FSE Engineering : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2018

INTERIM RESULTS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the six months ended 31 December 2017 (restated)(i) % Change HK$MRevenue Gross profit Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company(ii) Basic earnings per share(ii) : : : : 2,381.8 -3.8%

288.2 +1.2%

120.9 -6.1% HK$0.25 HK$0.27 -7.4%The Board declared the payment of an interim dividend of HK10.1 cents (2017: HK7.8 cents) per share for the six months ended 31 December 2018(iii). Note (i)Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Note (ii)During the six months ended 31 December 2018, the Group recorded profit attributable to equity holders of the Company amounting to HK$113.5M (equivalent to basic earnings per share of HK$0.25), representing a decrease of HK$7.4M or 6.1% as compared with HK$120.9M (restated) for the same period last year. This amount increased by 30.8% as compared with HK$86.8M (equivalent to basic earnings per share of HK$0.19) as previously reported in the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2017, which does not include the profit of HK$34.1M made by the facility services business during the six months ended 31 December 2017 accounted for pursuant to its application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control as mentioned in Note (i) above. Note (iii) The interim dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2018 of HK10.1 cents per share to be paid in March 2019 represents a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% (Six months ended 31 December 2017: 40.4%, based on the Group's profit for the six months ended 31 December 2017 attributable to equity holders of the Company of HK$86.8M as previously reported in the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2017, which does not include the profit of HK$34.1M made by the facility services business during the six months ended 31 December 2017).

113.5

RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of FSE Services Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED

For the six months ended

31 December

2018 2017 (restated)* Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 2,291,720 2,381,758 Cost of services and sales (2,000,000) (2,093,542) ───────── ───────── Gross profit 291,720 288,216 Other income/gains, net 4 678 3,011 General and administrative expenses (158,383) (153,378) ───────── ───────── Operating profit 5 134,015 137,849 Finance income 2,629 9,941 Finance costs - (177) ───────── ───────── Profit before income tax 136,644 147,613 Income tax expenses 6 (23,096) (26,744) ───────── ───────── Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company 113,548 120,869 ═════════ ═════════ Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the Company (expressed in HK$) - Basic and diluted 7 0.25 0.27 ═════════ ═════════

*Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME - UNAUDITED

For the six months ended

31 December

2018

2017 (restated)*

HK$'000

HK$'000

Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated income statement: Currency translation differences

Reclassification of revaluation reserve to profit or loss upon maturity of available-for-sale financial assets,

113,548 -----------------

120,869 -----------------

(6,925) 8,038

net of tax - 60 Fair value change of available-for-sale financial assets,

net of tax - 2

Item that will not be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated income statement: Remeasurement gains on long service payment liabilities,

net of tax

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

938 ─────────

(5,987) -----------------

2,121 ───────── 10,221 -----------------

Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to equity holders of the Company

107,561 ═════════

131,090 ═════════

*

Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - UNAUDITED

ASSETS Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment Investment property

Land use rights

Other intangible assets

Deposits for purchase of equipment Deferred income tax assetsCurrent assets Inventories Contract assets

Amounts due from customers for contract works Trade and other receivables

Cash and bank balances

Total assets

EQUITY Share capital Reserves

Total equityAs at 31 December 2018

Note

HK$'000 (Unaudited)

As at 30 June 2018

HK$'000 (Audited)

395,723 412,242

11,428 11,620

20,726 21,230

52,371 52,796

4,908 11,603 ───────── 496,759 -----------------36,362

180,786 -

9

1,177,136

521,883 ───────── 1,916,167 ----------------- 2,412,926 ═════════

- 14,329 ───────── 512,217 -----------------

26,006

-

343,029

1,278,947

407,561 ───────── 2,055,543 ----------------- 2,567,760 ═════════

45,000 45,000

640,061 592,350

───────── 685,061 ═════════

───────── 637,350 ═════════

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION - UNAUDITED (CONTINUED)

As at 31 December 2018

Note

HK$'000 (Unaudited)

As at 30 June 2018

HK$'000 (Audited)LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities Long service payment liabilities

Current liabilities Contract liabilities

Amounts due to customers for contract works Trade and other payables

Taxation payable

Total liabilities

Total equity and liabilities

Net current assets

Total assets less current liabilities

25,638 25,419

21,093 21,320

───────── 46,731 -----------------

451,642

-

10

1,196,550

32,942 ───────── 1,681,134 -----------------1,727,865 ═════════ 2,412,926 ═════════ 235,033 ═════════ 731,792 ═════════

───────── 46,739 -----------------

-

475,397

1,343,323

64,951 ───────── 1,883,671 -----------------1,930,410 ═════════ 2,567,760 ═════════ 171,872 ═════════ 684,089 ═════════