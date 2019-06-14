FSIS Recall 069-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination: RUIZ FOODS PRODUCTS INC. RECALLS BACON BREAKFAST WRAP PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2019– Ruiz Foods Products Inc., a Denison, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 246,514 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast wrap products containing bacon that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap items were produced on Jan. 17, 2019 and Jan. 18, 2019. The following product is subject to recall:







8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.



The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered on June 14, 2019, when Ruiz Foods advised FSIS of three consumer complaints regarding foreign material in the wrap products. The firm continues to investigate the source of the foreign material.







The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Pat Summers, Public Relations Consultant for Ruiz Foods, at 559-285-1100. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods’ Consumer Line at 1-800-772-6474.







Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



