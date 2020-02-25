FSE Engineering : Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2019 0 02/25/2020 | 11:23pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 331) INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS For the six months ended 31 December 2018 % Change 2019 (restated)(i) HK$M HK$M Revenue : 2,420.3 2,532.6 -4.4% Gross profit : 372.9 372.2 +0.2% Profit attributable to shareholders : 144.0 138.9 +3.7% of the Company Basic earnings per share : HK$0.32 HK$0.31 +3.2% The Board declared the payment of an interim dividend of HK12.8 cents (For the six months ended 31 December 2018: HK10.1 cents) per ordinary share to the ordinary shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019(ii). Note (i) Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Note (ii) The interim dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2019 of HK12.8 cents per share to be paid in March 2020 represents a dividend payout ratio of 54.1%, calculated based on the Group's adjusted profit for the six months ended 31 December 2019 attributable to ordinary shareholders of HK$106.4M (i.e. after excluding the profit of HK$37.3M made by the property and facility management services business during the period from 1 July 2019 to 16 December 2019, the day of completion of the Group's acquisition of the property and facility management services business as described in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, and preferred distribution to the holder of convertible preference shares of HK$0.3M for the six months ended 31 December 2019 from the Group's profit attributable to shareholders of the Company of HK$144.0M) (For the six months ended 31 December 2018: 40.0%, calculated based on the Group's profit for the six months ended 31 December 2018 attributable to shareholders of the Company of HK$113.5M as previously reported in the Group's condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2018 which does not include the profit of HK$25.4M made by the property and facility management services business during the six months ended 31 December 2018 accounted for pursuant to its application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control as mentioned in Note (i) above). - 1 - RESULTS The board of directors (the "Board") of FSE Services Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the six months ended 31 December 2019. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT - UNAUDITED For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 (restated)* Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 3 2,420,336 2,532,553 Cost of services and sales (2,047,449) (2,160,398) ───────── ───────── Gross profit 372,887 372,155 Other income/gains, net 4 1,927 1,021 General and administrative expenses (199,916) (209,058) ───────── ───────── Operating profit 5 174,898 164,118 Finance income 3,297 2,640 Finance costs (2,503) (201) Share of results of an associated company and joint ventures 467 473 ───────── ───────── Profit before income tax 176,159 167,030 Income tax expenses 6 (32,125) (28,124) ───────── ───────── Profit for the period 144,034 138,906 ═════════ ═════════ Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 144,023 138,888 Non-controlling interests 11 18 ───────── ───────── 144,034 138,906 ═════════ ═════════ Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of the Company (expressed in HK$) Basic and diluted 7 0.32 0.31 ═════════ ═════════ Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME UNAUDITED For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 (restated)* HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the period 144,034 138,906 ---------------- ---------------- Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated income statement: Currency translation differences (3,400) (6,925) Item that will not be subsequently reclassified to condensed consolidated income statement: Remeasurement gains/(losses) on defined benefit retirement scheme, net of tax 1,048 (1,294) Remeasurement (losses)/gains on long service payment liabilities, net of tax (1,637) 979 ───────── ───────── Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (3,989) (7,240) ---------------- ---------------- Total comprehensive income for the period 140,045 131,666 ═════════ ═════════ Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 140,034 131,648 Non-controlling interests 11 18 ───────── ───────── 140,045 131,666 ═════════ ═════════ Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. - 3 - CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED As at As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Notes (Unaudited) (restated)* ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 396,553 406,957 Investment property 11,043 11,235 Right-of-use assets 2 67,743 - Land use rights 20,060 20,432 Other intangible assets 77,259 78,137 Interests in an associated company 64 79 Interests in joint ventures 934 934 Deferred income tax assets 7,040 9,337 Pension assets 3,903 2,849 ───────── ───────── 584,599 529,960 ---------------- ---------------- Current assets Trade and other receivables 9 1,436,988 1,529,692 Contract assets 349,148 290,822 Inventories 52,832 40,206 Cash and bank balances 502,675 562,205 ───────── ───────── 2,341,643 2,422,925 ---------------- ---------------- Total assets 2,926,242 2,952,885 ═════════ ═════════ EQUITY Ordinary shares 45,000 45,000 Convertible preference shares 140,900 - Reserves 152,373 809,267 ───────── ───────── Shareholders' funds 338,273 854,267 Non-controlling interests 78 67 ───────── ───────── Total equity 338,351 854,334 ═════════ ═════════ Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION UNAUDITED (CONTINUED ) As at As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Notes (Unaudited) (restated)* LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 1(c) 562,817 - Lease liabilities 2 30,486 - Long service payment liabilities 34,088 31,849 Deferred income tax liabilities 29,355 29,415 ───────── ───────── 656,746 61,264 ---------------- ---------------- Current liabilities Trade and other payables 10 1,647,210 1,718,602 Contract liabilities 156,428 224,119 Borrowings - 30,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 2 38,845 - Taxation payable 88,662 64,566 ───────── ───────── 1,931,145 2,037,287 ---------------- ---------------- Total liabilities 2,587,891 2,098,551 ═════════ ═════════ Total equity and liabilities 2,926,242 2,952,885 ═════════ ═════════ Net current assets 410,498 385,638 ═════════ ═════════ Total assets less current liabilities 995,097 915,598 ═════════ ═════════ Comparative figures have been restated for the Group's application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control. Details of the restatements are set out in Note 1(c) to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. - 5 - NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1 Basis of preparation and accounting policies This unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 31 December 2019 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA"). The interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2019, which has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs"). The significant accounting policies applied are consistent with those set out in the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2019, except for the adoption of new standards as described below. Adoption of new standards, amendments, interpretations and improvements to existing standards by the Group

For the six months ended 31 December 2019, the Group adopted the following new standard, amendments, interpretations and improvements to existing standards which are effective for the accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019 and relevant to the Group's operations: HKFRS 16 Leases HKFRS 9 Amendments Prepayment Features with Negative Compensation HKAS 19 Amendments Plan Amendment, Curtailment or Settlement HKAS 28 Amendments Long-term Interests in Associates and Joint Ventures HK(IFRIC) - Int 23 Uncertainty over Income Tax Treatments Annual Improvements 2015 - 2017 cycle The Group's adoption of the above pronouncements neither has any material effect on the results and financial position of the Group nor any substantial changes in the Group's accounting policies and presentation of its consolidated financial statements, except for HKFRS 16 as described below: HKFRS 16 "Leases" HKFRS 16 addresses the definition of a lease and recognition and measurement of leases and establishes principles for reporting useful information to users of financial statements about the leasing activities of both lessees and lessors. A key change arising from HKFRS 16 is that most operating leases are accounted for on the statements of financial position for lessees. The Group is a lessee of certain premises and properties which are previously classified as operating leases. HKFRS 16 provides a new provision for the accounting treatment of leases when the Group is the lessee. Almost all leases should be recognised in the form of assets (for the right-of-use) and financial liabilities (for the payment obligations). Short-term leases of twelve months or less and leases of low-value assets are exempted from the recognition. The new standard therefore results in an increase in assets and financial liabilities in the consolidated statements of financial position. As for the financial performance impact in the consolidated income statements, straight-line depreciation expense on the right-of-use assets and the interest expenses on the lease liabilities are recognised and no rental expenses are recognised. The combination of a straight-line depreciation of the right-of-use assets and the effective interest rate method applied to the lease liabilities will result in a higher total charge to the consolidated income statements in the initial years of the lease, and decreasing expenses during the latter part of the lease term. - 6 - The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 from 1 July 2019, but has not restated its comparative amounts for the period ended 31 December 2018 as permitted under the specific transition provisions in the standards. The effects of the adoption are set out in note 2 below. Amendments to existing standards that have been issued but not yet effective and have not been early adopted by the Group

The following amendments to existing standards, that are relevant to the Group's operations, have been issued but not yet effective for the Group's financial year beginning on 1 July 2019 and have not been early adopted by the Group: Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after Conceptual Framework for Revised Conceptual Framework 1 January 2020 Financial Reporting 2018 for Financial Reporting HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Definition of Material 1 January 2020 Amendments HKFRS 3 Amendments Definition of a Business 1 January 2020 HKFRS 17 Insurance Contracts 1 January 2021 HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 Sale or Contribution of Assets To be determined Amendments between an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of the above pronouncements to the Group and considered that there will not be any substantial changes to the Group's accounting policies and presentation of its consolidated financial statements. Application of merger accounting for business combinations under common control by the Group

On 18 October 2019, the Company and FSE Property Management Group Limited ("FPMGL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, as the purchaser and FSE Management Company Limited ("FMC"), a fellow subsidiary of the Company, as a vendor entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement, pursuant to which FMC agreed to sell, and the Company agreed to purchase (or to procure a wholly-owned subsidiary to purchase) the entire issued share capital (the "Sale Share") of Legend Success Investments Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Target Group") at an initial sum of consideration of HK$704.9 million, subject to subsequent adjustment by reference to the change in the net tangible asset value ("NTAV") of the Target Group from 30 June 2019 to the date of completion of the acquisition. Pursuant thereto, the Company has nominated FPMGL to buy the Sale Share. The initial sum of consideration was satisfied by the Company through (i) the payment of HK$564.0 million in cash and (ii) a non-cash consideration of HK$140.9 million through the issuance and allotment by the Company of 43,676,379 non-voting redeemable convertible preference shares of HK$0.10 each at the issue price of HK$3.2260 per share to FMC, credited as fully paid. The Group's payment for the initial cash consideration for this transaction was mainly financed by a bank loan with a principal amount of HK$563.9 million drawn in December 2019, which bears interest at 0.7% per annum over Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate. As at 31 December 2019, the carrying amount of this bank loan, net of unamortised transaction costs, was HK$562.8 million. The convertible preference shares are convertible into 43,676,379 ordinary shares of the Company at an initial price of HK$3.2260 per share, subject to adjustments, at any time within 10 years following its issuance date of 16

