FSE Engineering : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018-2019

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2018-2019 CONTENTS About this Report ...................................................................................................... 2 Governance Structure for Sustainability ..................................................................... 5 Our Human Capital..................................................................................................... 6 Our Environment ..................................................................................................... 16 Our Value Chain ....................................................................................................... 20 Our Community ....................................................................................................... 22 Awards and memberships in FY2018/19 ................................................................... 26 Performance Data Summary..................................................................................... 34 HKEx ESG Reporting Guide Content Index ................................................................. 37 ESG Report 2018-2019 1 ABOUT THIS REPORT About FSE Services Group Limited FSE Services Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group" or "FSE Services") consists of four divisions - FSE Engineering Group, FSE Environmental Technologies Group, Waihong Services Group and New China Laundry Group. With their professionalism and expertise, together with the extensive synergies created among the companies under FSE Services, the Group is able to build up a strong network and offers a full range of professional services to renowned clients and main contractors who are often engaged in property developments, public infrastructures, education and transportation facilities as well as entertainment and travel industries in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. Our Vision Better Life, Better Home, Better Quality to You Everyday Our Mission We offer superior service, we create an integrated, convenient and safe living environment.

CUSTOMERS: We provide customized service and maintain long term partnership. STAFF: We promote work-life balance and create a strong sense of belonging. COMMUNITY: We maintain sustainable development and contribute to community.

Our Core Value Quality

Teamwork

Integrity

Caring

Passion

Innovation ESG Report 2018-2019 2 Reporting Standard and Scope The Group prepared this Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report in accordance with the ESG Reporting Guide ("ESG Guide") issued by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx"). It details our performance, policies and strategies in four key areas including human capital, environment, value chain, and community for the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 (the "reporting year" or "FY2018/19"), and serves as a transparent channel for the Group to communicate its ESG-related initiatives and efforts to various stakeholders. This report covers the Group's E&M engineering services and environmental management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and Mainland China. The reporting scope of FY2018/19 has been expanded to include our two newly acquired major groups of companies under the Facility Services Segment, namely Waihong Services Group ("Waihong") and New China Laundry Group ("NCL"), to provide a complete account of our ESG performance. Reporting Scope for FY2018/19 Corporate Offices

Warehouse and Workshop Operations

E&M Engineering Segment Installation Division Maintenance Division Trading and Retail Sales of Building Materials

Environmental Management Services Segment

Facility Services Segment Waihong Services Group New China Laundry Group An ESG Content Index has been included in pages 37 - 39 for easy reference. We also welcome your feedback. Please send your suggestions or comments to johnlee@fseng.com.hk. ESG Report 2018-2019 3 Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality Assessment structured, three-stage materiality assessment was undertaken to identify important ESG issues to be included in the report. A stakeholder engagement exercise and materiality assessment were conducted by an independent consultant appointed by the Group. Stage 1: Identification To determine the current level of disclosure in the industry, a peer benchmarking exercise was conducted to review the ESG disclosure of local and international peers. Internal stakeholders were invited to complete an online survey to rank the importance of each ESG topic. Stage 2: Prioritisation The results of the peer benchmarking, the stakeholder engagement workshop conducted during the period from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2018 ("FY2017/18") and the latest online survey were combined and analysed. A prioritised list of potential material ESG issues was consolidated for further validation. Stage 3: Validation The consolidated list was considered by the senior management of the Group to finalise a list of material ESG issues and the relevant HKEx Aspects and Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") for disclosure in this report. ESG Report 2018-2019 4 GOVERNANCE STRUCTURE FOR SUSTAINABILITY Our Management Approach Under the leadership of an Executive Director, the Group's management committee oversees the implementation of the Group's Integrated Management System ("IMS") and sustainability policies. The IMS comprises three international management system standards - ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System. This integrated system allows us to monitor and manage ESG-related risks in an organised manner. In order to establish our IMS across operations in the Group, all departments are required to develop their own set of guidelines and are held responsible for compliance. The system is regularly audited by both internal and external parties and the results are studied by the Group's senior management to monitor performance and compliance. The effectiveness of the system is reported to the Company's board of directors on a regular basis. For more information on our corporate governance and risk management, please refer to the Group's Annual Report FY2018/19. Our Committees To strengthen enterprise-wide operational management and support our long-term development, the Group has established the following committees: Committee Purpose BIM Buildability Technologies ∙ To provide training and workshops on Building Committee Information Modeling ("BIM") ∙ To drive innovation and application of new technology Business Development ∙ To enhance business competitiveness Committee ∙ To explore new areas of development CSR Committee ∙ To encourage employee participation in social services ∙ To practice corporate citizenship and strengthen teamwork among employees Green & Safety Committee ∙ To establish a green enterprise culture and policy ∙ To strengthen environmental awareness ∙ To conduct regular safety workshops for employees and develop appropriate safety policies ESG Report 2018-2019 5 Committee Purpose IT, Technical & Training ∙ To introduce innovative technologies in the Committee industry and continuously improve business