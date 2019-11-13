Log in
FTCH CVET INFY AZZ: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

11/13/2019 | 09:49am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Farfetch Limited  (NYSE: FTCH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019
Class Period: all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares between September 21, 2018, and August 8, 2019, inclusive, including those who purchased or otherwise acquired Farfetch Class A ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Company's September 21, 2018 initial public offering.

Get additional information about FTCH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/farfetch-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362 

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019
Class Period: February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019

Get additional information about CVET: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/covetrus-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362 

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 23, 2019
Class Period: July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019

Get additional information about INFY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/infosys-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362 

Azz, Inc. (NYSE: AZZ)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 3, 2020
Class Period: July 3, 2018 and October 8, 2019

Get additional information about AZZ: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/azz-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3&prid=4362 

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