December 2019. The acquisition was completed on 16 December 2019 (the "Completion Date") and a positive NTAV adjustment of HK$38.5 million was made to the consideration for this transaction, which thus in aggregate amounts to HK$743.4 million. 7 - The total amount of such consideration has been charged directly to the Group's reserves. A final cash payment of the consideration of HK$38.5 million was made on 13 February 2020 with reference to the unaudited net tangible asset value of the Target Group as at the Completion Date. The Target Group is principally engaged in the provision of property and facility management services, property agency and related services for buildings, carparks management services and guarding services in Hong Kong. The acquisition was considered as a business combination under common control as FPMGL and the Target Group are both ultimately controlled by FSE Holdings Limited. The acquisition of the Target Group was accounted for using merger accounting in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Guideline 5 "Merger Accounting for Common Control Combinations" ("AG 5") issued by the HKICPA. Accordingly, the acquired Target Group was included in the condensed consolidated financial statements from the beginning of the earliest period presented as if the Target Group acquired had always been part of the Group. As a result, the Group has included the operation results of the Target Group and eliminated its transactions with the Target Group, as if the acquisition had been completed on the earliest date being presented. Effect on the condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended

31 December 2019 (unaudited): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired Adjustments control) Group (Note) Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 2,163,655 277,626 (20,945) 2,420,336 Cost of services and sales (1,880,634) (187,760) 20,945 (2,047,449) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Gross profit 283,021 89,866 - 372,887 Other income/gains, net 1,460 467 - 1,927 General and administrative expenses (158,181) (41,735) - (199,916) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Operating profit 126,300 48,598 - 174,898 Finance income 3,248 49 - 3,297 Finance costs (1,918) (585) - (2,503) Share of result of an associated company and joint ventures - 467 - 467 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Profit before income tax 127,630 48,529 - 176,159 Income tax expenses (24,235) (7,890) - (32,125) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Profit for the period 103,395 40,639 - 144,034 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 103,395 40,628 - 144,023 Non-controlling interests - 11 - 11 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 103,395 40,639 - 144,034 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of the Company (expressed in HK$) - Basic and diluted 0.23 0.09 - 0.32 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Note: The adjustments represent the elimination of revenue charged between the Group and the Acquired Group. - 8 - Effect on the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period ended 31 December 2019 (unaudited): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired control) Group Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the period 103,395 40,639 144,034 -------------- --------------- --------------- Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated income statement: Currency translation differences (3,400) - (3,400) Item that will not be subsequently reclassified to consolidated income statement: Remeasurement gains on defined retirement scheme, net of tax - 1,048 1,048 Remeasurement losses on long service payment liabilities, net of tax (1,415) (222) (1,637) ──────── ──────── ──────── Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax (4,815) 826 (3,989) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total comprehensive income for the period 98,580 41,465 140,045 ════════ ════════ ════════ Attributable to : Shareholders of the Company 98,580 41,454 140,034 Non-controlling interests - 11 11 ──────── ──────── ──────── 98,580 41,465 140,045 ════════ ════════ ════════ - 9 - Effect on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 (unaudited): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired Adjustments control) Group (Note) Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 383,151 13,402 - 396,553 Investment property 11,043 - - 11,043 Right-of-use assets 54,293 13,450 - 67,743 Land use rights 20,060 - - 20,060 Other intangible assets 51,401 25,858 - 77,259 Interests in an associated company - 64 - 64 Interests in joint ventures - 934 - 934 Deferred income tax assets 7,008 32 - 7,040 Pension assets - 3,903 - 3,903 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 526,956 57,643 - 584,599 -------------- -------------- -------------- -------------- Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,344,234 101,545 (8,791) 1,436,988 Contract assets 349,148 - - 349,148 Inventories 52,832 - - 52,832 Cash and bank balances 377,758 124,917 - 502,675 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 2,123,972 226,462 (8,791) 2,341,643 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total assets 2,650,928 284,105 (8,791) 2,926,242 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ EQUITY Ordinary shares 45,000 - - 45,000 Convertible preference shares 140,900 - - 140,900 Reserves 28,672 123,701 - 152,373 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Shareholders' funds 214,572 123,701 - 338,273 Non-controlling interests - 78 - 78 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total equity 214,572 123,779 - 338,351 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Note: The adjustment represents the elimination of trade and other receivables of the Group owed by the Acquired Group. - 10 - Effect on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2019 (unaudited) (continued): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired Adjustments control) Group (Note) Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 562,817 - - 562,817 Lease liabilities 24,609 5,877 - 30,486 Long service payment liabilities 22,367 11,721 - 34,088 Deferred income tax liabilities 26,748 2,607 - 29,355 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 636,541 20,205 - 656,746 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,542,216 113,785 (8,791) 1,647,210 Contract liabilities 156,428 - - 156,428 Current portion of lease liabilities 31,156 7,689 - 38,845 Taxation payable 70,015 18,647 - 88,662 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 1,799,815 140,121 (8,791) 1,931,145 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total liabilities 2,436,356 160,326 (8,791) 2,587,891 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Total equity and liabilities 2,650,928 284,105 (8,791) 2,926,242 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Net current assets 324,157 86,341 - 410,498 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Total assets less current liabilities 851,113 143,984 - 995,097 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Note: The adjustment represents the elimination of trade and other receivables of the Group owed by the Acquired Group. - 11 - Effect on the condensed consolidated income statement for the six months ended

31 December 2018 (unaudited): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired Adjustments control) Group (Note) Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 2,291,720 255,442 (14,609) 2,532,553 Cost of services and sales (2,000,000) (175,007) 14,609 (2,160,398) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Gross profit 291,720 80,435 - 372,155 Other income/gains, net 678 343 - 1,021 General and administrative expenses (158,383) (50,675) - (209,058) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Operating profit 134,015 30,103 - 164,118 Finance income 2,629 11 - 2,640 Finance costs - (201) - (201) Share of result of an associated company and joint ventures - 473 - 473 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Profit before income tax 136,644 30,386 - 167,030 Income tax expenses (23,096) (5,028) - (28,124) ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Profit for the period 113,548 25,358 - 138,906 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 113,548 25,340 - 138,888 Non-controlling interests - 18 - 18 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 113,548 25,358 - 138,906 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of the Company (expressed in HK$) - Basic and diluted 0.25 0.06 - 0.31 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Note: The adjustments represent the elimination of revenue charged between the Group and the Acquired Group. - 12 - Effect on the condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the period ended 31 December 2018 (unaudited): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired control) Group Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit for the period 113,548 25,358 138,906 -------------- --------------- --------------- Other comprehensive (loss)/income: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to consolidated income statement: Currency translation differences (6,925) - (6,925) Item that will not be subsequently reclassified to consolidated income statement: Remeasurement losses on defined retirement scheme, net of tax - (1,294) (1,294) Remeasurement gains on long service payment liabilities, net of tax 938 41 979 ──────── ──────── ──────── Other comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (5,987) (1,253) (7,240) -------------- -------------- -------------- Total comprehensive income for the period 107,561 24,105 131,666 ════════ ════════ ════════ Attributable to : Shareholders of the Company 107,561 24,087 131,648 Non-controlling interests - 18 18 ──────── ──────── ──────── 107,561 24,105 131,666 ════════ ════════ ════════ - 13 - Effect on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June

2019 (unaudited): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired Adjustments control) Group (Note) Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 393,945 13,012 - 406,957 Investment property 11,235 - - 11,235 Land use rights 20,432 - - 20,432 Other intangible assets 51,946 26,191 - 78,137 Interests in an associated company - 79 - 79 Interests in joint ventures - 934 - 934 Deferred income tax assets 9,337 - - 9,337 Pension assets - 2,849 - 2,849 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 486,895 43,065 - 529,960 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Current assets Trade and other receivables 1,422,927 115,166 (8,401) 1,529,692 Contract assets 290,822 - - 290,822 Inventories 40,206 - - 40,206 Cash and bank balances 447,043 115,162 - 562,205 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 2,200,998 230,328 (8,401) 2,422,925 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total assets 2,687,893 273,393 (8,401) 2,952,885 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ EQUITY Ordinary shares 45,000 - - 45,000 Reserves 727,020 82,247 - 809,267 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Shareholders' funds 772,020 82,247 - 854,267 Non-controlling interests - 67 - 67 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total equity 772,020 82,314 - 854,334 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Note: The adjustment represents the elimination of trade and other receivables of the Group owed by the Acquired Group. - 14 - Effect on the condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at 30 June

2019 (unaudited) (continued): Effect of The Group business (before combination business under common combination control of under common the Acquired Adjustments control) Group (Note) Consolidated HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Long service payment liabilities 21,055 10,794 - 31,849 Deferred income tax liabilities 26,787 2,628 - 29,415 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 47,842 13,422 - 61,264 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Current liabilities Trade and other payables 1,590,093 136,910 (8,401) 1,718,602 Contract liabilities 224,119 - - 224,119 Borrowings - 30,000 - 30,000 Taxation payable 53,819 10,747 - 64,566 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── 1,868,031 177,657 (8,401) 2,037,287 --------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- Total liabilities 1,915,873 191,079 (8,401) 2,098,551 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Total equity and liabilities 2,687,893 273,393 (8,401) 2,952,885 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Net current assets 332,967 52,671 - 385,638 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Total assets less current liabilities 819,862 95,736 - 915,598 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Note: The adjustment represents the elimination of trade and other receivables of the Group owed by the Acquired Group. No other significant adjustments were made by the Group during the period to the net profit or loss of any entities of the Group and Acquired Group as a result of the business combination under common control to achieve consistency of accounting policies. 2 Changes in accounting policies As explained in Note 1(a) above, the Group has adopted HKFRS 16 starting from 1 July 2019, which resulted in changes in its accounting policies and adjustments to the amounts recognised in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. As allowed in the specific transition provision in the standard, comparative amounts have not been restated. On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as at 1 July 2019. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 July 2019 was 3.7%. Upon initial recognition, right-of-use assets for leases were measured at the amounts equal to the lease liabilities in the condensed consolidated statement of financial position. After the initial recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities at 1 July 2019, the Group as a lessee has recognised interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liabilities, 15 - and the depreciation of the right-of-use assets, instead of the previous accounting policy of recognising rental expenses incurred under operating leases on a straight-line basis over the lease term. In applying HKFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;