quality ∙ To provide training to retain and nurture talents Investor Relations Committee ∙ To develop strategies for involvement and cultivation of investors Labour Relations Committee ∙ To enable better communication with labour unions on labour-related issues Publication Committee ∙ To promote company brand development and enhance corporate communications Sports & Recreation Committee ∙ To promote a healthy and balanced lifestyle for employees and strengthen their sense of belonging Trade Association & Institution ∙ To gather feedback from contractors and other Committee business partners on government policies and drafted legislation Youth Committee ∙ To gather innovative ideas from early-career employees within the Group Caring Ambassador ∙ To build a culture of care ∙ To care for our employees and all stakeholders contributing to our operations OUR HUMAN CAPITAL Employees are the cornerstone of our business and the Group is fully committed to creating an inclusive, respectful and collaborative work environment. This includes embracing diversity regardless of nationality, race, religion, gender, age or family status; promoting development and learning; encouraging engagement and involvement and maintaining high safety and health standards. A Competent and Diverse Workforce Committed to creating benefits and value for individual staff as well as for the Group, we have established a set of well-defined and transparent policies and procedures on talent acquisition and employee dismissal, which allow the Group to manage its human resources in a more efficient way. As part of the principle of equal opportunity, our recruitment decisions are based on the candidate's knowledge, area of competence, ESG Report 2018-2019 6 qualifications, and experience. Our recruiting procedures comply with the applicable laws and regulations related to labour standards in all locations where we operate. Percentage of employees by age group and business segmenta 73% 45% 43% 29% 32% 26% 25% 24% 3% E&M Engineering Environmental Facility Services Management Services Under 30 30 - 50 Above 50 Our employees are rewarded with competitive remuneration packages and fringe benefits which are commensurate with their experiences and responsibilities. Our Employee Handbook stipulates the Group's policies and procedures, including benefits, compensation and professional behavioural expectations. We have established a fair and open performance appraisal system to monitor and evaluate employee performance annually. Guidelines are set out for performance appraisals to steer managers to make evidence-based objective decisions. The appraisals also serve as a two-way communication platform between employees and management to gather feedback and discuss their career goals. We respect data privacy of every staff member. Governed by the Group's Privacy Policy, all personal data collected from our current and former employees, including records of personal and family particulars, salary and allowances, and promotion assessment, are handled by designated personnel in strict confidence. Includes both full-time and part-time employees in Hong Kong, Macau and the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). ESG Report 2018-2019 7 To ensure compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirementsb, the management reviews our employment policies and guidelines on a regular basis. Additionally, our employment practices and expectations are provided to new recruits during an orientation session and briefings, while existing staff are reminded of the Group's expectations and requirements with relevant refresher workshops. During the reporting period, there were no cases of non-compliance with the laws and legislation relating to employment, labour practices and the prevention of child and forced labour in all locations where we operate. A Positive Workplace We believe that the well-being of all employees is essential to creating a positive workplace. The Group abides by the statutory requirements to ensure reasonable working hours and rest days are arranged for our staff. We have organised a range of staff engagement activities such as cuttlefish fishing night, Christmas party, orientation party for young engineers and technical staff, 7-a-side football matches, an annual mahjong competition, hiking, a barbecue night, birthday parties, afternoon tea gathering, and a variety of interest classes in order to accommodate the diverse interests of our employees. Apart from engagement activities with our staff such as presenting Long Service Recognition and Outstanding Employees Award, we have also extended our care to family members of our employees. For instance, our FSE Children Academic Star Award provides an opportunity for the children of our employees to receive awards for their academic excellence. We provide a range of communication channels to gather employee feedback, including regular lunch box meetings, newsletters, seminars and committee meetings. We seek to create more open communication channels between employees and management to ensure their voices are heard, initiate new staff development programmes and caring events and further develop our health and safety measures. The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, the Employment Ordinance (Cap. 57), the Labour Law of the PRC, the Provisions on Prohibition of Child Labour of the PRC, and the Labour Relations Law in Macau. ESG Report 2018-2019 8 Leather Working Interest Class Waihong organised two leather working classes for their staff members to customise their own leather card holders and passport holders under the guidance of experienced instructors. 2018 Orientation Party for New Young Staff FSEE Youth Committee organised an Orientation Party for 83 young staff who joined the company in 2018. It allowed them to communicate with each other and foster teamwork through enjoyable friendly competition. Christmas Party The Group organised a Christmas Party for our employees on 20 December 2018 at head office. A total of 435 staff attended and had a wonderful memorable Christmas Party by enjoying the food, games, lucky draw and photo-shooting with Santa. ESG Report 2018-2019 9 Cuttlefish Fishing Night On 14 June 2018 Friday night, FSEE organised a Cuttlefish Fishing Night for their employees as well as their family members. After an onboard buffet, they enjoyed cuttlefish fishing and had a good harvest on that night. BBQ Night 2019 On 26 April 2019, Waihong organised a barbecue night for their employees as well as their family members. A total of 150 participants joined us for a fun and relaxing night. Hiking in Wu Tip Shan The Group actively promote the well-being of our staff members. At NCL, a hiking activity was organised, as staff walked along the Wu Tip Shan trail to appreciate the beauty of nature. ESG Report 2018-2019 10 Managerial Retreat 2018 To strengthen communication among managerial staff, Waihong held a two-day trip to Macau. This served as an additional platform to further improve staff engagement and involvement outside of an office setting. Training and Development FSE Services encourages and organises job-specific training and development opportunities in order to further improve employees' work performance and enhance their