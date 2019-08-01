FSFL: Scrip Share Price - 01.08.19

1 August 2019

Foresight Solar Fund Limited

('Foresight Solar' or 'the Company')

Scrip Share Price

Click here to download the announcement.

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's scrip dividend alternative for the first quarterly interim dividend for the financial year ending 31 December 2019 (the 'Q1 Dividend') has been set at 119.20p. This is the average of the middle market prices of the Company's shares derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the ex-dividend date and the four subsequent dealing days.

Further of the scrip dividend offered in respect of the Dividend and the Scrip Dividend Scheme can be found in the Scrip Dividend Alternative Offer (the 'Scrip Offer') available on the Company's website to view and/or download at fsfl.foresightgroup.eu/investor-relations/. The Scrip Offer is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. Copies of the Scrip Offer 2019 will also be available for inspection at 28 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE2 3QA.

If no elections for the Scrip Dividend Option were received, the total cash dividend payable by the Company would be £9,277,112.

If all eligible Shareholders elected, under the Scrip Dividend Option, to receive the Dividend in the form of New Shares rather than in cash in respect of their entire holdings, 7,782,812 New Shares would be issued (ignoring any reduction in respect of fractions), representing approximately 1.42% of the issued Ordinary Share capital of the Company as at today's date.

The Q1 Dividend payment date and the date for admission and dealing of the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the scrip dividend alternative is expected to be 30 August 2019.

For further information, please contact:

LEI: 213800VO4O83JVSSOX33

For further information, please contact: