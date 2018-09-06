FSIS Recall Release 076-2018 Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2018 – Wayne Farms, LLC, a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 438,960 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.







The frozen, ready-to-eat, fully cooked chicken products were produced on various dates from July 4 through July 17, 2018. The following products that are subject to recall can be found here.







The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors, restaurants and further processing locations nationwide.







The problem was discovered after the firm received a customer complaint on July 27, 2018. The firm investigated to determine the nature of the foreign material complaint and notified FSIS of the findings on Sept. 4, 2018.







There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.







FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.







FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.







Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Alan Sterling, Wayne Farms LLC, at (678) 450-3092.







Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.