career development within the Group. In a constantly changing business and social environment, it is important to equip our staff with up-to-date knowledge and skill set to remain competitive in the market. To suit the diverse needs of our operations, we arrange tailor-made training sessions on a variety of topics such as technical workshops, customer service excellence, stress management and application of emotional quotient ("EQ") and adversity quotient ("AQ") at work, communication skills and occupational health and safety. Our established Training and Education Subsidy Scheme allows the Group to cultivate a continuous learning culture and effectively explores the potential of our employees which helps fostering staff growth and development. We are also dedicated to nurturing young talents. To develop our young talents into well-rounded leaders of the future, eight young staff have been selected to join the 2-year YoungSTAR program in January 2019. In addition to the Graduate Scheme 'A' Training approved by The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Project Management Procedures Training Programme, a mentorship programme and the Big Brother and Sister Program for junior engineers have also been established since April 2018. ESG Report 2018-2019 11 AVERAGE TRAINING TOTAL TRAINING HOURSc HOURSd 77,462 11 HoursHours/Employee Total training hours by business segment E&M Engineering 62,099 Environmental Management Services 2,284 Facility Services 13,079 Average training hours completed per employee by business segment E&M Engineering 36.92 Environmental Management Services 25.10 Facility Services 2.61 c d Received by all employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC. Equals to total training hours divided by total number of employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC. ESG Report 2018-2019 12 Average training hours completed per employee by employee category Executive 32.21 Manager 21.74 Engineering and Office Staff 34.90 Technical and Operations Staff 4.69 Percentage of employees trained by employee category Executive 92.86% Manager 91.03% Engineering and Office Staff 82.63% Technical and Operations Staff 56.78% Annual Supervisory Workshop and Experiential Training At Waihong, we continue to invest in nurturing our talent through two core training programmes called Annual Supervisory Workshop and Experiential Training 2018. This year, to enhance staff safety awareness at the workplace, we invited a guest speaker from Asia Insurance to conduct sharing sessions for our frontline managerial and supervisory staff. By providing this workshop, staff can equip necessary skills and knowledge associated with workplace safety, and more importantly, cultivate a strongsafety culture internally. To further enhance the cohesiveness between our frontline staff and supporting staff at headquarters, we worked with experienced trainers from YWCA to organise our Experiential Training 2018. The activity-based programmes enable better communicationwith one another and solve problems in a collaborative manner. ESG Report 2018-2019 13 Occupational Health and Safety Caring, which is one of our six core corporate values, is the Group's top priority for building a safe, inclusive and caring workplace. We have implemented the OHSAS 18001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System to mitigate and control occupational health and safety hazards in our operations. In Mainland China, we adopt the GB/T28001-2011/OHSAS 18001:2007 Occupational Health and Safety Management System and the Safety Management Handbook, which effectively manage occupational health and safety hazards in our operations at all times. Our safety-related proactive and preventive measures are in place to eliminate and reduce occupational risks for our employees. To effectively manage and mitigate such health and safety risks, we carefully examine and analyse each potential hazard and actively engage with relevant stakeholders to develop and implement appropriate health and safety measures. Following the Group's success of inventing light-duty detachable gas cylinder carts to avoid welding injuries and overhead drilling system to prevent falls from height when engaging in ceiling drilling, we concentrate our efforts to reduce risks associated with working at height this year. We enhance the safety performance of our scissor working platforms by adding innovative features, which in turn allows the workers to perform work safely. The prototypes of the "innovative scissor platform" At Waihong, a risk reporting system is in place to monitor high-risk activities at the workplace. Information is collected by personnel in charge of the site, and consolidated at the designated department. The department will then implement relevant plans for onsite inspections and monitoring. In addition, we commission Registered Safety Officers ("RSOs") to perform regular safety inspections to identify potentially hazardous risks and ESG Report 2018-2019 14 recommend relevant control measures. The RSOs also conduct accident investigations, emergency preparedness and risk assessments in order to mitigate and manage any potential occupational health and safety hazards. Subcontractors' health and safety is also our top priority as the subcontractors work closely with our employees on site. We provide on-the-spot training to ensure work-related hazards and preventive measures are clearly communicated. To further enhance safety knowledge and awareness, our safety award scheme acknowledges subcontractors and workers with good performance in health and safety management. With the enhanced safety awareness of our staff and the safety measures that we have implemented, there were no work-related fatalities during the reporting year. Meanwhile, FSEE's average accident rate is 9.38 per 1,000 workers during the reporting year, lower than the published industrial average accident rate of 31.7 per 1,000 workers in 2018. We were further encouraged at Majestic Engineering Co. Ltd as we were presented with three safety awards jointly organised by the Labour Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Council, namely Gold Award in the Construction Site - Sub-contractor category, the Construction Site - Outstanding Performance in Work-at-height Safety Award and the Certificate of Good Performance in the Construction Industry Safety Award Scheme 2018/ 2019. During the reporting period, a total of 2 non-compliance cases were recorded regarding industrial safetye at Waihong relating to the provision of a safe working environment and the protection of employees from occupational hazards. Anti-Corruption We are committed to maintaining high ethical standards and integrity in our business operations. The Group's Employee Handbook details the requirements of professional conduct where all staff are required to comply. We have adopted strict rules on accepting gifts from business partners. An internal notice is also distributed to our staff as a reminder of the rules during festive seasons. Moreover, our Anti-Fraud Policy and Whistleblowing Policy provide a dedicated confidential reporting channel for employees and external stakeholders such as customers and suppliers to raise their concerns regarding unethical behaviour, and