the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of twelve months or less as at 1 July 2019 as short-term leases;

short-term leases; the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The following table summarises the opening effect on the Group's adoption of HKFRS 16 as at 1 July 2019 and the amounts of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities recognised as at 1 July 2019 and 31 December 2019: As at 1 July 2019 As at Without the Effects of the 31 December adoption of adoption of 2019 HKFRS 16 HKFRS 16 As restated HK'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position (extract) Non-current assets Right-of-use assets 67,743 - 78,913 78,913 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 30,486 - 44,049 44,049 Current liabilities Lease liabilities 38,845 - 34,864 34,864 The adoption of HKFRS 16 has no significant impact to the Group's condensed consolidated income statement, condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income, condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity and net cash flow from operating, investing and financing activities on the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended 31 December 2019. - 16 - 3 Revenue and segment information The executive directors are the Group's chief operating decision-makers ("CODM"). Management has determined the operating segments based on the information reviewed by the CODM for the purposes of allocating resources and assessing performance. The Group's revenue represents the electrical and mechanical ("E&M") engineering services income, environmental management services income and income from trading of building materials, facility services income and property and facility management services income. An analysis of the Group's revenue is as follows: For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue Contracting 1,413,231 1,597,124 Maintenance services 72,405 69,599 Sales of goods 34,988 44,596 Facility services 622,086 565,792 Property and facility management services 277,626 255,442 ───────── ───────── Total 2,420,336 2,532,553 ═════════ ═════════ The CODM considers the business from product and service perspectives and the Group is organised into four major business segments according to the nature of products and services provided: E&M engineering - Provision of engineering services and trading of building materials; Environmental management services - Trading of environmental products and provision of related engineering and consultancy services; Facility services - Management of cleaning and waste disposal services, recycling and environmental disposal services and provision of laundry services; and Property and facility management services - Provision of property and facility management services, property agency and related services for buildings, carparks management services and guarding services. The CODM assesses the performance of the operating segments based on each segment's operating profit. The measurement of segment operating profit excludes the effects of unallocated corporate expenses and non-recurring events. In addition, finance income and costs are not allocated to segments. Operating expenses of a functional unit are allocated to the relevant segment which is the predominant user of the services provided by the unit. Operating expenses of other shared services which cannot be allocated to a specific segment and corporate expenses are included as unallocated corporate expenses. - 17 - Segment assets are those operating assets that are employed by a segment in its operating activities. Segment assets are determined after deducting related allowances that are reported as direct offsets in the statement of financial position. Segment assets consist primarily of property, plant and equipment, investment property, right-of-use assets, land use rights, other intangible assets, interests in an associated company, interests in joint ventures, deferred income tax assets, pension assets, trade and other receivables, contract assets, inventories and cash and bank balances. Segment liabilities are those operating liabilities that result from the operating activities of a segment. Segment liabilities do not include other liabilities that are incurred for financing rather than operating purposes unless the segment is engaged in financing activities. As at 31 December 2019, unallocated assets and unallocated liabilities represented the assets and liabilities not arising from the operations of the operating segments. Prior year's corresponding segment information that is presented for comparative purposes has been restated to conform with AG 5 issued by the HKICPA as a result of the acquisition of the Target Group which detailed in Note 1(c). Capital expenditure comprises mainly additions to property, plant and equipment and right-of- use assets. - 18 - For the six months ended and as at 31 December 2019

The segment results for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and other segment items included in the condensed consolidated income statement are as follows: Property and Environmental facility E&M management Facility management Inter-segment engineering services services services elimination Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue - External 1,484,093 36,531 622,086 277,626 - 2,420,336 Revenue - Internal 4,019 1,918 23,095 - (29,032) - ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total revenue 1,488,112 38,449 645,181 277,626 (29,032) 2,420,336 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Timing of revenue recognition Over time 1,455,158 36,384 645,181 277,626 (29,001) 2,385,348 At a point of time 32,954 2,065 - - (31) 34,988 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total revenue 1,488,112 38,449 645,181 277,626 (29,032) 2,420,336 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Operating profit before unallocated corporate expenses 113,719 5,453 20,960 48,528 - 188,660 Unallocated corporate expenses (13,762) ──────── Operating profit 174,898 Finance income 3,297 Finance costs (2,503) Share of results of an associated company and joint ventures 467 ──────── Profit before income tax 176,159 Income tax expenses (32,125) ──────── Profit for the period 144,034 ════════ Other items Depreciation 12,346 747 6,334 1,755 - 21,182 Amortisation of right-of-use assets 8,361 - 7,432 4,065 - 19,858 Amortisation of land use rights 290 - - - - 290 Amortisation of other intangible assets 185 - 240 333 - 758 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ The segment assets and liabilities as at 31 December 2019 and capital expenditure for the six months ended 31 December 2019 are as follows: Property and Environmental facility E&M management Facility management engineering services services services Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 1,809,923 40,880 533,536 284,105 2,668,444 Unallocated assets 257,798 ──────── Total assets 2,926,242 ════════ Segment liabilities 1,560,601 15,259 245,425 151,535 1,972,820 Unallocated liabilities 615,071 ──────── Total liabilities 2,587,891 ════════ Total capital expenditure 9,322 974 7,251 2,160 19,707 ════════ - 19 - For the six months ended 31 December 2018 and as at 30 June 2019

The segment results for the six months ended 31 December 2018, as restated, and other segment items included in the condensed consolidated income statement are as follows: Property and Environmental facility E&M management Facility management Inter-segment engineering services services services elimination Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue - External, as restated 1,676,109 35,210 565,792 255,442 - 2,532,553 Revenue - Internal , as restated 910 1,547 16,252 - (18,709) - ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total revenue, as restated 1,677,019 36,757 582,044 255,442 (18,709) 2,532,553 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Timing of revenue recognition Over time, as restated 1,634,194 34,947 582,044 255,442 (18,670) 2,487,957 At a point of time 42,825 1,810 - - (39) 44,596 ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── ──────── Total revenue, as restated 1,677,019 36,757 582,044 255,442 (18,709) 2,532,553 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ Operating profit before unallocated corporate expenses , as restated 106,246 5,057 23,978 31,012 - 166,293 Unallocated corporate expenses (2,175) ──────── Operating profit, as restated 164,118 Finance income, as restated 2,640 Finance costs, as restated (201) Share of result of an associated company and joint ventures, as restated 473 ──────── Profit before income tax, as restated 167,030 Income tax expenses, as restated (28,124) ──────── Profit for the period, as restated 138,906 ════════ Other items Depreciation, as restated 12,813 898 8,565 1,754 - 24,030 Amortisation of right-of-use assets - - - - - - Amortisation of land use rights 290 - - - - 290 Amortisation of other intangible assets, as restated 185 - 240 333 - 758 ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ ════════ The segment assets and liabilities as at 30 June 2019 and capital expenditure for the six months ended 31 December 2018, as restated, are as follows: Property and Environmental facility E&M management Facility management engineering services services services Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets, as restated 1,887,204 46,816 486,357 273,393 2,693,770 Unallocated assets, as restated 259,115 ──────── Total assets, as restated 2,952,885 ════════ Segment liabilities, as restated 1,677,243 22,292 203,885 191,079 2,094,499 Unallocated liabilities, as restated 4,052 ──────── Total liabilities, as restated 2,098,551 ════════ Total capital expenditure, as restated 2,374 247 3,183 5,113 10,917 ════════ - 20 - Revenue from external customers by geographical areas is based on the geographical location of the customers. Revenue is allocated based on the regions in which the customers are located as follows: For the six months ended 31 December 20192018 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue Hong Kong 2,096,107 2,104,339 Mainland China 207,086 371,311 Macau 117,143 56,903 ───────── ───────── Total 2,420,336 2,532,553 ═════════ ═════════ The non-current assets excluding deferred tax assets and pension assets are allocated based on the regions in which the non-current assets are located as follows: As at As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets, other than deferred tax assets and pension assets Hong Kong 514,642 463,305 Mainland China 29,388 29,789 Macau 29,626 24,680 ───────── ───────── Total 573,656 517,774 ═════════ ═════════ 4 Other income/gains, net For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Rental income 1,176 1,264 Ex-gratia payment from the government for retirement of motor vehicles 225 87 Exchange losses, net (614) (906) Gain/(loss) on disposal of property, plant and equipment, net 635 (8) Sundries 505 584 ───────── ───────── Total 1,927 1,021 ═════════ ═════════ - 21 - 5 Operating profit For the six months ended 31 December 20192018 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Operating profit is stated after charging/(crediting): Cost of inventories sold 21,324 27,727 Raw materials and consumables used 387,113 532,809 Subcontracting fees 828,713 853,310 Staff costs (including Directors' emoluments) 834,329 777,850 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 20,990 23,838 Depreciation of investment property 192 192 Amortisation of right-of-use assets 19,858 - Amortisation of land use rights 290 290 Amortisation of other intangible assets 758 758 Operating lease rental for land and buildings 5,414 26,275 Impairment loss on receivables 2 3,198 Reversal of impairment loss on trade receivables (46) (627) (Reversal of provision)/provision for inventories (18) 351 ═════════ ═════════ 6 Income tax expenses For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current income tax Hong Kong profits tax 29,903 25,104 Mainland China taxation 167 2,260 Macau taxation (378) (2,033) Deferred income tax expenses 2,433 2,793 ───────── ───────── Total 32,125 28,124 ═════════ ═════════ Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2018: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profit. Taxation on Mainland China and Macau profits has been calculated on the estimated assessable profit for the period at the rates of taxation prevailing in the jurisdictions in which the Group operates. These rates range from 12% to 25% for the six months ended 31 December 2018 and 2019. - 22 - 7 Earnings per share for profit attributable to shareholders of the Company Basic

The calculation of basic earnings per share for the period is based on the following: For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 144,023 138,888 Less: Preferred distribution to the holder of convertible preference shares (371) - ───────── ───────── Earnings used in the basic earnings per share calculation 143,652 138,888 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue (shares in thousands) 450,000 450,000 Basic earnings per share (HK$) 0.32 0.31 ═════════ ═════════ Diluted

During the six months ended 31 December 2019, the Company issued convertible preference shares, with details set out in Note 1(c), which are treated as contingently issuable potential ordinary shares under HKAS 33 "Earnings per Share". Since the conditions for their conversion were not met as at 31 December 2019, therefore, the effect of their conversion is not included in the calculation of the diluted earnings per share for six months ended 31 December 2019. As a result, the diluted earnings per share equals to the basic earnings per share for the six months ended 31 December 2019.

