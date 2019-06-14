Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FSIS Recall 069-2019 Foreign Matter Contamination: RUIZ FOODS PRODUCTS INC. RECALLS BACON BREAKFAST WRAP PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Washington, D.C., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Maria Machuca (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov
FSIS-RC-069-2019
 

RUIZ FOODS PRODUCTS INC. RECALLS BACON BREAKFAST WRAP PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 
WASHINGTON, June 14, 2019– Ruiz Foods Products Inc., a Denison, Texas, establishment, is recalling approximately 246,514 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast wrap products containing bacon that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The frozen egg, potato, bacon and cheese wrap items were produced on Jan. 17, 2019 and Jan. 18, 2019. The following product is subject to recall:

 

  • 8-Pack family size film packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17523A” on the back of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered on June 14, 2019, when Ruiz Foods advised FSIS of three consumer complaints regarding foreign material in the wrap products. The firm continues to investigate the source of the foreign material.

 

The company received a report of a potential injury associated with the consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Pat Summers,  Public Relations Consultant for Ruiz Foods, at 559-285-1100. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Ruiz Foods’ Consumer Line at 1-800-772-6474.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 
     
     
USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14aCARLSBERG A/S : Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark to celebrate Valdemar's Day in Tallinn
PU
01:04aCENTRAL PATTANA PCL : opens its first shopping centre in Malaysia
AQ
12:19aBOEING : AZAL to cancel purchase of Boeing 737 MAX-8 aircraft
AQ
12:19aAL'YANS BANK AO : Loan volume increases in Kazakhstan
AQ
12:19aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Turkish Airlines cancels flights to Sudan
AQ
12:19aOLAM INTERNATIONAL : Turkmenistan, Singapore hold political consultations
AQ
12:19aHYUNDAI HCN : Time of starting Hyundai cars production in Uzbekistan announced
AQ
12:17aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : SOCAR plans to list its Turkish subsidiary on stock exchanges
AQ
12:17aSaudi energy minister says hopes to balance oil market before next year
RE
12:05aCOSTCO WHOLESALE : Shooting inside California Costco causes injuries, chaos
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BEST BUY COMPANY : U.S. to launch public hearings on additional China tariffs next week
2VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Workers at Volkswagen Plant in Tennessee Vote Against Union -- Update
3BEYOND MEAT INC : Chicken producer Perdue enters crowded plant-based meat market
4ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY : Hometown Food Recalls Some Flour Produced by ADM Milling on E.coli Concerns
5EXCLUSIVE: Mexico blamed Walmart's size, access to rivals' data in blocking app deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About