report malpractice and misconduct. This procedure The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, the Occupational Safety and Health Ordinance (Cap. 509); the Factories and Industrial Undertakings Ordinance (Cap. 59); and Law of the PRC on the Prevention and Treatment of Occupational Diseases. ESG Report 2018-2019 15 enables employees and management to collaborate to resolve any issues and avoid further misconduct. During the reporting period, the Group complied fully with laws and regulationsf relating to bribery, extortion, fraud and money laundering. OUR ENVIRONMENT Since the Group's core business involves a wide range of engineering services, indirect environmental impacts may arise from installation, commissioning and maintenance works. While there are no major environmental impacts associated with the nature of our business, it is our responsibility to contribute to a greener future in principle. We aim to enhance energy efficiency, reduce emissions, conserve resources, manage waste and promote environmental awareness to optimise the benefits of environmental protection. To monitor and manage our environmental performance, we have established an ISO 14001 Environmental Management System. This systematic approach allows us to effectively identify and mitigate the environmental issues associated with our operations through a continuous improvement cycle. Our Environmental Aspect Register records identified environmental issues in order to take appropriate mitigation measures in a timely manner and keep track of improvements over time. Energy Consumption and Emissions The Group aims to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions in our business operations. As electricity usage in the city mostly comes from buildings, we actively integrate green building principles in our services, and offer our clients with cost-effective and energy-efficient electrical and mechanical solutions. We also strive to reduce energy consumption in our daily operations. To conserve energy from the lighting and air conditioning systems, we have adopted the following measures: Installation of occupancy sensors to control lighting and outdoor air intake;

Installation of UV protection window film to help maintain the indoor temperature; and

Switching off lighting and air conditioning systems after working hours at the offices. The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance (Cap. 201). ESG Report 2018-2019 16 GHG INTENSITYg ENERGY INTENSITYh 2.66 9.74 Tonnes of CO2e/Full-time Employee '000 kWh/Full-time Employee FSES is a signatory of the "Energy Saving Charter" and the "4Ts Charter" launched by the Hong Kong Government's Environmental Protection Department ("EPD"). We believe that it is crucial to promote internal environmental awareness to achieve an overall reduction of our carbon footprint. We share energy saving tips with our employees through quarterly newsletters and emails to encourage behavioural change. Our active participation in external initiatives such as "No Air Con Night" and "Earth Hour" also reflects our staunch commitment and enhances energy conservation awareness among employees. Integrating Efficient Energy Management into Business Operations NCL has made a commitment to energy reduction by implementing the ISO 50001 Energy Management System. To further develop our energy efficiency practices, we have adopted a policy to guide our energy use, along with a relevant reduction target. To achieve this target, NCL has installed new flatwork ironers and fresh air dryer filters to further enhance energy efficiency during business operations. Compared with the baseline level in 2015, the total energy usage for drying and ironing operations has been reduced by 1.1% in 2018. g h Equals to total GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) generated by fuel consumption in fleet and electricity consumption divided by total number of full-time employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC. Equals to total energy consumption divided by total number of full-time employees in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC. ESG Report 2018-2019 17 Waste Management Chemical Waste In our daily engineering service operations, chemical waste such as lube oil may be generated, which requires specified treatment before disposal. We fully comply with the Waste Disposal Ordinance (Cap. 54) in Hong Kong by following strict procedures to ensure the proper and safe handling of chemical waste. As part of the EPD's requirement, we are registered as a Chemical Waste Producer, and only engage licensed waste collectors to collect and properly dispose of chemical waste. Additionally, Waihong purchases environmentally friendly chemical products to enhance their environmental performance in their sanitation and hygienic cleaning services. Steel Scrap A solid waste reduction programme was launched at our Fanling workshop to reduce the disposal of scrap pipe sections generated during steel pipe pre-fabrication processes. While we strive to achieve optimal resource utilisation, some pipe sections may not be reused after being cut into smaller pieces. Through our solid waste reduction programme, we recycle all unused pipe sections which helps conserve natural resources. We will continue to explore new technologies to maximise opportunities to reuse materials at our operations. Paper Waste With our newly-introduced Green Office Guidelines ("Guidelines"), we continue with our well-established policies to reduce paper waste. To encourage the reuse of paper which has only been printed on one side, scrap paper boxes are placed next to printers for employees. Paper recycling bins are also deployed at various locations. To further prevent reusable paper materials from being disposed of in landfills, we have extended our waste reduction policies to our site offices and workshops. We also purchase printing paper with green labels, and are coordinating with our main contractors to arrange monthly collection of waste paper by qualified collectors for recycling. During the year, there was no significant non-compliance with relevant laws and regulationsi relating to air and greenhouse gas emissions, discharges into water and land, and the generation of hazardous and non-hazardous waste. The laws and regulations that are the most relevant to the Group include, but not limited to, Air Pollution Control Ordinance (Cap.311); Noise Control Ordinance (Cap. 400); and Waste Disposal Ordinance (Cap. 354). ESG Report 2018-2019 18 Building a Culture of Sustainability We believe fostering behavioural change within the Group is key to driving sustainable growth. To nurture an environmentally friendly culture within the Group, the Green Office Guidelines were officially launched in November 2016. The Guidelines focus on paper use reduction, energy conservation and materials recycling at our offices, sites, workshops and plant rooms. Announcements have been made to all employees to introduce the new green initiatives. Instilling a Green Office Culture To enhance our internal environmental awareness over time, we continue to organise a series of green activities for our employees every year. We participated in Biz-Green Dress Day organised by the Construction Industry Council