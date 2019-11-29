Log in
FSFL: OFGEM 'Targeted Charging Review' Update - 27.11.19

11/29/2019 | 01:08pm EST

27 November 2019

Foresight Solar Fund Limited

(the 'Company')

OFGEM 'Targeted Charging Review' Update

On 21 November 2019, the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) published the Decision and Impact Assessment of its 'Targeted Charging Review' (TCR) detailing changes to the embedded benefits currently received by generators. The result of the Review is the proposed end of Balancing Services Use of System (BSUoS) payments to suppliers from April 2021.

The Company has previously highlighted the potential removal of these 'embedded benefits' and the results of the TCR are broadly in-line with the Investment Manager's expectations.

Subject to the finalisation of the TCR and assuming no embedded benefits from April 2021 the impact on the Company's NAV is anticipated to be approximately -1.56p per share or -1.4% of the last published NAV of 109.1 per share as at 30 September 2019. The Company remains on track to deliver its target dividend of 6.76p per share for 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Foresight Group

Jonathon McManus +44 (0)20 3667 8147

(InstitutionalIR@ForesightGroup.eu)

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited +44 (0)20 7710 7600

Mark Bloomfield

Maarten Freeriks

Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 (0)20 7638 9571

Nick Hayns

Elizabeth Kittle

Lucy Eyles

Disclaimer

Foresight 3 VCT plc published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 18:07:04 UTC
