FSIS Recall Release 102-2019 Salmonella

10/18/2019 | 08:42pm EDT

D.C., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

   
Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Maria Machuca (202) 720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-102-2019
 

GEORGE’S PREPARED FOODS RECALLS READY-TO-EAT PORK AND TURKEY PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE SALMONELLA CONTAMINATION

 

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 – George’s Prepared Foods, a Caryville, Tenn. establishment, is recalling approximately 6,444 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products that may be contaminated with Salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

 

The ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patty items were produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

      

  • 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

 

  • 24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

 

  • 35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

  

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

                                 

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that the firm’s third-party cold storage facility had inadvertently shipped the ready-to-eat products to commerce.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

Consumption of ready-to-eat food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness. Individuals concerned about an illness should contact their health care provider.

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

             

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact George’s Prepared Foods’ Customer Care Line at (800) 471-9665.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

 

###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 
  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

  
USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
press@fsis.usda.gov

© GlobeNewswire 2019