and the Hong Kong Green Building Council on 20 September 2018. This event targeted at reducing air-conditioning use in offices, as our employees followed the Biz-Green Dress Day Biz-Green Dress Code by dressing light yet professional on that day. Green activities are regularly organised to further promote environmental stewardship among our employees. In October 2018, we held an exhibition booth in the Eco Expo Asia 2018 event to present our environmental solutions. Our Green and Safety Committee organised an eco-tour for our staff to visit the Jockey Club Museum of Climate Change to enhance employees' understanding of sustainable development and green living. Incorporating Environmentally Friendly Design in Our Business Operations We recognise fresh water as a valuable and limited natural resource, therefore we are dedicated to implementing water-efficient measures in our operations. To enhance the water consumption efficiency in our laundry services, NCL adopts the built-in waste water recycling system in the continuous batch washer to recover waste water during the washing process. As a result, our fresh water consumption is reduced by approximately 49,000m3 per annum, equivalent to a decrease of 30% as compared with last year. ESG Report 2018-2019 19 Encouraging Self-initiated Environmental Projects FSES encourages junior engineers to submit proposals for self-initiated environmental projects. The Group will review the submitted proposals and evaluate their effectiveness in enhancing operational efficiency and environmental performance. For example, we have adopted renewable energy systems and energy efficient devices proposed by our junior engineers in several projects. Through this on-going programme, we hope to spark innovation and promote a collaborative atmosphere that enables our junior engineers to turn their ideas into reality. Research and Development Projects Over the years, FSES has strengthened its commitment in research and development to enhance our existing services and protect the environment. Through collaboration with The Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited ("NAMI"), FSES has participated in two R&D projects involving water treatment and solid waste treatment. Currently, we are running a pilot water treatment project whilst the solid waste treatment project is in the development phase. We will continue to explore new technologies for a greener future. OUR VALUE CHAIN Supply Chain Management Being one of the market leaders in our respective industries, we recognise the opportunity to extend sustainability considerations across its supply chain. In pursuit of long-term performance improvement, thereby effectively managing and mitigating supply chain risks, we actively incorporate responsible corporate practices into our supply chain management. Number of suppliers by Number of subcontractors geographical region by geographical region 4% 13% 17% 50% 46% 70% Hong Kong PRC Macau Hong Kong PRC Macau ESG Report 2018-2019 20 With an extensive network of suppliers and subcontractors, we select partners who share our sustainability vision. Our Procurement and Subletting Manual stipulates that potential suppliers and subcontractors are required to submit an application form and attend an interview, which will be assessed based on aspects such as project experience, reputation, safety and financial performance. If the criteria are met, the suppliers and subcontractors will be admitted to an approved list on a probationary basis. Until the completion of their first project, we will closely monitor newly admitted suppliers and subcontractors for 12 to 24 months before admitting them to the permanent approved list. With a comprehensive system in place, we regularly assess the performance of existing suppliers and subcontractors. For example, in our operations in Mainland China, suppliers and subcontractors are reviewed on a semi-annual basis and quarterly basis respectively, to ensure the quality and consistency of our services. Substandard suppliers and subcontractors will be suspended or even removed from our approved list in case of serious non-compliance. Applying Green Product Philosophy into Our Product Selection At our cleaning services, we are always exploring opportunities to enhance our environmental performance of our consumable materials. We order super-concentrated cleaning detergent instead of the traditional cleaning detergent to reduce plastic packaging. We have also achieved a 90% recycling rate for used bleach containers as a commitment in plastic waste recycling. With our green procurement principles in mind, suppliers' environmental performance is one of the key considerations within oursupplier selection process. Responsible Services The provision of efficient, professional and quality E&M engineering services is crucial to maintaining a high customer satisfaction rate. Apart from our long-standing IMS, guidelines have been established by each department to ensure a clear accountability within the organisation. In addition, FSES has adopted the international standard ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems to further demonstrate our commitment to quality standards. Regular audits are conducted to identify potential risks and defects in the production line and a standard audit system has been established for all our projects. In case of substantial quality and safety concerns, we will conduct in-depth investigations to identify the causes and execute appropriate measures to prevent recurrence of the incidents. ESG Report 2018-2019 21 We are always looking for opportunities to enhance customer experience. Therefore, we conducted quarterly customer satisfaction surveys to collect customer feedback on our projects in Hong Kong and Macau. In FY2018/19, we received an overall rating of 7.6/10 from our clients, consultants, contractors and other business partners. We will continue to work with our stakeholders and strive for continuous improvement. The Group is committed to safeguarding customer data and privacy. Our Employee Handbook stipulates clauses concerning the use and storage of customer data. Only authorised personnel have access to customer data and all personal data must be handled in an indiscriminate and appropriate manner. It is our responsibility to ensure that the products and services we provide do not involve any act of copyright infringement. All employees are required to follow the Company Policy on Matters relating to the Intellectual Property (Miscellaneous Amendments) Ordinance when carrying out their business duties, including the installation of computer software and the use of other copyrighted works. During the reporting year, we strictly complied with laws and regulations related to customer health and safety, advertising, labelling, intellectual property rights and privacy matters in all locations where we operate. OUR COMMUNITY With a deep-rooted spirit of giving back to the society, the group is dedicated to serving the environment and the needy, especially children, the elderly and other disadvantaged groups. During the reporting year, we went beyond Hong Kong and initiated various charitable activities in Macau and Mainland China. Contributing 2,280 volunteer hours, our enthusiastic colleagues