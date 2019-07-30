Log in
FSFL: Notice of Interim Results - 30.07.19

07/30/2019 | 10:05am EDT

Foresight Solar Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

Notice of Interim Results

Click here to view the announcement.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited announces that it will publish its Interim Results for the period 1 January 2019 to 30 June 2019 on Thursday, 22 August 2019.

A meeting for analysts will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday, 22 August 2019 at Foresight Group's London offices at The Shard, 32 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9SG.

For those unable to attend in person, dial-in details will be circulated ahead of the meeting. A presentation will also be provided separately on the morning of the call.

To register for the meeting or the call, please contact Citigate Dewe Rogerson at foresightsolar@citigatedewerogerson.com, or by phone: +44 (0) 20 7638 9571.

END

For further information, please contact:

Foresight Group

Joanna Andrews

(InstitutionalIR@ForesightGroup.eu)

+44 (0)20 3763 6951

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited

+44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Bloomfield

Neil Winward

Gaudi Le Roux

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0)20 7638 9571

Nick Hayns

Elizabeth Kittle

Lucy Eyles

Disclaimer

Foresight 3 VCT plc published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 14:04:02 UTC