During the six months ended 31 December 2018, the Company did not have any dilutive potential ordinary shares and therefore the diluted earnings per share equals basic earnings per share for the six months ended 31 December 2018. 8 Dividend At a meeting held on 26 February 2020, the Board has resolved to declare the payment of an interim dividend of HK12.8 cents (For the six months ended 31 December 2018: HK10.1 cents) per ordinary share to the ordinary shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019, equivalent to a total amount of HK$57.60 million (For the six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$45.45 million). The interim dividend will be paid in cash. - 23 - 9 Trade and other receivables The ageing analysis of the Group's trade receivables (including amounts due from related parties of trading in nature) based on the invoice due date, net of provision for impairment, is as follows: As at As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 Current to 90 days 492,740 529,771 91 to 180 days 44,539 34,264 Over 180 days 15,011 11,094 ───────── ───────── Total 552,290 575,129 ═════════ ═════════ 10 Trade and other payables The ageing analysis of the Group's trade payables (including amounts due to related parties of trading in nature) based on invoice date is as follows: As at As at 31 December 30 June 2019 2019 (restated) HK$'000 HK$'000 1 to 90 days 218,798 217,574 91 to 180 days 13,005 4,835 Over 180 days 20,791 1,922 ───────── ───────── Total 252,594 224,331 ═════════ ═════════ - 24 - MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS BUSINESS REVIEW During the six months ended 31 December 2019 (the "period under review"), the Group recorded revenue amounting to HK$2,420.3 million, representing a decrease of HK$112.3 million or 4.4%, as compared with HK$2,532.6 million (restated) for the six months ended 31 December 2018 (the "same period last year"). Profit attributable to shareholders for the period under review was HK$144.0 million, representing an increase of HK$5.1 million or 3.7% as compared with HK$138.9 million (restated) for the same period last year, mainly reflecting the stable gross profit contribution with an overall savings in general and administrative expenses despite the one-off professional fees for the acquisition of the property and facility management services business, partly offset by the higher income tax expenses. The expanded business scale after the completion of the acquisition of the property and facility management services business provides a broader and more diversified revenue stream and enhanced profit source to the Group. E&M ENGINEERING SEGMENT The Group maintained its position as one of the leading E&M engineering companies in Hong Kong, capable of providing a comprehensive range of E&M engineering services. It also continued to run strong its E&M engineering operations in Mainland China and Macau. On top of its full range of licences and qualifications and effectiveness in managing tendering risks, the Group has integrated operating and control procedures, strong networks of well- established customers and suppliers, and an experienced and well-trained workforce to support all of its operations. Thus, the Group has strong confidence in securing and undertaking integrated E&M engineering projects in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau. In addition, the Group is committed to creating a greener society. To help build a sustainable environment, it has been constantly optimising design and exploring innovative methods. At the project level, the Group incorporates green building principles into application of building services equipment; and adopts green building design, modular integrated construction (MiC), Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DfMA) to reduce energy usage, carbon footprint and construction waste. In order to help improve its operational efficiency and project management, the Group invests in innovative construction technologies such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), modularisation and prefabrication, Robotic Total Solution (RTS) and Sky Drilling Machine (SDM), 3D laser scanning and mobile solutions. Going ahead, the Group will continue to focus on applying its core competencies to raise customer satisfaction and ensure sustainable growth and profitability of its business. It shall give first priority to large-scale projects including design and construction contracts from the government, public infrastructure works, hospital development projects, public housing and subsidised housing projects, as well as private commercial and residential building projects. As at 31 December 2019, the Group's E&M engineering projects encompassed a wide range of buildings and facilities, including government buildings and facilities, offices, shopping malls, convention and exhibition centres, hotels, integrated resorts, residential properties, universities, hospitals and airport facilities, which have a total gross value of contract sum of HK$9,137 million with a total outstanding contract sum of HK$7,428 million. - 25 - During the period under review, the Group submitted tenders for 349 E&M engineering projects (with a contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each project, if awarded) with a total tender sum of HK$10,849 million and was awarded new contracts with a total value of HK$3,184 million, which included 73 contracts (with a net contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each project) with a total net contract sum of HK$3,083 million. Among these contracts, 5 of them are major projects (with net contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$100 million for each project), which include Immigration Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O, SKYCITY commercial development in Chek Lap Kok, residential development projects in Kwun Tong and the Kai Tak Development Area and Resort World in Macau. ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES SEGMENT The Group's environmental management services business continues to provide environmental assessment and energy efficient solutions to assist its customers in achieving their environmental protection and energy conservation objectives. As at 31 December 2019, this business segment has a total gross value of contract sum of HK$93 million with a total outstanding contract sum of HK$53 million. During the period under review, the Group submitted tenders for 13 environmental management service contracts (with a contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each contract, if awarded) with a total tender sum of HK$56 million and was awarded new contracts with a total value of HK$38 million, which included 2 projects (with a net contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each project) with a total net contract sum of HK$4 million. FACILITY SERVICES SEGMENT Cleaning Services The Group's cleaning services business, Waihong, encompasses a wide range of private buildings and public facilities in every corner of Hong Kong, which includes office towers, shopping malls, hotels, universities, international schools, tourism facilities, government properties, public utilities, convention and exhibition centre, railway stations, airport terminal building, hospitals, industrial buildings and residential properties. It is mainly engaged in providing specialist cleaning services including general cleaning, initial cleaning, housekeeping, recycling, marble and granite floor maintenance, food and solid waste collection, clinical and construction waste disposal, clinic support and integrated pest management services. Regarding its cleaning service business, growing public awareness for clean and hygienic environment with better lifestyle and better home is boosting the demand of prestige service providers. Waihong, as a major player in the cleaning service market, specialises in providing the highest professional standard services efficiently and effectively for fulfilling different customers' needs. The demand for specialist cleaning services in Hong Kong is full of challenge due to a slowdown of economy. Nevertheless, newly-built commercial buildings, residential properties and public facilities will be increasingly constructed in the coming years. Needs for quality cleaning service will be increased and Waihong may benefit from the rising demand in the service market. By capitalising on its extensive experience, quality and customised service and distinctive brand, Waihong has competitive advantages to secure new service contracts and attain a high renewal rate for its existing contracts. Further, the - 26 - improvement measures of government outsourcing service contracts have been implemented since April 2019, for which tenderers are encouraged to offer higher wage level to non- skilled workers where innovated technical proposals can be granted higher scores in tender evaluation. This will be beneficial to Waihong as its business development expertise can seize opportunity and competitiveness to cater for the new tender stipulations. It is expected to increase the success rate for obtaining tenders of government organisations and public institutions under the new mechanism of tender evaluation. Waihong will extend its business strategy to widen the service portfolios in private and public sectors to maintain its market leadership. During the period under review, Waihong submitted tenders for 152 cleaning service contracts (with a contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each service contract) with a total tender sum of HK$3,135 million and was awarded new service contracts with a total value of HK$476 million, which included 38 service contracts (with a net contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each service contract) with a total contract sum of HK$466 million. Among these 38 service contracts, 8 of them were major service contracts (with net contract sum equal to or more than HK$20 million for each service contract), which included a shopping mall in Sha Tin, an international school and an academic hospital in the Southern District, a residential estate in Ma On Shan, an international bank facilities in Hong Kong, a group of shopping malls in East Kowloon and Tseung Kwan O Districts and an exhibition venue in Lantau Island. Laundry The Group's laundry business group, NCL, is an experienced expert in the laundry and dry cleaning services in Hong Kong. NCL's clientele covers prestigious hotels, service apartments, clubhouses, an international theme park and major airlines. During the period under review, NCL has commenced to provide laundry services to a world- class hotel in the Cyberport, maintained its existing client segments and explore new segments that require high quality of laundry services. NCL expanded its business with two luxury hotels on the Kowloon waterfront that were newly opened in 2019. NCL successfully renewed contracts with its key clients including an international theme park and its three hotels, and a global provider of catering and provisioning services for airlines. As its business strategy, NCL keeps its long-term partnership with existing clients and extend its services to any sector that never covered before. In view of the recent social instability and the outbreak of Coronavirus in Hong Kong, there are knock-on effects felt across the industries especially the retail, tourism and hospitality sectors. As NCL offers laundry, dry cleaning and linen management services to corporate customers including major high-end hotels, restaurant chains and theme parks, its business is impacted by the plummeted tourist arrivals and low hotel room occupancy rates. In view of the challenges, NCL will intensify its focus on key accounts, efficient and effective cost management, ensuring customer satisfaction and sustainable growth of its business. Moreover, NCL will keep on investing in advanced machinery to enhance its efficiency and service quality. During the period under review, NCL submitted tenders for 10 service contracts (with a contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each service contract) with a total tender sum of HK$109 million and was awarded new service contracts with a total value of HK$253 million, including previously submitted tenders. The awarded new service contracts included 6 service contracts (with a net contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each service contract) with a total contract sum of HK$251 million. Among these 6 service - 27 - contracts, 3 of them were major service contracts (with a contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$5 million for each service contract) with a total contract sum of HK$246 million, including an international theme park, a hotel and a global provider of catering and provisioning services for airlines. As at 31 December 2019, this business segment has a total gross value of contract sum of HK$3,074 million with a total outstanding contract sum of HK$1,155 million for its cleaning service business. PROPERTY AND FACILITY MANAGEMENT SERVICES SEGMENT The Group's property and facility management services segment, comprising Urban and Kiu Lok, is serving one of the largest property and facility asset portfolios in Hong Kong, which provides the most comprehensive and customised professional management services for its clients. Urban and Kiu Lok are experts in six core property and facility management pillars: (i) residential property assets management; (ii) facilities management and operations, including both public and private sectors; (iii) commercial, retail and industrial premises operations, project management; (v) leasing and tenancy management and (vi) car park operations and management. Their property asset and facility services cover all kinds of property and facility assets including government offices and quarters, academic campus and educational institutes, service apartments, Grade A intelligent buildings and commercial complexes, modern industrial premises, composite residential developments, regional car parks and various kinds of public and private facility assets. Urban and Kiu Lok's unique market differentiation lies in their vertical integration of services, strong pool of professional talents and partnership approach towards customers. Innovation keeps Urban and Kiu Lok at the forefront of the industry. They have been pioneering in the introduction of modern international standards and service models in property and facility management in Hong Kong. During the period under review, Urban and Kiu Lok submitted tenders for 10 service contracts (with a contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each service contract) with a total tender sum of HK$1,822 million and was awarded new service contracts with a total value of HK$187 million, which included 4 service contracts (with a net contract sum equal to or exceeding HK$1 million for each service contract) with a total contract sum of HK$184 million. Among these 4 service contracts, 1 of them was a major service contract (with net contract sum equal to or more than HK$10 million) for the staff quarters of a university. As at 31 December 2019, this business segment has a total gross value of contract sum of HK$1,905 million with a total outstanding contract sum of HK$1,041 million. - 28 - FINANCIAL REVIEW Revenue During the period under review, the Group's revenue dropped by HK$112.3 million or 4.4% to HK$2,420.3 million from HK$2,532.6 million (restated) for the same period last year, attributable mostly to lower revenue from the E&M engineering segment amounting to HK$192.0 million, partly mitigated by higher revenue from the facility services segment and property and facility management services segment amounting to HK$56.2 million and HK$22.2 million, respectively. The following tables present breakdowns of the Group's revenue by business segment and geographical region: For the six months ended 31 December 2019 % of 2018 % of total (restated) total HK$'M revenue HK$'M revenue E&M engineering* 1,484.1 61.3% 1,676.1 66.2% Environmental management services* 36.5 1.5% 35.2 1.4% Facility services* 622.1 25.7% 565.9 22.3% Property and facility management services* 277.6 11.5% 255.4 10.1% Total 2,420.3 100.0% 2,532.6 100.0% * Segment revenue does not include inter-segment revenue. For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change % change (restated) HK$'M HK$'M HK$'M Hong Kong 2,096.1 2,104.4 (8.3) (0.4%) Mainland China 207.1 371.3 (164.2) (44.2%) Macau 117.1 56.9 60.2 105.8% Total 2,420.3 2,532.6 (112.3) (4.4%) E &M (electrical and mechanical) engineering: This segment continued to be the key revenue driver of the Group and contributed 61.3% of the Group's total revenue (Six months ended 31 December 2018: 66.2% (restated)). Segment revenue dropped by 11.5% or HK$192.0 million to HK$1,484.1 million from HK$1,676.1 million, owing mainly to a reduced revenue contribution from Mainland China and Hong Kong by HK$164.2 million and HK$88.7 million, respectively, partly mitigated by an increase in revenue contribution from Macau of HK$60.9 million. The decrease in revenue contribution from Mainland China and Hong Kong reflected 2 sizeable engineering installation projects which had significant progress in the same period last year, including Spring City 66 in Kunming and West Kowloon Government Offices, partly mitigated by the revenue contribution from a number of engineering installation projects, including Transport Department's Vehicle Examination Centre, Kai Tak Sports

