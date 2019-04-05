Log in
FSIS Recall Release 042-2019 Foreign Materials

04/05/2019 | 09:48pm EDT

Washington DC, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Benjamin A. Bell (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov
FSIS-RC-042-2019
 

J&J SNACK FOODS HANDHELDS CORP. RECALLS STUFFED SANDWICH PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 
WASHINGTON, April 5, 2019– J & J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp., a Holly Ridge, N.C. establishment, is recalling approximately 56,578 pounds of stuffed sandwich products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically semi-transparent plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The stuffed sandwiches were produced on February 19 and February 20, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
 

  • 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.
  • 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 ham and cheese sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 27231” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints. FSIS was notified on April 3, 2019.

 

FSIS has received no reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Kristyn Castellante, Customer Relations Coordinator at (856) 532-6611. Media with questions can contact Alissa Davis, Media Coordinator at (856) 532-6615.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 

Attachment 

USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
