'000 kWh

8,467

-

in total

'000 kWh/FTE

1.37

-

by intensity

Total Energy

Consumption

(Direct and Indirect)

-

in total

'000 kWh

60,346

-

by intensity

'000 kWh/FTE

9.74

A2.2

Water consumptionp

-

in total

m3

592,867

-

by intensity

m3/kg washed

0.02

B. Social

B1.1

Total workforce by employment type

Male

Female

and gender

Full-time

No. of people

2,683

3,514

Part-time

No. of people

125

469

Total workforce by employment type

Under 30

30-50

Above 50

and age group

Full-time

No. of people

636

1,833

3,728

Part-time

No. of people

27

156

411

B1.2

Employee turnover rate by gender

Male

Female

%

45.87

58.32

Employee turnover rate by age group

Under 30

30-50

Above 50

%

41.63

39.06

61.8

  1. This data is confined to our facility services (NCL).

ESG Report 2018-2019

35

HKEx KPI

Unit

FY2018/19

B2.1

Number and rate of work-related fatalities

-

By number

No. of people

0

-

By rate

%

0

B2.2

Lost days due to work injury

-

Staff

Days

8,881

B3.1

The percentage of employees trained by employee category and gender

-

Executive

%

92.86

-

Manager

%

91.03

-

Engineering and

%

82.63

Office Staff

-

Technical and

%

56.78

Operations Staff

-

Male

%

76.14

-

Female

%

54.18

B3.2

The average training hours completed per employee by employee category and

gender

Executive

Hours

32.21

Manager

Hours

21.74

Engineering and

Hours

34.9

Office Staff

Technical and

Hours

4.69

Operations Staff

Male

Hours

22.44

Female

Hours

3.63

B5.1

Number of Suppliers by Geographical Region

Hong Kong

Macau

PRC

Suppliers

No.

883

73

821

Subcontractors

No.

649

114

160

B6.1

Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to recalls for safety and

health reasons

0

B6.2

Number of products and service related complaints received

0

B7.1

Number of concluded cases regarding corrupt practices brought against the

company

No. of cases

0

ESG Report 2018-2019

36

HKEX ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX

Aspect

HKEx

Description

Page

KPI

Number/

Remarks

A. Environmental

A1

A1

General Disclosure

16 - 17

Emissions

A1.1

The types of emissions and respective

34

emissions data

A1.2

Greenhouse gas emissions in total and intensity

34

A1.3

Total hazardous waste produced and intensity

34

A1.4

Total non-hazardous waste produced and

34

intensity

A1.5

Description of measures to mitigate emissions

16 - 17

and results achieved

A1.6

Description of how hazardous and

18

non-hazardous wastes are handled, reduction

initiatives and results achieved

A2

A2

General Disclosure

18 - 20

Use of

A2.1

Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by

35

Resources

type in total and intensity

A2.2

Water consumption in total and intensity

35

A2.3

Description of energy use efficiency initiatives

16 - 17

and results achieved

A2.4

Description of whether there is any issue in

19

sourcing water that is fit for purpose, water

efficiency initiatives and results achieved.

A2.5

Total packaging material used for finished

Note (i)

products

A3

A3

General Disclosure

19 - 20

The

A3.1

Description of the significant impacts of

19 - 20

Environment

activities on the environment and natural

and Natural

resources and actions taken to manage them

Resources

ESG Report 2018-2019

37

Aspect

HKEx

Description

Page

KPI

Number/

Remarks

B. Social

Employment and Labour Practices

B1

B1

General Disclosure

6 - 8

Employment

B1.1

Total workforce by gender, employment type,

35

age group and geographical region

B1.2

Employee turnover rate by gender, age group

35

and geographical region

B2

B2

General Disclosure

14 - 15

Health and

B2.1

Number and rate of work-related fatalities

36

Safety

B2.2

Lost days due to work injury

36

B2.3

Description of occupational health and safety

14 - 15

measures adopted, how they are implemented

and monitored

B3

B3

General Disclosure

11

Development

B3.1

Percentage of employees trained by gender and

36

and Training

employee category

B3.2

Average training hours completed per

36

employee by gender and employee category

B4

B4

General Disclosure

6 - 8

Labour

Standards

Operating Practices

B5

B5

General Disclosure

20 - 21

Supply Chain

B5.1

Number of suppliers by geographical region

36

Management

B5.2

Description of practices relating to engaging

20 - 21

suppliers, number of suppliers where and how

the practices are being implemented and

monitored

ESG Report 2018-2019

38

Aspect

HKEx

Description

Page

KPI

Number/

Remarks

B6

B6

General Disclosure

21 - 22

Product

B6.1

Percentage of total products sold or shipped

36

Responsibility

subject to recalls for safety and health reasons

B6.2

Number of products and service related

36

complaints received and how they are dealt

with

B6.3

Description of practices relating to observing

22

and protecting intellectual property rights.

B6.4

Description of quality assurance process and

21

recall procedures

B6.5

Description of consumer data protection and

22

privacy policies, how they are implemented

and monitored

B7

B7

General Disclosure

15 - 16

Anti-corruption

B7.1

Number of concluded legal cases regarding

36

corrupt practices brought against the issuer or

its employees during the reporting period and

the outcomes of the cases

B7.2

Description of preventive measures and

15 - 16

whistle-blowing procedures, how they are

implemented and monitored

Community

B8

B8

General Disclosure

22 - 25

Community

B8.1

Focus areas of contribution

22 - 25

Investment

B8.2

Resources contributed to the focus area

22 - 25

Note:

  1. The use of packaging material has been identified and confirmed as non-material to FSE Services.

ESG Report 2018-2019

39