Park, Pak Tin Estate Phase 7 and 8 in Hong Kong, Ningbo New World Plaza and Four Seasons Service Apartments in Venetian Macau, which had substantial progress in the period under review. It should be noted that, under contract terms, only the management fees and reimbursable costs are reflected in the revenue of the Kai Tak Sports Park project.

&M (electrical and mechanical) engineering: Park, Pak Tin Estate Phase 7 and 8 in Hong Kong, Ningbo New World Plaza and Four Seasons Service Apartments in Venetian Macau, which had substantial progress in the period under review. It should be noted that, under contract terms, only the management fees and reimbursable costs are reflected in the revenue of the Kai Tak Sports Park project. 29 -

Environmental management services: Revenue contribution of this business segment, which principally operates in Hong Kong currently, increased to HK$36.5 million from HK$35.2 million, representing a growth of 3.7% or HK$1.3 million, as compared with the same period last year. Such increase was mainly attributable to an increase in revenue from its environmentally-related contracting and maintenance services, primarily biological deodorizing system installation services at a number of refuse collection stations of new public housing estates, shopping centres and markets.

Revenue contribution of this business segment, which principally operates in Hong Kong currently, increased to HK$36.5 million from HK$35.2 million, representing a growth of 3.7% or HK$1.3 million, as compared with the same period last year. Such increase was mainly attributable to an increase in revenue from its environmentally-related contracting and maintenance services, primarily biological deodorizing system installation services at a number of refuse collection stations of new public housing estates, shopping centres and markets. Facility services: This segment, which presently provides services in Hong Kong,

contributed 25.7% (Six months ended 31 December 2018: 22.3% (restated)) of the

Group's total revenue. The revenue of HK$622.1 million (Six months ended 31

December 2018: HK$565.9 million (restated)) for the period under review composed of revenue from provision of cleaning and laundry services amounting to HK$550.7 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$478.8 million (restated)) and HK$71.4 million ( Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$87.1 million), respectively. Segment revenue recorded a growth of HK$56.2 million or 9.9% to HK$622.1 million for the period under review from HK$565.9 million (restated), owing mainly to the revenue contribution from a number of new cleaning service contracts, encompassed a wide range of buildings and facilities, including a large-scale public transportation facility, shopping malls, a luxury hotel, a government department, residential and commercial properties, despite a partly offset of this increase by the lower revenue from the laundry business resulting from lower hotel room occupancy rates.

This segment, which presently provides services in Hong Kong, contributed 25.7% (Six months ended 31 December 2018: 22.3% (restated)) of the Group's total revenue. The revenue of HK$622.1 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$565.9 million (restated)) for the period under review composed of revenue from provision of cleaning and laundry services amounting to HK$550.7 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$478.8 million (restated)) and HK$71.4 million ( 2018: HK$87.1 million), respectively. Segment revenue recorded a growth of HK$56.2 million or 9.9% to HK$622.1 million for the period under review from HK$565.9 million (restated), owing mainly to the revenue contribution from a number of new cleaning service contracts, encompassed a wide range of buildings and facilities, including a large-scale public transportation facility, shopping malls, a luxury hotel, a government department, residential and commercial properties, despite a partly offset of this increase by the lower revenue from the laundry business resulting from lower hotel room occupancy rates. Property and facility management services: This segment contributed 11.5% of the

