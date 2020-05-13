FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Beef Ravioli Products Due to Possible E. Coli O157:H7 Contamination

Log in
05/13/2020 | 12:06am EDT

Congressional and Public Affairs
Chrystal Okonta (202) 720-9113
FSISpress@usda.gov

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2020 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert because approximately 70 pounds of raw beef ravioli products, produced by P&S Ravioli Company, a Philadelphia, Pa. establishment, may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7. A recall was not requested because the affected product is no longer available for purchase.

However, FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products should not consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The frozen, raw ground beef ravioli items were produced on April 30, 2020. The following product is subject to the public health alert: [View Label (PDF only), View Lab Result]

  • 13-oz. boxes containing 'P&S RAVOLI COMPANY 12 JUMBO MEAT RAVIOLI' with a use-by date of 11/30/2020 and lot code 20121.

The products bear establishment number 'EST. 2736' inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a limited number of retail locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when P&S Ravioli Company was notified by their third-party laboratory that a sample was positive for E. coli O157:H7, but the products associated with the sample had already been shipped into commerce. The establishment notified FSIS of the sampling results and subsequently controlled all product remaining for sale.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2-8 days (3-4 days, on average) after exposure the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS advises all consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, including fresh and frozen, and only consume raw ground beef product that has been cooked to a temperature of 160°F. The only way to confirm that frozen raw ground beef ravioli products are cooked to a temperature high enough to kill harmful bacteria is to use a food thermometer that measures internal temperature, https://www.fsis.usda.gov/safetempchart.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Food Safety and Inspection Service published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 04:04:05 UTC
