FSIS Recall Release 084-2019 Foreign Material

08/15/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Buck McKay (202) 720-9113

Press@fsis.usda.gov
FSIS-RC-084-2019
 

TYSON FOODS, INC. RECALLS WEAVER BRAND READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN PATTY PRODUCTS

DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION

 
WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2019– Tyson Foods Inc., a Pine Bluff, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 39,078 pounds of Weaver brand frozen chicken patty product that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on January 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

 

  • 26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.
 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

 

The problem was discovered after the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.

 

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. 

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Morgan Watchous, Communications Manager, Tyson Foods Inc., at (479) 290-5394. Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods’ Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

 
###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 
     
     
USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
2027200284
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