Group's total revenue (Six months ended 31 December 2018: 10.1%). Revenue contribution of this business segment, which principally operates in Hong Kong currently, increased to HK$277.6 million from HK$255.4 million, representing a growth of 8.7% or HK$22.2 million, as compared with the same period last year. Such increase was mainly attributable to higher revenue from its non-residential properties management contracts, including government buildings in Hong Kong and Kowloon and staff quarters of a university. Gross profit The following table presents the breakdown of the Group's gross profit by business segment: For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 (restated) Gross profit Gross profit Gross profit Gross profit HK$'M Margin % HK$'M Margin % E&M engineering 213.2 14.4 214.0 12.8 Environmental management services 9.8 26.8 9.6 27.3 Facility services 60.0 9.6 68.1 12.0 Property and facility management services 89.9 32.4 80.5 31.5 Total 372.9 15.4 372.2 14.7 During the period under review, the Group recorded gross profit of HK$372.9 million, which was similar to HK$372.2 million (restated) for the same period last year, with an overall gross profit margin remained relatively stable at 15.4% (Six months ended 31 December 2018: 14.7% (restated)). The mild increase in gross profit was driven by the property and - 30 - facility management services segment recording an increase in the gross profit of HK$9.4 million to HK$89.9 million from HK$80.5 million, with its gross profit margin increased to 32.4% from 31.5% mostly attributable to the extension of two non-residential properties management contracts with a government department and a university, offset by a decrease in the gross profit of the facility services segment of HK$8.1 million to HK$60.0 million from HK$68.1 million with its gross profit margin decreased to 9.6% from 12.0%, mostly attributable to its laundry business impacted by lower hotel room occupancy rates and an escalation of labour costs due to labour shortage, despite a higher gross profit contribution from the cleaning business. The gross profit of the E&M engineering segment remained stable with its gross profit margin increased to 14.4% from 12.8% mostly reflecting the cost savings from the West Kowloon Government Offices project. The gross profit of environmental management services segment slightly increased by HK$0.2 million to HK$9.8 million from HK$9.6 million with stable gross profit margin at 26.8% (Six months ended 31 December 2018: 27.3%). Other income/gains, net Other income/net gains in the period under review amounted to HK$1.9 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$1.0 million (restated)), which mainly included rental income from an investment property and profit on disposal of motor vehicles. Finance income For the period under review, the Group recorded finance income of HK$3.3 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$2.6 million (restated)). The increase mainly reflected higher market interest rates and an increase in the average principal sum of the Group's bank deposits placed in Hong Kong. Finance costs The Group's finance costs of HK$2.5 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$0.2 million (restated)) for the period under review included finance costs on lease liabilities of HK$1.4 million following the Group's adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" starting from 1 July 2019 and interest expenses of HK$0.8 million for the Group's bank loan financing its acquisition of property and facility management services business and HK$0.3 million for the property and facility management services business' short-term bank borrowings which were fully repaid during the period under review. General and administrative expenses General and administrative expenses of the Group for the period under review decreased by 4.4% to HK$199.9 million compared to HK$209.1 million for the same period last year. The decrease of HK$9.2 million mostly resulted from a successful cost saving campaign, lower rental of the Fanling laundry plant, a write-back of bonus provision during the period under review and provision for impairment involving a third party trade receivable of the E&M engineering business in the same period last year, partly offset by one-off professional fees of HK$11.6 million for the acquisition of the property and facility management services business. Income tax expenses The effective tax rate of the Group increased to 18.3% from 16.9% (restated), mainly reflecting professional fees for the acquisition of the property and facility management services business which were non-deductible for income tax purpose. - 31 - Profit for the period attributable to shareholders of the Company The following table presents breakdown of the Group's profit contribution by business segment: For the six months ended 31 December 2019 2018 Change % change (restated) HK$'M HK$'M HK$'M E&M engineering 97.4 90.5 6.9 7.6% Environmental management services 4.8 4.1 0.7 17.1% Facility services 15.8 21.1 (5.3) (25.1%) Property and facility management services 40.6 25.4 15.2 59.8% Unallocated corporate expenses and finance costs* (14.6) (2.2) (12.4) 563.6% Total 144.0 138.9 5.1 3.7% Unallocated corporate expenses and finance costs comprise the Company's corporate expenses of HK$13.8 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$2.2 million), mainly representing the one-off professional fees of HK$11.6 million as mentioned above, and interest expenses of HK$0.8 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: Nil) for the Group's bank loan financing its acquisition of the property and facility management services business. As a result of the foregoing, the Group's profit for the period under review increased by 3.7% or HK$5.1 million to HK$144.0 million, compared to HK$138.9 million (restated) for the same period last year. The increase mainly reflected the stable gross profit contribution and the decrease in general and administrative expenses as mentioned above, partly offset by the higher income tax expenses. The net profit margin of the Group improved to 6.0% for the period under review from 5.5% (restated) for the same period last year. Other comprehensive loss The Group recorded other comprehensive loss of HK$4.0 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$7.2 million (restated)) for the period under review, reflecting an exchange reserve movement of HK$3.4 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$6.9 million) recorded during the period following a depreciation of the Renminbi ("RMB") for conversion of the Group's net investments in Mainland China, remeasurement losses on long service payment liabilities of HK$1.6 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: gains of HK$1.0 million (restated)), offset by remeasurement gains on defined benefit retirement scheme of HK$1.0 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: losses of HK$1.3 million (restated)). Liquidity and financial resources The Group's finance and treasury functions are centrally managed and controlled at its headquarters in Hong Kong. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had total cash and bank balances of HK$502.7 million (30 June 2019: HK$562.2 million (restated)), of which 80%, 18% and 2% (30 June 2019: 80%, 16% and 4% (restated)) were denominated in Hong Kong dollars, RMB and other currencies, respectively. The Group's net debt as at 31 December 2019 was HK$60.1 million, compared with a net cash balance of HK$532.2 million (restated) as at 30 June 2019. The increase in net debt of HK$592.3 million was mainly due to the initial cash consideration paid by the Group for its acquisition of the property and facility management services business of HK$564.0 million and distribution of the Company's final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2019 of HK$53.6 million, partly mitigated by net cash inflow from operating activities. The Group's net gearing ratio increased to 17.8% as at 31 - 32 - December 2019 (30 June 2019: 0%). This ratio is calculated as net debt divided by total equity. Net debt is calculated as total bank borrowings less cash and cash equivalents. Adopting a prudent financial management approach in implementing its treasury policies, the Group maintained a healthy liquidity position throughout the reporting period. As at 31 December 2019, the Group had total banking facilities in respect of bank overdrafts, bank loans, bank guarantees and/or trade financing of HK$2,380.9 million (30 June 2019: HK$1,703.0 million (restated)), of which HK$125.0 million (30 June 2019: HK$137.0 million (restated)) was guaranteed by FSE Management Company Limited ("FMC", a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of FSE Holdings Limited). As at 31 December 2019, HK$919.4 million (30 June 2019: HK$353.9 million (restated)) of the Group's banking facilities had been utilised for bank borrowings, bank guarantees and trade finance. The Group believes it has sufficient committed and unutilised banking facilities to meet current business operation and capital expenditure requirements. Debt profile and maturity As at 31 December 2019, the Group's total debt increased to HK$562.8 million from HK$30.0 million (restated) as at 30 June 2019. All the bank borrowing of HK$562.8 million will mature in the second year after 31 December 2019. It is denominated in Hong Kong Dollar and bears interest at floating rates. Foreign currency exposure The Group operates primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China and Macau and is not exposed to significant exchange risk. The Group does not have a foreign currency hedging policy and foreign currency risk is managed by closely monitoring the movements of the foreign currency rates. It will consider entering into forward foreign exchange contracts to reduce exposure should the need arises. As part of the Group's business is carried out in Mainland China, some of its assets and liabilities are denominated in RMB. The majority of these assets and liabilities had arisen from the net investments in Mainland China operations with net assets of HK$174.8 million (30 June 2019: HK$175.3 million) as at 31 December 2019. The foreign currency translation arising from translation of these Mainland China operations' financial statements from RMB (functional currency of these Mainland China operations) into Hong Kong dollars (the Group's presentation currency) does not affect the Group's profit before and after tax, and will be recognised in its other comprehensive income. During the period under review, the fluctuation of RMB against Hong Kong dollars was 4.5% (comparing the highest exchange rate with the lowest exchange rate of the RMB against the Hong Kong dollars during the period under review). As at 31 December 2019, if the Hong Kong dollars had strengthened/weakened by another 4.5% against the RMB with all other variables unchanged, the Group's other comprehensive income would have been HK$7.9 million lower/higher. - 33 - Use of net proceeds from listing Between 10 December 2015 (date of listing of the Company) and 31 December 2019, the net proceeds of HK$264.5 million received from the Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") or Global Offering (referred to the prospectus issued by the Company on 26 November 2015) and the revised use of unutilised proceeds of HK$133.5 million as stated in the Company's announcement dated 26 June 2018 were applied in the manner as shown in the table below: Revised use of proceeds as announced Aggregated pursuant to utilised amount Unutilised Original use of Utilised the Company's as from amount proceeds from amount announcement 27 June 2018 to as at Global as at dated 31 December 31 December Offering 26 June 2018 26 June 2018 2019 2019 HK$'M HK$'M HK$'M HK$'M HK$'M Investment in/acquisition of 81.6 5.9 - - - companies engaged in the installation and maintenance of ELV system Development of environmental 51.0 3.6 20.0 15.6 4.4 management business Operation of E&M engineering 47.4 47.4 88.1 88.1 - projects on hand and prospective projects Staff-related additional 20.0 20.0 - - - expenses Development and enhancement 19.3 18.3 16.0 16.0 - of design capability Enhancement of quality testing 12.2 4.9 7.3 2.7 4.6 laboratory Upgrade of corporate 8.0 5.9 2.1 2.1 - information technology system and software General working capital 25.0 25.0 - - - Total 264.5 131.0 133.5 124.5 9.0 The Group has utilised HK$255.5 million of the net proceeds from Global Offering, of which HK$8.7 million was utilised during the period under review, and expects that the remaining balance of the IPO proceeds will be utilised within 4 years up to 2023. The Group held the unutilised net proceeds mainly in short-term deposits or time deposits with licensed banks and authorised financial institutions in Hong Kong. Capital commitments The Group had capital commitments of approximately HK$12.8 million (30 June 2019: HK$3.0 million (restated)) as at 31 December 2019 in relation to purchase of plant and equipment. Contingent liabilities The Group had no material contingent liabilities as at 31 December 2019 and 30 June 2019. - 34 - Major transaction On 18 October 2019, a conditional sale and purchase agreement (the "S&P Agreement") was entered into between the Company, FSE Property Management Group Limited ("FPMGL", a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) and FMC (the "Vendor", a direct wholly- owned subsidiary of FSE Holdings Limited which is a controlling shareholder of the Company) whereby the Company agreed to purchase (or to procure a wholly-owned subsidiary to purchase) and the Vendor agreed to sell the entire issued share capital (the "Sale Share") of Legend Success Investments Limited ("Legend Success") (together with its subsidiaries as at the completion of the S&P Agreement, the "Target Group") at an initial consideration (the "Consideration") of HK$704.9 million subject to adjustment. Pursuant thereto, the Company has nominated FPMGL to buy the Sale Share. The Target Group is principally engaged in the provision of property and facility management services. The acquisition under the S&P Agreement was approved by the independent shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 6 December 2019. Completion of the S&P Agreement took place on 16 December 2019 (the "Completion Date") upon which the initial sum of the Consideration of HK$704.9 million was satisfied by the Company through (i) the payment of HK$564.0 million in cash and (ii) a non-cash consideration of HK$140.9 million through the issuance and allotment by the Company of 43,676,379 non- voting redeemable convertible preference shares of HK$0.10 each at the issue price of HK$3.2260 per share to FMC, credited as fully paid. A final cash payment for this acquisition of HK$38.5 million was made on 13 February 2020 with reference to the unaudited net tangible asset value of the Target Group as at the Completion Date. The aggregate consideration for this acquisition is thus HK$743.4 million. Upon completion, each member of Legend Success became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the financial results, assets and liabilities of the Target Group have been consolidated in the financial statements of the Company for the period under review. EMPLOYEES AND REMUNERATION POLICY As at 31 December 2019, the Group had a total of 13,326 employees (31 December 2018: 12,662 (restated)), including 5,078 (31 December 2018: 4,830 (restated)) casual workers and employees whose relevant costs are directly reimbursed by or charged to our customers or sub-contractors. Staff costs for the period under review, including salaries and benefits, was HK$834.3 million (Six months ended 31 December 2018: HK$777.9 million (restated)). The increase mainly reflects an increase in the average headcount of the Group's permanent employees, mainly at its cleaning services division, and inflationary increase. The Group offers attractive remuneration packages, including competitive fixed salaries plus performance-based annual bonuses, and continuously provides tailored training to its employees with the aim of promoting upward mobility within its organisation and fostering employee loyalty. Our employees are subject to regular job performance reviews which determine their promotion prospects and compensation. Remuneration is determined with reference to market norms and individual employees' performance, qualification and experience. The Company maintained a share option scheme, which aims at providing incentives to the eligible participants (including the employees of the Group) to contribute to the Group and enables us to recruit high-caliber employees and attract human resources that are valuable to the Group. As at the date of this announcement, no share options under this scheme have been granted. - 35 - All of the employees of the Group in Hong Kong have joined a mandatory provident fund scheme. The scheme is registered with the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority under the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Ordinance (Cap. 485 of the Laws of Hong Kong). The Group has complied with the relevant laws and regulations, and the relevant contributions have been made by the Group in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. OUTLOOK E&M Engineering Segment 1. Installation Services In Hong Kong, according to the construction expenditure forecast provided by the Construction Industry Council, expenditure in E&M construction works will amount to over HK$26.5 billion for the public sector and over HK$25.5 billion for the private sector over the next few years. The long-term housing strategy of the Hong Kong Government, as stated in its 2018 Policy Address, aims at continuing its ongoing efforts in increasing the land and housing supply and increasing the public-private housing ratio to 7:3. According to government projections, 450,000 residential flats will be provided in the next decade including 220,000 public housing units, 95,000 subsidised-sale units, and 135,000 private housing units. Therefore, the Government is allocating more land to public housing development and increasing the ratio of public housing to 70% of the housing units on its newly developed land for the coming 10 years up to 2029. The Government will invoke the Lands Resumption Ordinance to resume three types of private land for public housing. These include (1) private-owned brownfield sites located in Ping Shan and Lam Tei; (2) private land which has been zoned for high- density housing development in statutory outline zoning plans; (3) the urban private land located in Chai Kwo Ling village, Ngau Chi Wan village and Chuk Yuen United Village. Furthermore, the Housing Authority is invited to explore the feasibility of redeveloping its factory estates for public housing use. To prepare for the challenges brought by the an aging population, the Hong Kong Government earmarked HK$200 billion in 2016 for a ten-year hospital development plan covering, among others, the redevelopment of United Christian Hospital, construction of a new acute hospital at the Kai Tak Development Area and the redevelopment or expansion of various hospitals such as the Tuen Mun Hospital Operating Block, Prince of Wales Hospital, North District Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and Grantham Hospital. On top of the HK$200 billion invested in the first 10- year plan, the Government has committed to an extra HK$300 billion capital works programme to support the second 10-year hospital development plan, improve the clinic facilities of the Department of Health, and upgrade and increase healthcare training facilities. In addition, the Hong Kong Government has decided to finance HK$5 billion for the construction of a Chinese medicine hospital at Pak Shing Kok in Tseung Kwan O which is expected to be operated in 2024. To promote sport in the community and maintain Hong Kong as a centre for major international sporting events, the Hong Kong Government plans to spend a total of HK$20 billion between 2017 and 2021 to launch 26 projects to develop new or improve existing sports and recreation facilities. Besides, construction at the Kai Tak Sports Park, the largest sport project with an investment over HK$30 billion, has commenced in early 2019 and to be completed in 2023. 