Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FTCH Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Investors of Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 08:07pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) of the firm’s investigation of possible disclosure violations.

RELEVANT HOLDING PERIOD: Before Aug. 9, 2019
Email: FTCH@hbsslaw.com
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/FTCH
Call: Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm’s investigation: 510-725-3000

Farfetch Investigation:

The firm’s investigation concerns the veracity of Farfetch’s statements about the Company’s business model, particularly related to the Company’s growth and profitability. 

On May 16, 2019 Farfetch released disappointing Q1 2019 results, disclosing accelerating losses.  CEO José Neves attempted to allay investor concerns by highlighting the Company’s “excellent growth.”  Then, on August 8, 2019, the Company delivered another disastrous quarter, reporting wider-than-expected losses, including from Farfetch’s recent $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group.  In addition, Farfetch announced that its COO would be leaving the Company.

This news caused Farfetch shares to crater, losing 44% of their value in a single trading day.

If you invested in Farfetch before Aug. 9, 2019 and suffered losses, contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your options.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Farfetch misled investors about the Company’s growth and profitability outlook,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Farfetch should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program.  Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC.  For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FTCH@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law with nine offices in eight cities around the country and eighty attorneys.  The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.  More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com.  For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 510-725-3000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23pNATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : . to Participate at the Eight Capital & Cassels Global Cannabis Conference on Thursday September 19, 2019 and Announces Change to Management Team
AQ
09:23pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX
GL
09:22pMITSUBISHI TANABE PHARMA : Included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index
PU
09:16pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Pluralsight, Inc. - PS
GL
09:12pSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Appendix 3B
PU
09:12pCONSOLIDATED ZINC : Offer Document Non-Renounceable Rights Issue
PU
09:12pMETALS X : Completion of A$35 Million Loan Facility
PU
09:08pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR
GL
09:07pOil recedes on Saudi supply reassurance, investor focus shifts to Fed
RE
09:07pELEMENT : MacDermid Graphics Solutions to Present Comprehensive Thermal Plate Processing Solutions at Labelexpo Europe 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GM stops paying for health insurance for striking union workers; talks continue
2Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
3ADOBE INC. : ADOBE : fourth-quarter forecast, marketing software unit disappoint
4Saudi oil attacks came from southwest Iran, U.S. official says, raising tensions
5Top U.S. antitrust regulators admit to infighting on big tech probe

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group