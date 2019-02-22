Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FSIS Recall 018-2019 Without Inspection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 08:34pm EST

Washington, D.C., Feb. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Buck McKay (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov
FSIS-RC-018-2019
 

TV FOOD LLC. RECALLS SILURIFORMES PRODUCTS

PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF INSPECTION

 
WASHINGTON, Feb. 22, 2019 – TV Food LLC., a San Leandro, Calif. non-federally inspected establishment, is recalling approximately 27,956 pounds of Siluriformes, specifically Yellow Hito (catfish), products because the products were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The following products are subject to recall:

   

  • 14-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE DONG” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.
 

  • 14-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH STEAK CA TRE CAT KHUC” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.
 

  • 12-oz. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE DONG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.
 

  • 2 Fish/Bag Sold by weight vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE VANG LAM SACH KHONG DAU” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.
 

  • 3 Fish/Bag, Sold by Weight vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy, FROZEN FISH CA DONG CA TRE VANG” and “Packed By: MAI SAO Seafood Co., LTD.” printed on the label.
 

  • 2-lbs. vacuum-packed trays containing “Golden Boy” yellow catfish.
 

 

These items were shipped to distributor in Chicago, Ill. and to other locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered while FSIS was performing a recall effectiveness and product disposition check for FSIS recall 004-2019.  

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Fanny Chen, Owner, TV Food LLC., at (510) 878-7906.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).
     
     

 

USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
2027200284
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:54pTrump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal
RE
09:42pMANCHESTER UNITED : Liverpool Take Title Challenge to Old Trafford
AQ
09:34pMANCHESTER UNITED : Rivalry resumes
AQ
09:32pSOFTBANK : Pacific Consultants, Oriental Consultants Global and SoftBank Corp. Sign MoU for US Road Maintenance Project that Uses Japanese Connected Car Technologies
PU
09:31pADVANCED PETROCHEMICAL : to halt propylene plant for 10 days
AQ
09:31pS&P GLOBAL : Global debt may hit $50tn in 2018 – S&P
AQ
09:17pENCORE WIRE : 02.22.19 Cash Dividend
PU
09:12pHONDA MOTOR : Eyes on Lorenzo in Qatar MotoGP test
AQ
09:07pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
09:06pNORTHERN DYNASTY MINERALS : Announces Dismissal of US Class Action Lawsuit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Kraft Heinz shares fall 28 percent after writedown, dividend cut
2APPLE : APPLE : Reconsidering screen time
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : workers demand it drop $480 million U.S. Army contract
4ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : Trump says could include Huawei and ZTE in trade deal
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Brazil judge suspends Embraer-Boeing tie-up negotiations - court document

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.