36 - In addition, the Government has invited the MTRC to plan for three new railway lines including the Tung Chung Line Extension, the Tuen Mun South Extension, the Northern Link. The Government also requested the Airport Authority Hong Kong to create at Lantau an Aerotropolis connecting the Greater Bay Area and the world. These include the construction of a three-runway system, the expansion of the existing Terminal 2, the development of a high value-added logistics centre at the South Cargo Precinct, the SKYCITY development projects and the AsiaWorld Expo at the Hong Kong International Airport. To encourage and enhance innovation and technology, the infrastructure works of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop has commenced in June 2018, with the objective of providing the first batch of land parcels for superstructure development not later than 2021. In the 2019 Policy Address, the Government endeavours to transform Kowloon East into the second core business district, scale comparable with the core business district in Central District (about 3.76 million square metres of commercial floor area). With increasing construction volumes, rising construction costs and ageing skilled workforce in recent years, together with multiple incidents in individual large-scale projects, the construction industry in Hong Kong has been facing enormous pressure and challenges. The Group has been endeavoring to support the "Construction 2.0" (Innovation, Professionalisation and Revitalisation) as launched by the Government in 2019 to capitalise on future development opportunities and scale new heights. In addition, the filibustering in the Legislative Council has delayed the award of new public works contracts, which adds to the rising construction cost. The Group has thus strived to maintain a relatively stable workforce and retain loyal staff members so as to preserve its competitiveness. Regarding the Extra Low Voltage ("ELV") business, with more property developers adopting IT infrastructure and advanced technologies in their projects to enhance building sustainability and energy control, this presents good opportunities to generate business revenues and profit in the ELV business segment. Since the establishment of the new ELV division, the Group has been awarded several ELV projects including four residential projects on Sai Yuen Lane, Sheung Heung Road, Luk Hop Street and Waterloo Road, two public housing projects on Texaco Road in Tsuen Wan and Tung Chung Area 27, an office development project at King's Road in North Point, an Aviation Training Centre at Chek Lap Kok, Inland Revenue Tower at Kai Tak, Immigration Headquarter at Tseung Kwan O Area 67 and Kai Tak Sports Park. Looking ahead, the Group will keep working with vendors to customise those systems according to the specific needs of customers, using advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IOT), intelligent IP/IT-based and mobile Apps systems. The Group believes that with a highly qualified and experienced staff and sound project management skills, it can fulfill its commitment of delivering quality and professional services to all its valued customers. - 37 - In Macau, there is a constant demand for renovation and improvement works for hotels and casinos. In addition, the robust demand for public and private residential housing, the development of Galaxy Macau Phase 4 and Studio City Phase 2, and the renewal of casino licences in 2022 are expected to create emerging business opportunities for the Group in the coming few years. For the Mainland China market, the Group has followed a disciplined business development approach focusing on the provision of E&M services to major property developments of Hong Kong and foreign investors. Apart from the two core bases in Beijing and Shanghai, the Group has also established its presence in other first- and second-tier cities in Mainland China such as Tianjin, Dalian, Shenyang, Chengdu, Wuhan, Changsha and Nanjing. The development of the Greater Bay Area will certainly enhance the economic and social growth in eleven cities of that Area. In addition, the three rapidly developing Guangdong Pilot Free Trade Zones - Hengqin, Qianhai and Nansha - will bring in new business opportunities to the Group. In recent years, the Group has been providing project management services across Mainland China to an international exhibition centre development in Shenyang, two high-rise building complexes in Tianjin and Guangzhou, and two commercial buildings in Beijing. The Group firmly believes that due to its high market recognition and armed with strong value-added E&M project management expertise in the areas of, among others, integrated services coordination, coordinated services drawing production, Building Information Modelling (BIM) techniques, project planning, quality assurance and system testing and commissioning, it will be a preferred partner of foreign and Hong Kong-based developers of high-end projects in Mainland China. 2. Maintenance Services As reflected in the statistics available, there are currently over 65% of the existing buildings (approximately 42,000) aged over 20 years in Hong Kong including 1,700 commercial buildings, 1,600 industrial buildings and 24,000 residential buildings. Thus, the maintenance section of the Group's E&M engineering services envisages a growing demand for the term maintenance contracts from different prestigious commercial and residential buildings, hospitals, the public sector and educational institutions seeking the service of quality contractors to assist them in maintaining their properties in the best possible condition. The Group expects an increase in revenue from fitting-out works, system upgrade and replacement works following the implementation of the Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme (MBI Scheme) on 30 June 2012. Large-scale alteration and addition and system retrofit works are also set to provide favourable returns to the maintenance section. Environmental Management Services Segment Increasing public awareness of the importance of sustainable environment has fuelled the demand for environmental engineering services and products. The Building Energy Efficiency Ordinance (Chapter 610 of the Laws of Hong Kong) enacted in 2012 continues to support the business development of the Group's environmental consultancy services. Its seawater and fresh water treatment and odour removal products such as electro-chlorination and biotech deodorisation systems respectively have brought steady growth to its environmental engineering segment. - 38 - With the growing public demand for better water quality, increasingly strict water control procedures drive the market demand for water quality testing services of the Group's laboratory. This laboratory has been accredited by the Hong Kong Accreditation Service under the Hong Kong Laboratory Accreditation Scheme (HOKLAS) since 2015, and can provide testing for fresh water inside service, fresh water for the Quality Water Supply Scheme, Fresh Water Cooling Tower Scheme, air quality laboratory analyses, environmental monitoring and baseline monitoring and waste water monitoring. The laboratory services thus complement the work of the E&M engineering and environmental management services segments. The Group has also been approved as an Accredited Indoor Air Quality ("IAQ") Certificate Issuing Body ("CIB"). The inspection works of IAQ further strengthen the Group's environmental consultancy services. The Group is actively working with strategic partners and vendors to invest in strengthening its technological capabilities with a focus on air, water and waste treatment. As at present, the Group has collaborated with Nano and Advanced Materials Institute Limited to invest in and develop nano-bubble technology which converts ordinary air and water into strong oxidising fluid and solid waste technology. Facility Services Segment 1. Cleaning Services Due to the completion of a substantial number of large-scale infrastructure facilities, commercial buildings and residential buildings in succession during the years to come, Waihong's prime marketing strategy will be to focus on these newly-completed properties. Waihong is capable of providing professional and quality services to this kind of new projects to satisfy the market demand. In the prior stages, Waihong aims at providing initial cleaning services to buildings for construction companies and fine cleaning services to flats for developers. Also, the key business opportunities would be come from property management companies for providing general cleaning services to those new facilities afterward. Further, the enhanced protection for non-skilled workers employed by government service contractors has been launched since April 2019. The new measures can enhance labour benefits and service quality. It also creates business opportunities and competitiveness to the Group as tenderers who are able to offer higher wage rate with innovated technical proposals may be granted higher scores in tender evaluation. This change indicates low-priced strategy with substandard service will disappear gradually. Waihong expects to increase its success rate for coming tenders of government organisation or public institution under the new mechanism of tender evaluation. With thousands of tenders and quotations to be released to the market year to year, cleaning services providers benefit from contracts totaling billions of Hong Kong dollars from both the private and public sectors. Waihong, as one of major players in the cleaning services market, strives to retain a higher ratio of its existing service contracts and explore more new business from different market segments leveraging its competitive advantages. Over the past six months, Waihong has succeeded in securing some new service contracts in high-end market, including prime office building and residential properties from well-known developers, prestige international college, superior bank facilities, academic hospital, science research buildings and exhibition center. Waihong's management believes that these service contracts can support its business growth and optimise its brand name. 39 - Foreseeing a downturn of Hong Kong economy by recent social unrests, Waihong has been requested to tighten control of expenditure in every aspect to tackle with the tough time in the coming year. As the unemployment rate is getting higher, Waihong will seize this opportunity to reallocate labour resources to ease the rising operation costs and seek for new business from relatively stable clients such as public institutions. Waihong is confident to overcome difficulties by its various support measures to enhance communication with clients for facing the unexpected challenges. 2. Laundry In the coming years, NCL will continue to improve its service standard and efficiency by upgrading our machinery. NCL's strength and competitiveness enable it to deploy superior services to its customers, despite the impact caused by the social instability and outbreak of Coronavirus in Hong Kong which affect its business. NCL also keeps exploring advanced energy saving ideas with major utility companies in order to achieve Green Laundry and offers bundle services that cover laundry and other services (e.g. cleaning) as well to large scale corporate clients. Such comprehensive service package demonstrates a team of multi-skilled professionals and convenience for clients. Labour shortage is still the major challenge in the laundry industry. NCL will enhance its provision of training programs and succession plans to keep its competitiveness in the labour market. Property and Facility Management Services Segment Based on the Group's property and facility management services group's over 50 years of substantial experience and professional capabilities in this business, it is able to provide quality management services to preserve and add value to the property and facilities for its clients to enhance their reputation and asset values. With the increasing expectation of the corporate clients and property investors, there is a growing demand of one-stop and full service professional property and facility management services. Extended services include property pre-management services, project planning and management, building renovation and rejuvenation services, leasing and tenancy management, facility re-commissioning, and other value added services. Under the foreseeable unstable economic situation, Urban and Kiu Lok believe that large corporations and multinational enterprises will continue the trend to outsource their non-core property and facility management activities to external professional agencies, which creates new business opportunities to them. Apart from the strong synergies generated among business units within the Group, Urban and Kiu Lok have also established extensive partnerships with professional service suppliers and contractors in the territory. It obtains its competitive advantages by creating economies of scale and bargaining power for its clients to achieve cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency at all times. Most importantly, it is able to provide the most cost-effective services to them at the optimum price levels. Discounting service companies owned by property developers, Urban is one of the largest independent Private Property and Facility Management Companies in Hong Kong. Under the current social situation and the demand for controlling rights of property owners, there is an increasing demand of independent property and facility management companies, which are not subsidiaries of property developers. Moreover, with the diminishing privilege of the property developers in directly assigning property management contracts to their subsidiaries, there is a huge market opening for management service contracts, capitalising on its good reputation, substantial experiences and extensive expertise. - 40 - Nowadays, both property owners and investors perceive brand recognition as one of the major selection criteria for their property and facility managers. With the brand equity of over 50 years' substantial experience obtained and accolades received from the Hong Kong society, Urban and Kiu Lok have created its unique selling proposition from the industry to obtain the trust from the clients. Following the enactment of the Property Management Services Ordinance (Cap. 626 of the Laws of Hong Kong), apart from the licensing of property management companies, there are also statutory requirements on the number of qualified and licensed property management professionals and practitioners being employed by property management companies as a proportion to their management portfolios. Urban and Kiu Lok have been well prepared for the statutory requirements by employing a strong team of over 200 qualified management and technical staff, which is believed to be one of the largest service teams in the industry. With such a strong team of professionals, it has maintained good competitive advantages over its rival companies in new tendering and business development activities in future. Moreover, it has a strong technical and engineering team to fulfill the market demands on the day-to-day repairs and maintenance services of its clients as well as the building renovation and rejuvenation projects to enhance the asset values of the properties and facilities. Urban and Kiu Lok have long been recognised as a pioneer in introducing modern management models and standards to the Hong Kong property management industry. Urban is the first property management company to obtain the internationally recognised ISO 9001 quality management certification in 1997 and implement such system in all properties under its services. Currently, Urban has also successfully obtained the ISO 14001, ISO 50001, ISO 10002 and OHSAS 18001 certification, assuring its service standards at the highest level. In addition, Urban has been applying modern information technologies into its operations, which enable it to continuously improve the operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness in its service deliveries to its clients. Apart from the statutory requirements, Urban and Kiu Lok have been implementing stringent governance initiatives covering environmental protection and care, corporate social responsibilities as well as risks and crisis control. With the implementation of the ISO 14001 environmental management system, the company is contributing to a greener living environment by applying green measures and control mechanisms into its daily operations. All along, Urban is a household name of "Hong Kong's Premier Community Manager" through organising and participating in over 100 CSR activities annually. More importantly, Urban's well-defined and comprehensive risks and crisis management system covers an extensive spectrum of crises, from the operational suspension of building services and systems breakdowns, to the territory-wide epidemic diseases and social movements in the society. Impact of the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic and its remedial measures Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus epidemic in late 2019, its resulting impact to the global business environment is far-reaching and we have taken various proactive measures to contain the operational and financial risks which it brings to the Group. Regarding our E&M engineering business, as a result of the government's measures to contain the spread of the virus, the works of our construction projects have already experienced disruptions in the aspects below: delays in our projects' statutory submissions and inspections, including those from Buildings Department, Water Supplies Department and Fire Services Department;

