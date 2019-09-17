FTCH Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Investors of Ongoing Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman reminds investors in Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) of the firm’s investigation of possible disclosure violations.



RELEVANT HOLDING PERIOD: Before Aug. 9, 2019

Farfetch Investigation:

The firm’s investigation concerns the veracity of Farfetch’s statements about the Company’s business model, particularly related to the Company’s growth and profitability.

On May 16, 2019 Farfetch released disappointing Q1 2019 results, disclosing accelerating losses. CEO José Neves attempted to allay investor concerns by highlighting the Company’s “excellent growth.” Then, on August 8, 2019, the Company delivered another disastrous quarter, reporting wider-than-expected losses, including from Farfetch’s recent $675 million acquisition of New Guards Group. In addition, Farfetch announced that its COO would be leaving the Company.

This news caused Farfetch shares to crater, losing 44% of their value in a single trading day.

If you invested in Farfetch before Aug. 9, 2019 and suffered losses, contact Hagens Berman immediately to discuss your options.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Farfetch misled investors about the Company’s growth and profitability outlook,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Farfetch should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email FTCH@hbsslaw.com .