served over 761 beneficiaries, creating positive impacts in our shared community. Caring for the Environment As an environmentally responsible company, we actively participate in an array of green living and energy-saving events to demonstrate our commitment and raise the environmental awareness of our employees. In collaboration with WWF-Hong Kong, we continued to participate in "Earth Hour 2019" in response to the global challenge of climate change. In October 2018, we supported "No Air Con Night 2018" organised by Green Sense and switched off the air conditioners at our offices from 7 pm to 7 am. We ESG Report 2018-2019 22 also supported "Biz-Green Dress Day 2018" organised by the Hong Kong Green Building Council, where employees were encouraged to dress light to reduce energy consumption from air conditioning. Over the festive season, we teamed up with Greeners Action during their "Lai See Packets Recycling and Reuse Programme 2019" to encourage our staff to recycle their lai see packets to help minimise waste generation and start a more environmentally-friendly festive tradition. To reduce food waste produced during festive periods, we participated in various food recycling programmes to promote a sharing and low-waste culture. During the Mid-Autumn Festival this year, we participated in Food Grace's event "Food Charter Movement 2018" and donated surplus mooncakes for distribution to underprivileged people in the local community. We also joined the "Chinese New Year Food Drive" organised by St. James Settlement over the Chinese New Year to share the joy of the holidays with less-fortunate families and elderly. Food and gift packs were collected from our staff and donated to St. James Settlement for distribution. Food Charter Movement 2018 and Chinese New Year Food Drive Caring for the Elderly To show appreciation for the contributions to our senior citizens made to the development of our community, we take part in various elderly services to express our respect and gratitude. For the tenth year, we have cooperated with the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals to show our love and care to the elderly. Our collaboration this year took us to the Stephen Yow Mok Shing Neighbourhood Elderly Centre to enjoy a day of togetherness and festivities. We also partnered with Hong Kong Christian Service to launch the monthly "Clean for Elderly House Campaign" in June 2018. A volunteer from our headquarters joins a team of three professional cleaners to visit senior citizens. While the professional cleaning crew helps tidying the senior's house, our volunteer has warm and joyous conversations with the elderly resident. Spreading our care across the border, we continued our collaboration with the Macao Federation of Trade Unions to provide home support services to senior citizens. ESG Report 2018-2019 23 Caring for Underprivileged Children Child welfare is one of the focus areas of our community services. Working closely with the Hans Andersen Club, we organised different activities for children from grass-roots families. We also partnered with the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association during the summer break in support of children through the "Joyful Summer School - Movie Day" event. We were delighted to be able to provide these children with an unforgettable day filled with games and a movie. In November 2018, our PRC volunteers arranged a visit to an orphanage in Beijing where the children created artworks with our volunteers and received learning kits and household goods. A Joyful Day in Children's Summer Holiday Caring for the Disadvantaged To promote social inclusion, we work closely with different organisations and shared seasonal cheer with the disadvantaged throughout the year. In our continued collaboration with the Hong Kong Down Syndrome Association, we prepared interactive games and art sessions for individuals with Down syndrome and autism during the Mid-Autumn Festival. We also continued our cooperation with the Evangelical Lutheran Church Social Service - Hong Kong ("ELCSS-HK") to provide support by joining 2018 International Rehabilitation Day and Ocean Park Fun Day for those in need. 2018 International Rehabilitation Day and Ocean Park Fun Day ESG Report 2018-2019 24 On 8 December 2018, we supported ELCSS-HK to organise the "Be A Superstar 2018" event for disadvantaged groups. Over 40 volunteers participated in this event and helped disadvantaged individuals fulfill their goals and dreams of performing on stage. Be a Superstar 2018 ESG Report 2018-2019 25 AWARDS AND MEMBERSHIPS IN FY2018/19 Awards and Recognitions Issuer Award Company Bordon Construction Company 1st Certificate of Honour for A&A MEC Limited - Best Performance in the First Assessment of Occupational Safety Management Construction Industry Council & Construction Industry Volunteer Award FSEE Construction Industry Sports - Merit Award for Participation & Volunteering Programme Department of Health and Joyful @ Healthy Workplace Best FSEE Occupational Safety and Practices Award (Enterprise / Health Council Organisation) - Merit Award Employees Retraining Board ERB Manpower Developer Award FSEE Scheme - Receiving the honour of "Manpower Developer 1st" (2010-2020) Employees Retraining Board ERB Manpower Developer Award WH Scheme Environmental Bureau Friends of EcoPark 2018 - Certificate of FSES/NCL/WH Appreciation Environmental Campaign Hong Kong Green Organisation FSEE/WH Committee Certification - Wastewi$e Certificate "Excellence Level" Environmental Campaign Hong Kong Green Organisation NCL Committee Certification Environmental Protection Appreciation of Certification of WH Department Supporting Food Waste Collection Food Grace The Green Mid-Autumn Festival 2018 FSEE/WH Campaign - Eat Wise Charter Home Affairs Bureau and Family 2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers FSEE/MEC/ Council Award Scheme - Special Mention YEC/FE/EPS/ 2017/18 (Gold) JET/WH ESG Report 2018-2019 26 Issuer Award Company Home Affairs Bureau and Family 2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers FSEE/MEC/ Council Award Scheme - Family-Friendly YEC/FE/EPS/ Employers 2017/18 JET/ELS/WH/ NCL Home Affairs Bureau and Family 2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers FSES/EXT Council Award Scheme - Meritorious Family-Friendly Employers 2017/18 Home Affairs Bureau and Family 2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers FSES/EXT/ELS Council Award Scheme - Special Mention 2017/18 Home Affairs Bureau and Family 2017/2018 Family-Friendly Employers FSES/FSEE/ Council Award Scheme - Awards for MEC/YEC/FE/ Breastfeeding Support 2017/18 EXT/WH Hong Kong Brand Development Hong Kong Top Brand Mark (Top Mark) WH Council Hong Kong Internet Registration Web Accessibility Recognition Scheme FSES/FSEE/ Corporation Limited 2018/19 - Gold Award FSEET Hong Kong Professional Building 2019 Building Inspectors Academy MPL Inspection Academy Awards - Quality subcontractors (Sanitary appliances / For drains and water supply) - Artisan House Hong Kong Professional Building 2019 Building Inspectors Academy MPL Inspection Academy Awards - Quality subcontractors (Sanitary appliances / For drains and water supply) - The Parkville) Hong Kong Productivity Council