disruptions to supply and distribution channels have caused delays in supply of construction materials and pre-fabricated parts particularly from Mainland China;

pre-fabricated parts particularly from Mainland China; shortage of labor force as workers from Mainland China have to be quarantined for 14 days mandatorily. This labour shortage is especially severe in Macau as the majority of workers for our projects there comes from the Mainland; and

temporary work suspension at project sites and buildings. In view of the above disruptions, we have kick-started discussions with customers on potentially affected projects and taken the following remedial measures to manage their possible delays and financial consequences: analysed the contract provisions on extension of time and force majeure clauses and issued notifications promptly to engineers and architects for our projects on the likelihood of any delays;

made detailed records of site activities together with their cost implications for those delayed portions;

closely monitored the supplies of materials and considered re-scheduling works or sourcing other suppliers;

re-scheduling works or sourcing other suppliers; maintained effective work health and safety systems on site for workers, suppliers and subcontractors; and

checked insurance arrangements on deferred material delivery and kept updating of new regulatory policies. Our laundry services business has also been affected by the dismal visitor numbers and low hotel room occupancy rates as majority of its clientele covers hotels, service apartments, theme park and airlines. To cope with this, NCL focuses on streaming and improving operation efficiency and adopting effective cost management. Our cleaning and property and facility management services businesses have faced relatively less disruptions. The coronavirus outbreak has created more ad-hoc intensive disinfection cleaning projects. Our environmental management services business remains as usual and stable under the current situation. Lastly, in view of the recent tight supply of infection prevention consumables, including masks and sanitation materials, which are required in our day-to-day operations, we will closely monitor the situation and exercise concerted efforts as a group to help ensure sufficient supply of them to our colleagues and frontline workers. Conclusion Despite the challenges and operational difficulties we face in this financial year, in particular those arising from the recent outbreak of Coronavirus and civil unrests, the Group's operations remained stable and the Group was able to record a moderate growth in its profit in the period under review. The successful acquisition of the property and facility management services business in December 2019 has enabled the Group to enlarge its customer base, diversify its revenue stream and risks and enhance its profit growth potential. In addition, the Group shall endeavour to maintain a strong financial position so as to stay poised for new investment opportunities as and when they arise. We are confident that the Group will continue to grow. - 42 - INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board has resolved to declare the payment of an interim dividend of HK12.8 cents (For the six months ended 31 December 2018: HK10.1 cents) per ordinary share to the ordinary shareholders of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019. The interim dividend will be paid in cash to shareholders whose names appear on the register of ordinary shareholders of the Company at the close of business on Friday, 13 March 2020. It is expected that the dividend warrants will be posted to shareholders on or about Friday, 20 March 2020. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS For the purpose of determining shareholders' entitlement to the interim dividend, the register of ordinary shareholders of the Company will be closed. Details of such closure are set out below: Ex-dividend date 10 March 2020 Latest time to lodge transfer documents for registration 4:30 pm on 11 March 2020 Closure of register of ordinary shareholders 12 and 13 March 2020 Record date 13 March 2020 Interim dividend payment date on or about 20 March 2020 During the above closure period, no transfer of ordinary shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the interim dividend, all properly completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong no later than the latest time specified above. COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODE The Company is committed to maintaining high standards of corporate governance to safeguard the interests of shareholders and enhance corporate value. Throughout the six months ended 31 December 2019, the Company had complied with all the code provisions set out in the Corporate Governance Code contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. REVIEW OF INTERIM RESULTS The Audit Committee of the Company was established by the Board for the purposes of, among other things, reviewing and providing supervision over the Group's financial reporting process and internal controls. It currently comprises four independent non-executive directors of the Company. The Audit Committee has reviewed the Group's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and discussed financial related matters with the management and the external auditors of the Company. - 43 - The unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Group for the six months ended 31 December 2019 have been reviewed by the Company's external auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers, in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Review Engagement 2410 "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 31 December 2019. On behalf of the Board of FSE Services Group Limited Lam Wai Hon, Patrick Vice-Chairman Hong Kong, 26 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Dr. Cheng Kar Shun, Henry (Chairman) and Mr. Wong Kwok Kin, Andrew as non-executive directors, Mr. Lam Wai Hon, Patrick (Vice- Chairman), Mr. Poon Lock Kee, Rocky (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Doo William Junior Guilherme, Mr. Lee Kwok Bong, Mr. Soon Kweong Wah and Mr. Wong Shu Hung (Dr. Cheng Chun Fai as his alternate) as executive directors, Mr. Kwong Che Keung, Gordon, Mr. Hui Chiu Chung, Stephen, Mr. Lee Kwan Hung, Eddie and Dr. Tong Yuk Lun, Paul as independent non-executive directors. - 44 - Attachments Original document

