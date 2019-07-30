FSFL: Notice of Interim Results - 30.07.19

Foresight Solar Fund Limited
(the 'Company')
Notice of Interim Results
Foresight Solar Fund Limited announces that it will publish its Interim Results for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 22 August 2019.
A meeting for analysts will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday, 22 August 2019 at Foresight Group's London offices at The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG.
For those unable to attend in person, dial-in details will be circulated ahead of the meeting. A presentation will also be provided separately on the morning of the call.
To register for the meeting or the call, please contact Citigate Dewe Rogerson at foresightsolar@citigatedewerogerson.com, or by phone: +44 (0) 20 7638 9571.
For further information, please contact:
Foresight Group
Joanna Andrews
(InstitutionalIR@ForesightGroup.eu)
+44 (0)20 3763 6951
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
+44 (0)20 7710 7600
Mark Bloomfield
Neil Winward
Gaudi Le Roux
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 (0)20 7638 9571
Nick Hayns
Elizabeth Kittle
Lucy Eyles
Disclaimer