The 9th Hong Kong Outstanding WH/NCL and Committee on the Corporate Citizenship Awards for Promotion of Civic Education Enterprise Category Hong Kong Productivity Council The 9th Hong Kong Outstanding FSEE/FSES and Committee on the Corporate Citizenship Awards for Promotion of Civic Education Enterprise Category & Volunteer Category ESG Report 2018-2019 27 Issuer Award Company Hong Kong Q-Mark Council Hong Kong Green Mark Certificate WH Federation of Hong Kong Scheme Industries Hong Kong Q-Mark Council Hong Kong Q-Mark Service Scheme WH Federation of Hong Kong Industries Hospital Authority Hospital Authority New Year Run 2019 FSES - Donation Bronze Award Labour Department Good Employer Charter 2018 FSES/FSEE/ YEC/FE/EXT/ ELS/EPS/JET/ TEC/WH/NCL Labour Department, the Construction Industry Safety Award MEC Occupational Safety and Scheme 2018/2019 - Certificate of Health Council, Hong Kong Good Performance (Construction of Housing Authority, Hong Kong Public Rental Housing Development Housing Society and various at Fanling Area 49) organisations from the construction industry and the public and private institutions Labour Department, the Construction Industry Safety Award MEC Occupational Safety and Scheme 2018/2019 - Gold Award of Health Council, Hong Kong Construction Sites - Sub-Contractor Housing Authority, Hong Kong category (Construction of Public Housing Society and various Rental Housing Development at organisations from the Fanling Area 49) construction industry and the public and private institutions Labour Department, the Construction Industry Safety Award MEC Occupational Safety and Scheme 2018/2019 - Outstanding Health Council, Hong Kong Performance in Work-at-height Safety Housing Authority, Hong Kong Award - Sub-Contractor category Housing Society and various (Construction of Public Rental organisations from the Housing Development at Fanling Area construction industry and the 49) public and private institutions Labour and Welfare Bureau and Social Capital Builder Logo Award WH Community Investment and Inclusion Fund ESG Report 2018-2019 28 Issuer Award Company Macao Chamber of Commerce Caridade Social 2017-18 FEM/MEM/ YEM Mandatory Provident Fund E-Contribution Award & Support for WH Schemes Authority MPF Management Award Mandatory Provident Fund Good MPF Employer 2017/18 FSES/FSEE/ Schemes Authority YEC/MEC/FE/ EXT/ELS/EPS/ JET/TEC/WH/ NCL Promoting Happiness Index Happy Company Award 2019 5years+ FSEE/FSEET/ Foundation WH Promoting Happiness Index Happy Company Award 2019 FSES Foundation SFK Construction Holdings Sun Fook Kong Safety and MEC Limited Environmental Awards Scheme 2018: Zero Accident Award Certificate (Apr 2018 - Sep 2018) Social Welfare Department Bronze award for volunteer service FSEE (Organisation) Social Welfare Department Gold award for volunteer service FSES (Organisation) Technological and Higher Career Fair 2019 - Certificate of FSEE Education Institute of Hong Appreciation Kong The Federation of Hong Kong FHKI CSR Recognition Scheme: Industry NCL Industries Cares Caring Certificate The Federation of Hong Kong BOCHK Corporate Environmental NCL Industries and Bank of China Leadership Awards (Hong Kong) The Hong Kong Council of Social 10 Years PLUS Caring Company Logo FSEE/WH/NCL Service Award ESG Report 2018-2019 29 Issuer Award Company The Hong Kong Council of Social Caring Company Logo Award 2018/19 FSES Service The Hong Kong General Partner Employer Excellence Award EPS/YEC/MEC/ Chamber of Small and 2018/19 5 Years FE Medium Business The Hong Kong General Partner Employer Award 2018/19 5 FSEE Chamber of Small and Years Medium Business The Hong Kong General Partner Employer Award 2018/19 JET/WH/NCL Chamber of Small and Medium Business The Hong Kong Institution of The HKIE Engineer Day - Appreciation FSEE Engineers Certificate The Hong Kong Institute of IFAPC Outstanding Listed Companies FSES Financial Analysts and Award 2018 Professional Commentators Limited The Hong Kong Productivity Happiness at Work Promotional WH/NCL Council Scheme The Occupational Safety and Joyful@Healthy Workplace Best NCL Health Council Practices Award The Shengyang Hope 2018 Excellent Public Welfare Partner - FSEE PRC Volunteers Association Certificate of Honor ESG Report 2018-2019 30 Memberships Association Membership Type Company Association of Engineering Professionals Ordinary Membership MEC in Society Business Environment Council Limited Membership EPS Commissioning Specialists Association Associate Membership FE Environmental Contractors Management Membership WH Association HK Electrical Contractors' Association Ltd Life Membership MEC/FE HK Plumbing and Sanitary Ware Trade Membership EXT/MPL Association Limited Hong Kong Association for Testing, Membership ELS/JET Inspection and Certification Limited Hong Kong Brand Development Council Corporate Member WH (Top Brand) Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce in Membership FSEE PRC China Hong Kong Cleaning Association Limited Membership WH Hong Kong Computer Society Membership FSEE Hong Kong Construction Material General Membership EXT Association Limited Hong Kong General Chamber of Membership WH Commerce Hong Kong Institution of Human Membership FSEE Resource Management Hong Kong Occupational Safety and Membership FSEE Health Resource Hong Kong Pest Management Active Member WH Association Hong Kong Shanghai Pudong Association Membership FSEE Macau Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Membership YEM Chamber of Commerce ESG Report 2018-2019 31 Association Membership Type Company Macao Chamber of Commerce Membership FEM/MEM/ YEM Macau Construction Association Life Membership MEM/YEM Macau Management Association Membership YEM Occupational Safety & Health Council Green Cross Group WH Shanghai Intelligent Building Membership FSEE PRC Construction Association Shanghai Fire Fighting Association Membership YECS The Association of Registered Fire Service Life Membership MEC Installation Contractors of HK Ltd Ordinary Membership FE The Federation of Environmental and Membership WH Hygienic Services The HK Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Fellow Membership YEC Association Ltd Associate Membership EXT/FE The HK E&M Contractors' Association Council Membership YEC Membership MEC The Hong Kong Green Building Council Institutional Member EPS/MEC/YEC The Hong Kong General Chamber of Membership EXT/FE/MEC/ Commerce YEC The Hong Kong Federation of Electrical Ordinary Membership EXT/FE/MEC/ and Mechanical Contractors Limited MPL/YEC Water Quality Association Membership JET ESG Report 2018-2019 32 List of Abbreviation FSES FSE Services Group Limited FSEE FSE Engineering Group Limited FSEET FSE Environmental Technologies Group Limited ELS FSE Environmental Laboratory Services Limited EPS Environmental Pioneers & Solutions Limited EXT Extensive Trading Company Limited FE Far East Engineering Services Limited FEM Far East Technical Service (Macao) Limited JET Joneson Environmental Technologies Limited MEC Majestic Engineering Company Limited MEM Majestic Engineering (Macao) Company Limited MPL Majestic Plumbing Engineers Limited TEC Tridant Engineering Company Limited YEC Young's Engineering Company Limited YEM Young's Engineering (Macao) Company Limited FSEE PRC FSE Engineering Limited