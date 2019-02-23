FSIS Recall 020-2019 Foreign Material

WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2019– Bellisio Foods, a Jackson, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 173,376 pounds of frozen pork entrée products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of glass or hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) boneless pork rib patties were produced on various dates from Dec. 7, 2018 to Feb. 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:







14-oz. black cardboard box packages containing “BOSTON MARKET Home Style Meals BONELESS PORK RIB SHAPED PATTY WITH BBQ SAUCE & MASHED POTATOES” with “BEST BY:” dates of 12/07/2019 lot code 8341, 01/04/2020 lot code 9004, 01/24/2020 lot code 9024, or 02/15/2020 lot code 9046, represented on the label.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 18297” on the end carton flap of the package. These items were shipped to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Ariz. and retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib shaped patty. FSIS was notified on Feb. 22, 2019.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injuries due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Krista Cummings, Consumer Affairs Supervisor, Bellisio Foods at (855) 871-9977. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tom Lindell, Public Relations, at (612) 305-6419.







Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



