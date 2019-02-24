FSE Engineering : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 331)
INTERIM RESULTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the six months ended
31 December
2017 (restated)(i)
% Change
HK$MRevenue
Gross profit
Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company(ii)
Basic earnings per share(ii)
: : : :
-
2,381.8 -3.8%
-
288.2 +1.2%
-
120.9 -6.1%
HK$0.25
HK$0.27 -7.4%The Board declared the payment of an interim dividend of HK10.1 cents (2017: HK7.8 cents) per share for the six months ended 31 December 2018(iii).
Note (i)Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
Note (ii)During the six months ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounting to HK$113.5M (equivalent to basic earnings per share of HK$0.25), representing a decrease of HK$7.4M or 6.1% as compared with HK$120.9M (restated) for the same period last year.
This amount increased by 30.8% as compared with HK$86.8M (equivalent to basic earnings per share of HK$0.19) as previously reported in the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2017, which does not include the profit of HK$34.1M made by the facility services business during the six months ended 31 December 2017 accounted for pursuant to its application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control as mentioned in Note (i) above.
Note (iii) The interim dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2018 of HK10.1 cents per share to be paid in March 2019 represents a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% (Six months ended 31 December 2017: 40.4%, based on the Group's profit for the six months ended 31 December 2017 attributable to equity holders of the Company of
HK$86.8M as previously reported in the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2017, which does not include the profit of HK$34.1M made by the facility services business during the six months ended 31 December 2017).
RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of FSE Services Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 31 December 2018.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED
For the six months ended
31 December
|
2018
|
2017
|
(restated)*
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
Revenue
|
3
|
2,291,720
|
2,381,758
|
Cost of services and sales
|
(2,000,000)
|
(2,093,542)
|
─────────
|
─────────
|
Gross profit
|
291,720
|
288,216
|
Other income/gains, net
|
4
|
678
|
3,011
|
General and administrative expenses
|
(158,383)
|
(153,378)
|
─────────
|
─────────
|
Operating profit
|
5
|
134,015
|
137,849
|
Finance income
|
2,629
|
9,941
|
Finance costs
|
-
|
(177)
|
─────────
|
─────────
|
Profit before income tax
|
136,644
|
147,613
|
Income tax expenses
|
6
|
(23,096)
|
(26,744)
|
─────────
|
─────────
|
Profit for the period attributable to
|
equity holders of the Company
|
113,548
|
120,869
|
═════════
|
═════════
|
Earnings per share for profit attributable to
|
equity holders of the Company
|
(expressed in HK$)
|
- Basic and diluted
|
7
|
0.25
|
0.27
|
═════════
|
═════════
*Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - UNAUDITED
For the six months ended
31 December
2018
2017 (restated)*
HK$'000
HK$'000
Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated income statement: Currency translation differences
Reclassification of revaluation reserve to profit or loss upon maturity of available-for-sale financial assets,
113,548 -----------------
120,869 -----------------
(6,925) 8,038
net of tax - 60 Fair value change of available-for-sale financial assets,
net of tax - 2
Item that will not be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated income statement: Remeasurement gains on long service payment liabilities,
net of tax
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
938 ─────────
(5,987) -----------------
2,121 ───────── 10,221 -----------------
Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company
107,561 ═════════
131,090 ═════════
*
Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - UNAUDITED
ASSETS Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment Investment property
Land use rights
Other intangible assets
Deposits for purchase of equipment Deferred income tax assetsCurrent assets Inventories Contract assets
Amounts due from customers for contract works Trade and other receivables
Cash and bank balances
Total assets
EQUITY Share capital Reserves
Total equityAs at 31 December 2018
Note
HK$'000 (Unaudited)
As at 30 June 2018
HK$'000 (Audited)
395,723 412,242
11,428 11,620
20,726 21,230
52,371 52,796
4,908 11,603 ───────── 496,759 -----------------36,362
180,786 -
9
1,177,136
521,883 ───────── 1,916,167 ----------------- 2,412,926 ═════════
- 14,329 ───────── 512,217 -----------------
26,006
-
343,029
1,278,947
407,561 ───────── 2,055,543 ----------------- 2,567,760 ═════════
45,000 45,000
640,061 592,350
───────── 685,061 ═════════
───────── 637,350 ═════════
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)
As at 31 December 2018
Note
HK$'000 (Unaudited)
As at 30 June 2018
HK$'000 (Audited)LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities Long service payment liabilities
Current liabilities Contract liabilities
Amounts due to customers for contract works Trade and other payables
Taxation payable
Total liabilities
Total equity and liabilities
Net current assets
Total assets less current liabilities
25,638 25,419
21,093 21,320
───────── 46,731 -----------------
451,642
-
10
1,196,550
32,942 ───────── 1,681,134 -----------------1,727,865 ═════════ 2,412,926 ═════════ 235,033 ═════════ 731,792 ═════════
───────── 46,739 -----------------
-
475,397
1,343,323
64,951 ───────── 1,883,671 -----------------1,930,410 ═════════ 2,567,760 ═════════ 171,872 ═════════ 684,089 ═════════