YECS Young's Engineering (Shanghai) Company Limited NCL New China Laundry Group WH Waihong Services Group ESG Report 2018-2019 33 PERFORMANCE DATA SUMMARY HKEx KPI Unit FY2018/19 A. Environmental A1.1 The types of emissions and respective emissions dataj - NOx Tonnes 9.25 - SOx Tonnes 0.01 - PM Tonnes 0.72 A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total and intensity Scope 1 emissions Tonnes of CO2e 10,542 Scope 2 emissions Tonnes of CO2e 5,960 Scope 3 emissions Tonnes of CO2e 206 Total (Scope 1 and 2 Tonnes of CO2e 16,502 emissions) Intensity (Scope 1 Tonnes of CO2e 2.66 and 2 emissions) /FTE A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced Lube Oilk - in total L 360 - by intensity L/FTE 0.21 Stoddard Solventl - in total kg 11,015 - by intensity kg/FTE 34.21 A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste producedm Recycled Office Paper - in total kg 13,632 - by intensity kg/FTE 2.2 Newspaper and Carton Boxesn - in total kg 931 - by intensity kg/FTE 0.53 Bleach Containerso - in total kg 13,171 - by intensity kg/FTE 2.96 Based on the fuel consumption of the Group's vehicles in Hong Kong, Macau and PRC. This data is confined to our E&M engineering services and environmental management services. This data is confined to our facility services (NCL). Covers office operations in Hong Kong only. This data is confined to our E&M engineering services and environmental management services. This data is confined to our facility services (NCL and WH). ESG Report 2018-2019 34 HKEx KPI Unit FY2018/19 A2.1 Energy consumption by type Total Direct Energy Consumption - in total '000 kWh 51,879 - by intensity '000 kWh/FTE 8.37 Diesel Oil - in total '000 kWh 7,764 - by intensity '000 kWh/FTE 1.25 Petrol - in total '000 kWh 296 - by intensity '000 kWh/FTE 0.05 Total Indirect Energy Consumption (Purchased Electricity) '000 kWh 8,467 - in total '000 kWh/FTE 1.37 - by intensity Total Energy Consumption (Direct and Indirect) - in total '000 kWh 60,346 - by intensity '000 kWh/FTE 9.74 A2.2 Water consumptionp - in total m3 592,867 - by intensity m3/kg washed 0.02 B. Social B1.1 Total workforce by employment type Male Female and gender Full-time No. of people 2,683 3,514 Part-time No. of people 125 469 Total workforce by employment type Under 30 30-50 Above 50 and age group Full-time No. of people 636 1,833 3,728 Part-time No. of people 27 156 411 B1.2 Employee turnover rate by gender Male Female % 45.87 58.32 Employee turnover rate by age group Under 30 30-50 Above 50 % 41.63 39.06 61.8 This data is confined to our facility services (NCL). ESG Report 2018-2019 35 HKEx KPI Unit FY2018/19 B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities - By number No. of people 0 - By rate % 0 B2.2 Lost days due to work injury - Staff Days 8,881 B3.1 The percentage of employees trained by employee category and gender - Executive % 92.86 - Manager % 91.03 - Engineering and % 82.63 Office Staff - Technical and % 56.78 Operations Staff - Male % 76.14 - Female % 54.18 B3.2 The average training hours completed per employee by employee category and gender Executive Hours 32.21 Manager Hours 21.74 Engineering and Hours 34.9 Office Staff Technical and Hours 4.69 Operations Staff Male Hours 22.44 Female Hours 3.63 B5.1 Number of Suppliers by Geographical Region Hong Kong Macau PRC Suppliers No. 883 73 821 Subcontractors No. 649 114 160 B6.1 Percentage of total products sold or shipped subject to recalls for safety and health reasons 0 B6.2 Number of products and service related complaints received 0 B7.1 Number of concluded cases regarding corrupt practices brought against the company No. of cases 0 ESG Report 2018-2019 36 HKEX ESG REPORTING GUIDE CONTENT INDEX Aspect HKEx Description Page KPI Number/ Remarks A. Environmental A1 A1 General Disclosure 16 - 17 Emissions A1.1 The types of emissions and respective 34 emissions data A1.2 Greenhouse gas emissions in total and intensity 34 A1.3 Total hazardous waste produced and intensity 34 A1.4 Total non-hazardous waste produced and 34 intensity A1.5 Description of measures to mitigate emissions 16 - 17 and results achieved A1.6 Description of how hazardous and 18 non-hazardous wastes are handled, reduction initiatives and results achieved A2 A2 General Disclosure 18 - 20 Use of A2.1 Direct and/or indirect energy consumption by 35 Resources type in total and intensity A2.2 Water consumption in total and intensity 35 A2.3 Description of energy use efficiency initiatives 16 - 17 and results achieved A2.4 Description of whether there is any issue in 19 sourcing water that is fit for purpose, water efficiency initiatives and results achieved. A2.5 Total packaging material used for finished Note (i) products A3 A3 General Disclosure 19 - 20 The A3.1 Description of the significant impacts of 19 - 20 Environment activities on the environment and natural and Natural resources and actions taken to manage them Resources ESG Report 2018-2019 37 Aspect HKEx Description Page KPI Number/ Remarks B. Social Employment and Labour Practices B1 B1 General Disclosure 6 - 8 Employment B1.1 Total workforce by gender, employment type, 35 age group and geographical region B1.2 Employee turnover rate by gender, age group 35 and geographical region B2 B2 General Disclosure 14 - 15 Health and B2.1 Number and rate of work-related fatalities 36 Safety B2.2 Lost days due to work injury 36 B2.3 Description of occupational health and safety 14 - 15 measures adopted, how they are implemented and monitored B3 B3 General Disclosure 11 Development B3.1 Percentage of employees trained by gender and 36 and Training employee category B3.2 Average training hours completed per 36 employee by gender and employee category B4 B4 General Disclosure 6 - 8 Labour Standards Operating Practices B5 B5 General Disclosure 20 - 21 Supply Chain B5.1 Number of suppliers by geographical region 36 Management B5.2 Description of practices relating to engaging 20 - 21 suppliers, number of suppliers where and how the practices are being implemented and monitored ESG Report 2018-2019 38 Aspect HKEx Description Page KPI Number/ Remarks B6 B6 General Disclosure 21 - 22 Product B6.1 Percentage of total products sold or shipped 36 Responsibility subject to recalls for safety and health reasons B6.2 Number of products and service related 36 complaints received and how they are dealt with B6.3 Description of practices relating to observing 22 and protecting intellectual property rights. B6.4 Description of quality assurance process and 21 recall procedures B6.5 Description of consumer data protection and 22 privacy policies, how they are implemented and monitored B7 B7 General Disclosure 15 - 16 Anti-corruption B7.1 Number of concluded legal cases regarding 36 corrupt practices brought against the issuer or its employees during the reporting period and the outcomes of the cases B7.2 Description of preventive measures and 15 - 16 whistle-blowing procedures, how they are implemented and monitored Community B8 B8 General Disclosure 22 - 25 Community B8.1 Focus areas of contribution 22 - 25 Investment B8.2 Resources contributed to the focus area 22 - 25 Note: The use of packaging material has been identified and confirmed as non-material to FSE Services. ESG Report 2018-2019 39 Attachments Original document

