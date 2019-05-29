Log in
FSIS Recall Release 061-2019 - Failure to Present

05/29/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

Washington, DC, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Mitch Adams (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov
FSIS-RC-061-2019
 

J DELUCA FISH COMPANY INC. RECALLS SILURIFORMES PRODUCTS

PRODUCED WITHOUT BENEFIT OF IMPORT INSPECTION

 
WASHINGTON, May 29, 2019 – J Deluca Fish Company Inc., doing business as Nautilus Seafood, a Wilmington, Calif. firm and the importer of record, is recalling approximately 69,590 pounds of Siluriformes fish products that were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. Additionally, the products were produced at a Vietnamese establishment that was not eligible to export Siluriformes fish to the United States.

 

The frozen Siluriformes items, specifically Yellow Walking Fish, were imported from Vietnam to the United States on various dates from August 2018 to January 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “HEADLESS-CLEANED YELLOW WALKING FISH” “Clarias Macrocepphalus” “CA TRE VANG LAM SACH – CAT DAU” “FARM RAISED”.
 

  • Varying weights of packages containing 2 pieces of “WHOLE YELLOW WALKING FISH” “Clarias Macrocepphalus” “CA TRE VANG NGUYEN CON” “FARM RAISED”.
 

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered on May 22, 2019, during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Wayne Berman, Manager, J Deluca Fish Company Inc., at (310) 901-4596.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 
     
     

 

USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

