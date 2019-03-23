Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FSIS Recall Release 037-2019 - Foreign Matter Contamination

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

Washington, D.C., March 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

     
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Meredith Carothers (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov
FSIS-RC-037-2019
 

NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE RECALLS READY-TO-EAT SAUSAGE PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 
WASHINGTON, March 23, 2019 – North Country Smokehouse, a Claremont, N.H. establishment, is recalling approximately 2,686 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced on February 7, 2019 and February 8, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”
 

  • 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”
 

  • 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered on March 18, 2019 by FSIS inspection program personnel during a routine review of establishment consumer complaint records.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Daniel Sarapin, quality assurance manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 207. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alicia Baker, brand manager, North Country Smokehouse, at (603) 543-0234 ext. 214.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 
     
     
USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:11pBREAKING NEWS-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Just Reported and Released an Update to their GoFundMe Page Henrietta Lacks LLC Legal Defense & Hela Cell Museum Building Fund Campaign
GL
09:07pBREAKING NEWS-Henrietta Lacks, LLC, .Com and Dr. Keenan Cofield Just Reported and Released to Henrietta Lacks.com web site-Hela Cells Taken from Henrietta Lacks body are a “Living Organism”
GL
08:55pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 3/25/2019 - Ring the Bell with Global Money Week
PU
08:34pFSIS Recall Release 037-2019 - Foreign Matter Contamination
GL
08:23pMIZUHO FINANCIAL : Main events scheduled for Monday, March 25
AQ
08:05pHELMERICH & PAYNE : Scotia Howard Weil 47th Annual Energy Conference 4 MB
PU
07:45pU.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
RE
07:36pTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : UNESCO, Ericsson Boost Skill Development In AI For Youth
AQ
07:36pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Keep the 737 MAX issues in perspective
AQ
07:31pQATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : ICC Qatar to organise annual banking workshop
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. airlines visit Boeing as FAA awaits 737 MAX upgrades
2JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY COM PSC : JORDAN PETROLEUM REFINERY COM PSC : Heeding King's call, measures taken to..
3QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : QATAR NATIONAL BANK ALAHLY SAE : ICC Qatar to organise annual banking worksho..
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Keep the 737 MAX issues in perspective
5ERICSSON AB : TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : UNESCO, Ericsson Boost Skill Development In AI For Youth

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.