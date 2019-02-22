FSIS Recall 018-2019 Without Inspection

WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2019 – TV Food LLC., a San Leandro, Calif. non-federally inspected establishment, is recalling approximately 27,956 pounds of Siluriformes, specifically Yellow Hito (catfish), products because the products were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The following products are subject to recall:







14-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE DONG” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.



14-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH STEAK CA TRE CAT KHUC” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.



12-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE DONG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.



2 Fish/Bag Sold by weight vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE VANG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.



3 Fish/Bag, Sold by Weight vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE VANG” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.



2-lbs. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy” yellow catfish.







These items were shipped to distributor in Chicago, Ill. and to other locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered while FSIS was performing a recall effectiveness and product disposition check for FSIS recall 004-2019.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Fanny Chen, Owner, TV Food LLC., at (510) 878-7906.







Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



